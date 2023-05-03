A lot of high school sports teams have a ‘Player of the Game’ award that gets passed around during the season. It’s very popular in hockey, where you might see a game puck, jacket, helmet, championship belt or other talisman that’s great for both player recognition and social media posts.
The Hamilton-Wenham baseball team has put a new spin on this phenomenon in 2023. It’s a new tradition that, if you don’t mind our saying so, is perfect for high school sports.
After each win, the Generals award a game ball to one of their players. The catch is that the player is then tasked with passing the ball on to someone that has helped him get to where he is not just in his baseball career, but in his schoolwork and life.
“We were trying to think of something different because if you give a kid a baseball, chances are it’s going right back in the bucket a few minutes later, right?” Generals head coach Reggie Maidment explained. “To have the player then pass it along to a teacher that has meant a lot to them in their high school career ... when we thought of it, it just seemed like a great thing to do.”
The first one went to sophomore A.B. Labell, who came on in relief and was excellent in Hamilton-Wenham’s inaugural victory this spring. His game ball went to Joe Maher, a long-time Hamilton-Wenham math teacher who happens to be a state championship-winning coach in both boys and girls tennis.
“It was pretty cool. A.B. and Gian Gamelli, who’s also in my class, stopped by during a free block and explained it to me, and I was so honored,” said Maher.
After learning about Labell’s role in the game, Maher told his student that he felt he’d worked hard for that game ball and should keep it himself.
“He said, “Mr. Maher, that’s not the deal. I earned it, but I want to honor you with it’,” Maher recalled. “It was an awesome moment; it meant quite a bit for me as I respect A.B. a great deal as a student and individual.
“I have it displayed in the front of my class right now.”
Other game balls have gone to Hamilton-Wenham teachers such as Adam Strozier (teaching assistant) and Johann Knets (social studies). At 5-2 on the season and with aspirations of chasing championships in both the Cape Ann League Baker Division and the Division 4 state playoffs, the Generals hope to have plenty of game balls to spread around school over the next six weeks.
“Nobody has gotten where they are by themselves. This is a cool way to make kids think about all the support they have and also to involve the teachers in our program. It builds support and school spirit,” said Maidment, who is a teacher at Medford High.
“The Hamilton-Wenham community has always been amazing with supporting our program, and this is one way to sort of give back and also spread some awareness of that.”
Pitching has certainly been a strength for the Generals, who began the year 5-0 before dropping their last two. Both were low scoring games: a 2-1 setback to Newburyport (ranked No. 19 in Division 3) and a 3-0 loss to Georgetown (ranked No. 3 in Division 5).
The team earned run average is a sparkling 1.82 with Notre Dame-bound sophomore lefty Gamelli being the ace with three starts and 22 strikeouts (14.85 per nine innings). Drew Stewart and Tate Fitzgibbons are the other starters, while Label and Aiden Clarke have been solid from the bullpen.
With a weapon like Gamelli that’s capable of shutting down the best teams in any division in the state, Maidment might be tempted to tinker with the rotation to line him up against certain foes. His faith in the rest of the rotation means that’s not the case, however.
“For us, it’s not about pitching this guy versus that team or that guy against this team,” he said. “It’s really about keeping guys on their regular schedule, having a Tuesday guy, Thursday guy, weekend guy or whatever the days might be. That way they kids know when and how to prepare.”
Captains Harrison Stein and Conor McClintock have done a great job leading the Generals, who also have a Hawaiian lei necklace they’ll pass around the dugout after important plays like home runs or diving catches in a given game.
Offensively, Clarke (.389) and senior James Day (.364) are off to solid starts. Chris Collins has come through with some big pinch-hit RBI while getting healthy after a football injury. Gamelli, Stein and sophomore Chris Feron lead the club in RBI, and Alec Cote has been scoring runs.
“We haven’t hit our stride offensively yet, but the bottom of the order has been hitting really well,” said Maidment. “That’s going to get contagious.”
■■■
Not many players have overcome as many injuries as Masconomet senior multi-sport standout Luke Kelly, who is back on the diamond and pitched very well in the Chieftains’ loss to Triton on Monday. In fact, Kelly’s perseverance recently earned him one of the Paul Costello Courageous Player Awards annually given out by the Mass. High School Football Coaches Association.
