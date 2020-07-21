Down one heading into the final inning, the Salem-Beverly baseball team rallied for three runs in its last at-bat to topple North Andover, 4-2, in Essex County League action.
Matt Ploszay spun three shutout innings of no-hit ball in relief to earn the win, picking up a solid performance from starter Brennan Frost (4 IP, 5 H, 2 R). Tyler Petrosino came through with a big hit in the seventh for the second time in less than a week for the winners, who also got two base knocks from Brayden Clark.
Shane Cassidy and Jake Miano were stars defensively for Salem-Beverly, which will send Eric DePiero to the rubber Wednesday night against Newburyport at Beverly High's Brother Roberts Field.
Futures League
North Shore 9, Brockton 6: A bases clearing triple by Ryan Cervone gave the Navs the lead and capped a six-run bottom of the eighth inning as the North Shore side prevailed. Marblehead's Beau Dana nailed down the save with a clean ninth inning as the home town side came back from a 6-3 deficit. Ben Malgeri, Jack Whoft and Jake McElory all had two RBI for North Shore while Swampscott's Dylan January doubled and scored a run.