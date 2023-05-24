Every pitcher says he wants to cut down his walks and have better command of the strike zone. Few are willing to put in the work required to make that happen.
Bishop Fenwick senior righthander Mike Geissler is one of those — and his results helped the Crusaders earn their first Catholic Central League championship in 10 seasons.
With four victories and 56 strikeouts in 40 innings of work, Geissler has been the horse and staff ace for the Crusaders (14-5). He took the ball against CCL leader Bishop Stang last week and delivered a complete game victory with 11 strikeouts that handed Stang its first league loss and ensured Fenwick would have a share of the title for the first time since 2013.
“Winning the CCL feels pretty good, but we also know it’s just one step. We have plenty more goals left for the state tournament,” said Geissler, who also had a key win over St. Mary’s Lynn earlier this spring in league play.
“I set the bar high for myself against any team, but you do you want to do well against those big rivals, they very good teams,” he added. “I try to keep a steady mental mindset against any opponents.”
Possessing one of the North Shore’s best natural fastballs, Geissler averaged in the mid-80’s on the summer circuit after his junior year. He’s topped out at 91 this spring and typically sits around 87-88, but feels that a complete repertoire of pitches is more important to success than a heavy heater.
“I don’t look at it as one pitch that’s going to overpower anyone. It’s one total package,” Geissler said. “I have confidence in all my pitches and try to treat them all the same. I’m comfortable going to the secondary stuff in any count.”
As a junior, Geissler won four games and struck out 45 but walked more hittersthan he would’ve liked. In the offseason, he committed to his mechanics and spent a ton of time with Fenwick teammate Anthony Marino (who will play Division 1 college baseball at South Alabama next year but didn’t get a waiver from the MIAA to play this spring) honing them.
“I look at footage from last year and can see how much my mechanics have improved. It’s about being steady and breaking old habits,” Geissler said. “I think if you want to be really good, you have to do things you might not want to do: live in the gym, have a good diet, get sleep. I think that’s the key to my success lately.”
It’s the key to success for Bishop Fenwick as a whole, too. That “always working” mentality from head coach Matt Antonelli has helped a talented Crusader club become consistent as it reaches its potential; Fenwick looks like a true state title threat at No. 10 in the latest Division 3 power rankings in Antonelli’s second year at the helm.
“Coach tell us don’t take any day for granted. Every day we compete for him and put in 110 percent,” Geissler said. “There’s always something you can do to get better, even if it’s a quick catch in the backyard or checking your mechanics in the mirror. Our whole team really backs up that philosophy.”
Next year, Geissler will head to Northern Essex Community College. The Knights just punched their ticker to another junior college World Series, and coach Jeff Meija’s sterling reputation for developing players that can go on to high levels of NCAA baseball was a huge draw for the Peabody native.
“It’s the right opportunity to take more time and improve myself,” Geissler said. “Watching a team you’re going to join make a World Series is pretty special. I’m really excited to be a part of it next year.”
Pitching-wise, Mike Williams is having an excellent season while two-way players Carter McFadden and John Horgan have filled the rotation admirably considering the loss of Marino (56 strikeouts last year) would’ve devastated most team’s staffs. Senior Marco Carrillo and freshman Cormac Heney have both been excellent out of the bullpen as well.
“Losing Anthony put a toll on us, but it also made us feel like we had to step up. Pitchers were hungry to do some damage,” said Geissler, who added about his teammate and friend Marino, “The future is so bright for him. I can’t wait to see what he does in college.”
Offensively, Mass Maritime bound Costa Beechin is the catalyst for the Crusaders while Nick Villano, McFadden, Andrew McKenzie and Jacob Behn are all have excellent seasons both in the field and at the plate. Josh Scali is another solid threat for Fenwick, which wraps up the regular season at Manchester Essex later this week.
¢¢¢
It’s been a long time since Beverly High won back-to-back Northeastern Conference titles, but that’s what Jon Cahill’s outfit did Tuesday when it got by Peabody to tie Masconomet in the standings and secure a second straight NEC Dunn co-championship after sharing it with Danvers in 2022.
Salem News archives don’t show an instance of Beverly winning two-in-a-row conference crowns going back to 1994 ... perhaps someone could check the banners at Harry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse and let us know when that last double-dip might have been?
¢¢¢
Checking in on the Cape Ann League title chases, Georgetown has clinched the CAL Baker title courtesy of its Monday night win over Hamilton-Wenham. In the Kinney, Lynnfield holds a one-game lead over both Newburyport and North Reading with two games to play, so that will be determined this week.
¢¢¢
Ipswich (4-10) has scored 19 runs in its last two games, putting together a win streak for the first time all year with a chance to make it three straight victories late Tuesday night against winless Rockport. The Tigers two recent wins moved them up to No. 27 in the Division 4 power rankings, with a top 32 spot securing a state playoff berth.
Nate Baise has shown off one of the North Shore’s most discerning eyes, having drawn 13 walks and posting a .481 on-base percentage to help set the table for Ipswich. Matt McGowan continues to have an incredible season at the plate, hitting .425 with eight doubles among his 20 hits.
¢¢¢
Marblehead (11-7) has won seven of its last eight, and getting Stefan Shepard back from an early injury has certainly helped the Magicians find their rhythm. Shepard is batting .488 and has 10 hits in those last eight games. Senior Shane Keough also continues to play at an MVP-level, batting .519 with 27 hits and 21 RBI through 18 games.
Not that Thursday’s opening round game in the Haverhill tournament has been moved to Seaside Park in Marblehead, where the Magicians will host Salem at 4:30 p.m., to accommodate some senior events. The Witches and Magicians will play the championship and consolation games against North Andover and Lawrence at Trinity Stadium on Saturday.
¢¢¢
Jack Spear, the heir-apparent at quarterback for the Swampscott High football team, looks like a pretty good pitcher as well. The freshman threw 6 2/3 innings of relief under the lights Monday night to help the Big Blue top Danvers, 9-4. Coach Joe Caponigro’s young squad has certainly improved as the year as progressed with big hits from the likes of underclassmen Nick Berube and Jason Bouffard.
Swampscott wraps up the season in the Mullins tournament this weekend along with Lynn English, Lynn Classical and St. Mary’s at Fraser Field.
Speaking of Big Blue football, Masconomet standout Sam Nadworny has moved to the seaside town and has been hitting the ball well for the Big Blue baseball team; he could be a game-changer for new coach Peter Bush this fall.
¢¢¢
The other tournament that takes place this weekend is the Jim Geanoulis and Gary Linehan Memorial Day event at Peabody Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Newcomer Danvers High (10-8) takes on the Tanners (6-12) Saturday, with Wakefield (13-5) and Andover (13-4) in a power packed other matchup.
Though they can’t make the state playoffs and will finish with their fewest wins since 1992, the Tanners would love nothing more than to finish their season by playing spoiler and defending their Geanoulis crown. New Danvers coach Matt Mello, a longtime Peabody assistant, would no doubt like to win it in his first year in the draw while improving his Falcons’ power seeding, while Wakefield’s Kevin Canty last won it in his days coaching with Fenwick. Andover has been the most regular recent champion, winning the title in 2017 and ‘18.
Around the Horn, a column on North Shore high school baseball, appears in The Salem News each Wednesday during the spring. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN #StrikeOutALS