In the spring of his sophomore season, Kelly broke his wrist playing football and thus lost his baseball season as well (remember: football was played during “Fall 2” season in the spring of 2021). As a junior, he suffered a broken leg during football that required surgery, seven screws and a six-inch plate to repair.
After overcoming that to make Masco’s varsity baseball team last spring, he broke a bone near his shoulder in practice. With vigorous dedication to his rehab and physical therapy, he made it back for his senior football season.
“Despite all these injuries, Luke kept himself motivated. Somehow he continued to work out, with his goal to play his senior season. When the other kids saw him at camp in August, they were amazed,” Masco football coach Gavin Monagle said.
“Luke did everything asked of him and did all he could to help the team. Luke really is one tough kid. Through it all, Luke was always a great teammate and his incredible spirit to persevere was a daily inspiration to all.”
Kelly already has one win on the diamond this spring and hopes to snag even more for the Chieftains, who are 9-1 and hold a two-game lead atop the Northeastern Conference Dunn Division.
“Luke’s a great kid,” Chieftain baseball coach T.J. Baril added. “We’re really happy to have him healthy and ready to go.”
■■■
Swampscott had a cool team building outing last weekend when the Big Blue trekked to Chestnut Hill to see the nationally ranked Boston College Eagles take on Clemson. The team even got to take a picture on the football field at Alumni Stadium.
In an interesting twist, B.C.’s starting catcher is Peter Burns, who faced off against the Big Blue several times in the state playoffs when he was starring at Austin Prep. Many Swampscott alums have played baseball at B.C. over the years, including Trevor Massey and Brendan Nolan.
If you missed it, the Big Blue tossed a combined no-hitter in last week’s win over Saugus with Jamison Ford (4 2/3 innings), Jake McGonagle and Andrew Paster holding the Sachems hitless.
■■■
Beverly left-hander Noah Guanci won’t be traveling too far to play in college. He’ll be pitching for Endicott College just down the road in his hometown next year, joining a program that is currently ranked No. 5 nationally in Division 3 and has College World Series aspirations.
So far this year, the hyper-competitive southpaw is 3-0 in five starts with a 0.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts against a mere six walks. Opponents are hitting just .184 against Guanci so far.
■■■
Looking for an MVP candidate out of the Northeastern Conference, at least offensively? Look no further than Salem High’s Jack Doyle.
Through 10 games, Doyle is batting .500 and exactly half of his 16 hits have gone for extra bases with six doubles, a triple and a home run. With a team-best 13 RBI as well, he’s one of the major reasons the Witches are 8-2 and lead the NEC Lynch division.
■■■
Sophomore Nic Lembo is scorching the ball for St. John’s Prep, having hit his first varsity homer Monday at Malden Catholic. The Danvers resident went 5-for-5 on the day and scored five runs to help spark a wild 17-9 come-from-behind Catholic Conference victory.
For the season, Lembo is hitting .536 and also leads the Eagles (5-4) in runs scored with 14 in what’s been a torrid start to his career.
The past few games, coach Dan Letarte has gone back to his “opener” pitching strategy of using a number of arms for two-or-so innings that had so much success during the Super 8 tournament from 2016-2019. We’ll see if the Eagles opt to continue that as the season rolls along or if they’ll develop more of a traditional rotation.
■■■
This week’s alumni spotlight takes a look at the larceny taking place in the MASCAC.
Two former Salem News all-stars at Bridgewater State are running wild, with Bishop Fenwick grad Scott Emerson leading the league in stolen bases with 25 and Ipswich native Cam James not far behind with 18 swipes.
Bridgewater State is 29-8 overall and leads the MASCAC standings. Emerson, who is from Peabody, bats .321 with 47 runs scored and 23 RBI while James is batting at a .347 clip with 25 RBI and 24 runs scored.
Send suggestions for the alumni spotlight our way via e-mail or social media.
Around the Horn, a column on North Shore high school baseball, appears in The Salem News each Wednesday during the spring. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN #StrikeOutALS