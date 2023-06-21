What is it about the game of baseball that makes you feel like you should be shopping in the jewelry store?
A game played on the diamond has web gems, hidden gems, gold glove awards and silver sluggers? It’s enough to make you feel like you need to be stylin’ and proflin’ like Ric Flair just to enter the dugout.
Before putting the old home-drawn scorebook back into the safe for the summer, let’s hand out the gold gloves, silver sluggers and team gems for the 2023 North Shore high school baseball season.
CATCHER
Gold glove: Drew Bartram, Marblehead. A huge reason the Magicians were the last Northeastern Conference team standing in the state playoffs, waiting his turn to inherit the job and making the most of it. He caught 94 percent of Marblehead’s innings, gunned down eight runners and made only two errors on 135 chances.
Silver slugger: Noah Staffier, Beverly. Healthy for the full season, his underrated play helped the Panthers dominate most of their NEC Dunn competition. Led the Panthers in batting average at .357 and slugged .411 with an OPS of .865 ... and always seemed to knock the run in when it counted.
FIRST BASE
Gold glove: Nick Villano, Fenwick. A silver slugger in 2022, he hit .392 and was one of the area’s leaders in walks while doing plenty of damage in 2023. The big bodied, sure-gloved Peabody native was outstanding with the mitt this spring, too, helping Fenwick win the Catholic Central League for the first time in 10 seasons.
Silver slugger: Braeden O’Connell, Masconomet. The Northeastern Conference’s leader in RBI (33) during the regular season was as clutch as they come, helping the Chieftains win a share of the Dunn title for the first-time ever. “OC” had plenty of power in his bat, but was patient enough to go the other way and find grass for a run-producing single instead of swinging for the fences and missing. Super-high baseball IQ and hit an even .500.
SECOND BASE
Gold glove: Logan Petrosino, Beverly. Silky smooth on the right side and one of the most improved defenders on the North Shore, with a sure throw on anything hit his way. Great hands and bat speed, too, led to plenty of damage at the plate and a .306/.400/.417 slash line.
Silver slugger: Bodie Bartram, Marblehead. One of the most under-the-radar big-time batters in the NEC hit .391 and slugged .484. Added hits, runs and RBI in every Magician playoff win, and totaled 23 RBI on the year to rank among the area leaders.
SHORTSTOP
Gold glove: Gabe Fales, Masconomet: Playing one one of the rougher surfaces on the North Shore in Boxford behind the area’s preeminent ground ball pitcher in Jacob Shirley meant a lot of tough work and potential hard hops for Fales. He scooped them up like a kid that could be working at Richardson’s Ice Cream. Just impressive with the glove every time I watched him.
Silver slugger: Jack Doyle, Salem: This Salem State-bound slugger had 51 total bases in 70 at-bats with 13 extra-base hits and an OPS of over 1.234. If you’re into the more traditional numbers, Doyle had 32 hits and batted .457 while helping Salem win its first NEC title in 15 years.
THIRD BASE
Gold glove: Julian Ortiz, Salem. Capable of playing multiple positions, Ortiz has a dart of an arm to go across the diamond because he’s a pretty good pitcher, too. Chipped in at the plate with 12 runs, 12 RBI and 18 hits.
Silver slugger: Cam LaGrassa, St. John’s Prep. As fine a hitter as there is on the North Shore as far as pure technique goes, this Brown commit hit .439 with 29 hits and 17 RBI. Had eight extra base hits, struck out only 12 times all season, hit safely in 15 of 22 games and posted OPS of 1.116.
OUTFIELD
Gold glovers
Steve Reardon, Danvers: If there were a Comeback Player of the Year Award on the North Shore, it would go to Reardon. After missing all of last season and his senior football campaign with an injury, Reardon was one of the NEC’s most productive hitters and an outstanding outfielder with only one error the entire season (.969 fielding). At the dish he hit .387 and slugged .532.
Logan Keune, Masconomet: Tall, fast, powerful ... Masconomet’s Class of 2023 valedictorian is the spitting image of a tremendous outfielder. He does more than look the part, too, tracking down balls and making outs with outstanding consistency. He’s just as good at the plate (.406) and on the bases with a ridiculous 26 steals.
Nic Lembo, St. John’s Prep: Arguably the Rookie of the Year on the North Shore had an awesome season both offensively and defensively. His 44 putouts led all SJP fielders, he made only one error, and he had two outfield assists in addition to leading the team in runs (25) while hitting .379.
Silver sluggers
Shane Keough, Marblehead: Mashing machine had maybe the best OPS on the North Shore at 1.411 with an absurd slugging percentage of .800 (10 doubles, one triple, 3 HR). Smoked balls with a ton of power, racked up 28 RBI and also drew 19 walks while only fanning 12 times. The ideal hitter to build an offense around.
