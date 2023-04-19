Studying either short or long term history, the Salem High baseball team’s start to the 2023 season is nothing less than remarkable.
The Witches stormed out of the gates by winning their first three games ... something the program hasn’t done in 15 years. What’s more, Salem was 0-10 before it won a game last season and finished up 1-17.
“Three times the amount of wins we had last year? In one week? That makes you feel pretty good,” said senior captain and catcher Jon Wasserman before a recent practice.
Salem came out determined to show the North Shore that the page has been turned; that last year was a blip on the radar and the Witches are going be a tough opponent for every club in the Northeastern Conference. Head coach Matt Lessard began laying that foundation in 2022, when his Witches were improving and playing the game the right way even without getting the results.
“On paper, the record didn’t show how well we were playing. We had a close game with Beverly, an extra inning game with Marblehead. We were investing in younger players and with seven starters returning felt good about coming back,” said Lessard.
It’s one thing to look around tryouts and practices and see talent. It’s another to prove it between the lines ... and doing exactly that while topping Swampscott, Saugus and Gloucester to open the season gave Salem (now 4-2 after defeating Georgetown Tuesday) all sorts of confidence.
“It feels good to start hot, but we have to keep it going,” said senior captain Jack Doyle. “This is a big week for us and we need to make sure we get a couple of wins, for sure.”
Hosting Peabody at Gallows Hill Park Wednesday (1 p.m.), Salem has a chance to take over first place in the NEC’s Lynch Division. The Witches haven’t won a league title since 2008, and in the early going it appears the Tanners and Witches may pull away from the Lynch pack ... making Wednesday’s tilt a momentous one (Salem then visits defending champion Marblehead on Friday).
“Our goal is to make the state tournament,” said Doyle. “We want to take things one game at a time, keep taking care of business, giving 100 percent effort, and then whatever happens happens.”
Two things have driven Salem’s turnaround so far: a winning attitude and pitching depth.
As far as the attitude goes, Salem has excellent leaders all over the roster than have won in other sports. The Witches have enjoyed a solid golf, football, wrestling and basketball seasons this school year, and up and down the lineup veterans of success in other sports automatically expect that to continue on the diamond.
Football standouts Corey Grimes and Quinn Rocco Ryan are two examples of kids that simply know how to win. Doyle, Wasserman and fellow captains Sebastian Cruz and Riley Fenerty certainly do, too. “We all pick each other up and give each other a lot of confidence,” said Cruz.
On the mound, Fenerty is the ace. Now standing about 6-foot-4, he brings a heavy fastball and struck out nine in the win over Swampscott after fanning 35 with a 2.90 earned run average as a sophomore.
“Riley’s offspeed is very effective,” said Wasserman. “When he’s hitting his spots, that changeup is so good. Especially against lefties.”
Ryan went the distance to blank Saugus and Cruz beat Gloucester, with Salem pitching combining for more than 30 strikeouts in the first three games. Doyle is expected to chip in either as a starter or closer, and sophomore Jesus Balcacer Jiminez is a potential weapon with a mid-80s fastball.
“We have some good pitching depth. Looking around the league, I think that’s one thing that will help us,” said Lessard. “A lot of our guys are a year more mature and a year stronger. They’re hitting the ball harder and throwing it faster.”
Wasserman, as catcher, has been something of an unsung hero in Salem’s success. Handling different styles of pitcher and exuding confidence in the staff has gone a long way.
“Jon’s ability to call a game and his mechanics behind the plate have come so far,” said Lessard. “It relieves a lot of stress on my end because he’s picked up how to approach batters and call pitches really, really well.”
Offensively, Salem is the type of team that wants to put the ball in play and pressure opposing fielders. Julian Ortiz, a junior, has been swinging a hot stick along with sophomore Yan Ruiz and freshman Shea Christel.
“The way I see it, if I see a first-pitch fastball I want to take it right away. A lot of times, the first pitch of the at-bat is the best one you’re going to see, so why wait?” explained Fenerty, a captain as a junior.
Salem scored plenty in am 11-9 loss to Beverly, then had a hard time despite plenty of contact in a 9-0 loss to Triton. They’re looking to rebound this week by sticking with their aggressive, smart approach.
“1-through-9 everybody’s going a good job. We’re putting the ball in play and stuff is happening,” said Doyle, who also believes team chemistry and work ethic are big factors in the squad’s success. “ Guys are staying late after practice always looking to get better. Everyone’s all in.”
With about 40 players in the program, Lessard is determined to build the Witches into a sustainable winner. The junior varsity just recorded a victory, and many of Salem’s players are playing either summer travel ball or honing their skills with Mike Levine’s excellent Beverly/Salem Legion program.
“We’re all dedicated and striving for that playoff berth, that tournament run,” said Fenerty. “We’d like to finish with a winning record, definitely.”
Is anyone in the state swinging the bat as well as Marblehead? The Magicians (3-2) are averaging 11.2 hits and 11.8 runs per game while hitting .392 as a team over the first two weeks. This comes after graduating eight of nine starters from the 2022 lineup that also mashed.
Captain Shane Keough is hitting .556 thus far and Riley Schmitt checks in at .529. Juniors Bodie Bartram (.417), Chris Cannuscio (.385) and Charlie Sachs (.467) have all come into their own as first time as starters on fire.
Speaking of Marblehead, to clarify the Northeastern Conference’s divisions for 2023 the Magicians have been bumped to the NEC Dunn and swapped places with Saugus. Thus this year’s Dunn consists of Beverly, Danvers, Gloucester, Marblehead and Masconomet, while the Lynch is Peabody, Salem, Saugus, Swampscott and Winthrop.
Oddly enough, that’s what you’d get if you put the ten NEC teams in alphabetical order and drew a line in the middle ... but we’re assuming that’s a mere coincidence.
Maybe it was the heat, but the ball was flying out of the yard last Friday. When Marblehead visited Masconomet (a 9-5 Chieftains win), Logan Keune of Masco and Marblehead’s Keough and Schmitt all blasted baseballs over the fence.
Over at the Masco softball diamond, there were four homers in the varsity game. and up in Gloucester, Danvers’ Aris Xerras also sent one into the seats.
Essex Tech’s Harry Lynch is off to a nice start at the plate, hitting .444. Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik, a freshman who played varsity ball at Salem Academy in his middle school years, has also started off well with a team-high four RBI.
It was cool for Pingree to see old friend and former head coach Chris Powers over the weekend when the Highlanders faced Phillips Andover. It’s the first year as head coach of the Big Blue for Powers, who inherits one of the best prep school teams in the country. Andover native Thomas White, a lefty, is projected to be a first round pick in this June’s draft and quieted the Highlander bats for five innings on Saturday.
This week’s college alumni spotlight goes to Northeastern, where St. John’s Prep grads Tyler MacGregor and Alex Lane landed as transfers and have impacted the lineup like the Red Sox signing David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez.
MacGregor, a Peabody native and the 2017 Salem News Player of the Year, is hitting .375, slugging .672 and has 10 homers after graduating from Columbia. Lane, who came from Bryant and calls Andover home, has 11 bombs and is slugging .656. No wonder the Huskies are 28-7.
