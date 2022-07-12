GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Shore Summer Hoop League: In recent action at the North Shore Girls Summer Hoop League at Plains Park in Danvers, Peabody defeated Manchester Essex, 39-26, as Lauryn Mendonca (14 points) and Logan Lomasney (13) both had double digit point totals while teammate Ally Bettencourt added nine. Kendall Newton finished with seven points for Manchester Essex.
Peabody also won a shootout with North Reading, 39-36, with Lomasney her team’s high scorer with 17 points. Taylor Bettencourt (7) and Ally Bettencourt (6) also had strong games.
Masconomet took out Beverly, 43-30, as Angie Lalikos scored 16 points, Kayleigh Monagle 13, and Zoe Cote and Remmi Cote each added seven. Beverly was paced by 10 points from Anna Michaud and seven more from Lauren Caley.
Earlier, Beverly got a strong defensive effort to dispatch Hamilton-Wenham, 23-16. Lauren Caley had six points and Abby Ruggeri five for the winners, with Gabby Campbell (11) scoring nearly all of H-W’s points.
Masconomet also had a 49-25 triumph over Danvers, with Monagle (16), Mia Theberge (10) and Riley Bovardi (10) all in double figures. Angie Djoko paced Danvers with a game-high 19 points.
Bishop Fenwick fell to North Reading, 36-22, with Sienna Mancinelli providing a half-dozen points while Kiley Bloom added four.