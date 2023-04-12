There may be one ball in the count since the pitch clock expired and this preview is a bit later than normal. We’re still standing in the box ready to chase fastballs and sit on the off-speed stuff that the 2023 high school baseball season may throw our way. {/em}{em}Enjoy this team-by-team look at the 14 ballclubs in The Salem News coverage area:
BEVERLY
Last year’s record: 14-8 (NEC Dunn co-champions; Lost in D1 Round of 32)
Head coach: Jon Cahill (5th year, 32-28)
Captains: Logan Petrosino, Sr., 2B; Noah Guanci, Sr., P; Anthony Mastroianni, Sr., P; Ian Visnick, Sr., 3B; Noah Staffier, S., C
Other key players: Matt Roy, Sr., OF/P; Francis Martin, Sr., OF; Devin Koloski, Jr., OF; Graham Gavin, So., P; Drew Sadoski, Sr., C; Casey McGrath, Jr., 1B; Tim Carter, Sr., 1B; Scott Kwiatek, Jr., OF; Micah McManus, So., OF; Jonathan Reyes, Fr., SS.
Outlook: The Panthers are already off to a strong start and look like one of the favorites to defend their title. Petrosino was one of the league’s leaders in RBI last year with 26 and Beverly’s pitching staff has a nice mix of lefties (Guanci, who won four games and fanned 41) and righties (Mastroianni). As long as Beverly plays consistently strong defense, it should be one of the North Shore’s toughest teams.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year’s record: 12-10 (Lost in D3 Round of 32)
Head coach: Matt Antonelli (2nd year)
Captains: Marco Carrillo, Sr., P/2B; Costa Beechin, Sr., SS/P; Nick Villano, Jr., 1B; Michael Geissler, Sr., P; Mike Williams, Sr., P.
Other key players: Jacob Behn, Jr., OF/P; Anthony Herbert, So., P; John Horgan, Jr., P/OF: Carter McFadden, Sr., OF/IF: Andrew McKenzie, Jr., C/OF; Josh Scali, Jr., 1B/2B/OF; Chris D’Angelo, So., C/OF; Genaro Carrillo, Fr., C/2B.
Outlook: It seems like the Crusaders could take a leap forward in Antonelli’s second season. Captains Geissler and Williams combined for eight wins and almost 70 strikeouts last season, so as long as Fenwick limits walks it has the makings of a solid 1-2 rotational punch. At the dish, Villano is a powerhouse (.436 last year) and Beechin (30 hits, .375) is an on-base machine. Developing depth and consistency will be key for Fenwick.
DANVERS
Last year’s record: 13-9 (NEC Dunn co-champions; Lost in D2 Round of 32)
Head coach: Matt Mello (1st year)
Captains: Tyler O’Neill, Sr., SS; Jakob Hamel, Sr., 1B; Aris Xerras, Sr., DH/1B
Other key players: Mike Moroney, Jr., P/3B; Steve Reardon, Sr., OF; Evan Currie, Sr., P/3B; Brendan Glowik, Jr., P; Liam Brooks, Jr., 2B; Sr., OF; Matt Callahan, Sr., OF; Nate Robinson, Jr., P/3B; Josh Henry, So., C.; Tyler McCullough, Jr., OF.
Outlook: The Falcons began their new era with a win and Moroney looks like arguably the best two-way player in the NEC with strikeout stuff and power at the plate. O’Neill is one of the league’s smoothest shortstops and Currie’s efforts are encouraging as far as answering who pitches after Moroney. New coach Mello knows the area inside and out ... if his Falcons are disciplined defensively they’ll contend for the league crown and could make a run in D2.
ESSEX TECH
Last year’s record: 7-11
Head coach: Sean Sullivan (1st year)
Captains: Chris Itz, Sr., P/3B; Harry Lynch, Sr., SS/P.
Other key players: Joe Bono, Sr., OF; Luke Joyce, Sr., 2B/SS; Michael Pelletier, Sr., CI/OF; Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik, Fr., IF/P; James Levesque, Jr., OF/P; Andrew Skorry, Jr., C; Shawn O’Keefe, Sr., IF; Jaydan Vargas, So., C.