Connor McClintock, Hamilton-Wenham: Arguably the best hitter in the Cape Ann League over the second half of the season, McClintock led H-W in RBI with 21 and hit .342 with 26 hits and eight doubles. No slouch patrolling the outfield, either.
Matt McGowan, Ipswich: Hit well over .400 for most of the year and wound up at .397 to help Ipswich make the state playoffs for the second straight year. There were 10 extra base hits (nine doubles, one triple) among his 23 total knocks, and he was effective at any spot in the top four of the Tigers’ order.
PITCHER
Gold glove (righthander): Jacob Shirley, Masconomet: There simply isn’t anyone better as fielding his position than Shirley. Hopping off the mound to nab a grounder and toss to first base was his specialty in a season that saw him capture eight victories and numerous complete games, including a really impressive shutout in the Division 2 state playoffs.
Gold glove (lefthander): Noah Guanci, Beverly: OK, so batters didn’t put many balls in play against Guanci, with 85 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings. But his 0.96 earned run average and Northeastern Conference MVP honors say plenty about the kind of run prevention Beverly practiced when he was on the bump; Won eight games and had five double-digit K games for the NEC Dunn champs.
Silver slugger: Gian Gamelli, Hamilton-Wenham: Who but the North Shore’s home run king could possibly be in this spot? The lefthander added some muscle over the winter and it showed with four bombs (one a game changer in the state playoffs at Monument Mountain) and a 1.119 OPS thanks to four doubles and 40 total bases. Batting .393 while striking out 62 batters (16.58 per nine innings) with a 0.41 earned run average? The folks in South Bend, Indiana will be impressed with that line.
¢¢¢
Now for each team’s gems: memorable ballplayers, personal favorites and glue guys that won’t be forgotten.
Beverly: Great leader Ian Visnick did a lot for the Panthers and Devin Koloski looks like one of the area’s best up-and-coming players.
Bishop Fenwick: Senior pitcher Mike Geissler put the Crusaders on his back his spring and fanned 77 batters; he’ll be a beast at the next level. Two-way guy Carter McFadden had an incredible season, too.
Danvers: What Mike Moroney did in the playoffs after shaking off a leg injury was almost the stuff of legend. Tyler O’Neill remains as smooth as it comes in the infield and given his size, Aris Xerras defies the laws of physics with how quickly he gets up the line out of the box.
Essex Tech: Another awesome season in the books for Harry Lynch, but watch out next year with a two-headed pitching monster led by James Levesque and Jordan O’Malley.
Hamilton-Wenham: Pitcher Tate Fitzgibbons had a gem of a season on the mound and Harrison Stein was really solid with the bat and at first base. James Day was very effective as a table setter at the top of the order, too.
Ipswich: It only makes sense that Nate Baise was an on-base machine given his name ... once he got hot in the middle of the year, the Tigers really took off offensively. Drew Lane was a horse on the mound, too.
Marblehead: Righty Ian Maude has to be one of the winningest pitchers in Marblehead history with 16 victories over the last two seasons. That’s more than a lot of teams. Chris Cannuscio was also the area leader in saves, pitching with guts and gusto at the end of close games.
Masconomet: A dirt dog behind the plate, Anthony Cerbone was great to watch at catcher and was in total command of his defense at all times.
Peabody: A tough season for the Tanners, but we’ll miss the passion for the game displayed by Ryan Brunet and Sam Oliveri. Peabody fans have to be excited to have another season of Cam Connolly coming up.
Pingree: Elite defender Danny Alepa will be missed. The Highlanders had a strong season even if the statistics were really spread out: Cole Perkin was a top strikeout artist and Jaylon Richardson was one of the area’s best two-way players.
Salem: Catcher Jon Wasserman was a supreme leader and a huge part of the Witches ending the 15-year NEC title drought. Same goes for Sebby Cruz, a fountain of positive energy all over the diamond.
Salem Academy: You’ve got to admire the way the Navs ran the bases with so many players in the area leaders in runs and steals. Kegan LeClare was the feared middle of the order at that made it all work.
St. John’s Prep: Coming down from New Hampshire, Will Shaheen is the best player on the North Shore whose name you might not know yet. He’s a superstar in the making.
Swampscott: Credit Jamison Ford for hanging in there in some tough outings at a young age. As for steady future stars, put Nick Berube at the top of the list. The Big Blue took lumps in 2023, but they’ll be back with a vengeance in ‘24.
¢¢¢
Some all-star notes: Bishop Fenwick rising senior Nick Villano was MVP of the Mass Baseball Coaches Association’s ‘Best of the East’ all-star game in Malden last week. Swampscott rising junior Nick Berube was selected for the sophomore all-star game as well.
This Sunday at Fraser Field will be the 28th Agganis All-Star Baseball Game. See some of the best seniors from around the region one more time at 2 p.m.
Salem News assistant sports editor Matt Williams has penned Around the Horn, the North Shore’s preeminent high school baseball column, each spring season since 2008. You can contact him at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN #StrikeOutALS