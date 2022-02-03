Scoring
Player, Team Points (Goals-Assists) 1. Sarah Powers, Peabody 24 (8-16)
2. Halle Greenleaf, Beverly 20 (14-6)
2. Shea Nemeskal, Beverly 20 (8-12)
4. Jenna DiNapoli, Peabody 19 (13-6)
5. Jamie DuPont, Beverly 18 (7-11)
6. Lauren Diranian, Fenwick 17 (9-8)
7. Kayleigh Crowell, Beverly 16 (10-6)
7. Bradie Arnold, Beverly 16 (7-9)
9. Elsa Wood, Marblehead 15 (12-3)
10. Catie Kampersal, Peabody 15 (7-8)
11. Hannah Gromko, Peabody 13 (6-7)
12. Abby Amigo, Pingree 12 (6-6)
13. Abbey Millman, Fenwick 11 (6-5)
13. Cece Harriman, Pingree 11 (5-6)
Goaltending
Player, Team W-L-T GAA Saves Mins. SH 1. Audrey Buckley, Peabody 4-2-1 1.41 137 320 0
2. Alyse Mutti, Peabody 5-1-0 1.50 95 270 0
3. Jamie DuPont, Beverly 2-0-1 1.61 57 140 1
4. Ella Tucker, Fenwick 2-1-0 1.67 69 135 0
5. Lily Francoeur, Marblehead 6-5-0 2.08 235 498 2
6. Sedona Lawson, Fenwick 2-4-1 3.00 121 300 0
7. Maddie Santosousso, Pingree 3-6-1 3.21 254 448 0
8. Megan McGinnity, Beverly 4-4-1 3.39 143 411 0
Leaders include those from The Salem News coverage area only and games played through Feb 2, 2022. Goalies are min. 120 minutes played.