Outlook: The Hawks look to return to postseason play with the same fundamentally sound approach that led to success in Jed Beauparlant’s dozen years in charge. Lynch is coming off an all-star junior year of five pitching wins and a .298 average and will share captain’s duties with Itz. There are a number of strong pitching options. The battle to replace graduated catcher Jeffrey Roach is one to watch, and newcomer Casinelli-Tarasuik is a potential gamebreaker
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year’s record: 12-10 (Lost in Round of 16)
Head coach: Reggie Maidment (11th year, 118-95)
Captains: Conor McClintock, Sr., OF; Harrison Stein, Sr., 1B.
Other key players: Aiden Clarke, Jr., 2B/P; Cole Scanlon, So., OF; Tate Fitzgibbons, Sr., P/OF; Gian Gamelli, So., P/1B; Adam Green, Jr., OF; Thomas Ring, Sr., IF; Drew Stewart, Sr., P; A.B. Labell, So., P; Alec Cote, Jr., 3B; Brady Daniels, Jr., C; Jack Cooke, So. IF; Chris Collins, Jr., OF.
Outlook: A lefty, Gamelli had 67 strikeouts with five wins as a freshman, giving H-W a bona fide frontline starter. The Generals return all 12 wins from last year’s staff, so pitching is certainly a strength. Offensively, Gamelli is primed for a big year along with Stein (.328) and McClintock (.487). The Cape Ann League is deep with contenders like Amesbury and Manchester Essex, so the Baker title chase should prepare H-W for a possible deep run in D4.
IPSWICH
Last year’s record: 6-15 (Lost in Division 4 Round of 32)
Head coach: Zack Lamkin (5th year, 17-59)
Captains: Jeremy Lathrop, Sr., SS; Matt McGowan, Sr., C/OF/P; Mark Norris, Sr., P; A.J. Pezza, Sr., C;
Other key players: Drew Lane, Jr., P/1B; Nate Baise, Jr., 2B/SS; Ethan Gilliss, Sr., OF; James Norris, So., OF; Dylan York, Jr., OF/IF; Josiah Scarano, Sr., OF/IF; Patrick Ristuccia, Sr., OF/IF.
Outlook: The Tigers figure to be back in the mix for a playoff berth with a nice mix led by Latrhop (.318 last year) and McGowan (.283, 12 steals). Though top pitcher Finn MacLennan graduated, Lane has an ace’s mentality and is a great candidate to take the mantle. The CAL is tough top-to-bottom, but Ipswich is a hard working and gritty team that should be around after Memorial Day.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year’s record: 14-8 (NEC Lynch champions; Lost in D2 Round of 16)
Head coach: Mike Giardi (7th year, 62-45)
Captains: Shane Keough, Sr., OF; Drew Whitman, Sr., P; Ian Maude, Sr., Cody Selvais, Jr., P.
Other key players: Brooks Keefe, Sr., SS; David Bartram, Sr., 2B; Drake Wyman, So., OF; Chris DeWitt, Sr., CI/DH; Stefan Shepard, So., SS; Chris Cannuscio, Jr., 1B/P; Jacob Scogland, So., So., 1B; Charlie Sachs, Jr, OF
Outlook: The Magicians have the area’s most experienced pitching staff with 12 of 14 wins returning in Maude (8 wins) and Whitman (three) plus DeWitt. Offensively, Keough drove in 26 runs a year ago and already had a six RBI game last week. So even though Marblehead graduated a lot of pop it appears they’re reloading, not rebuilding, at the plate. Another solid run in D2 is on the table as MHS aims to hold off Peabody and Salem atop the NEC Lynch.
MASCONOMET
Last year’s record: 11-10 (Lost in D2 preliminary round)
Head coach: T.J. Baril (11th year, 145-55)
Captains: Jacob Shirley, Sr., P; Braeden O’Connell, Sr., 1B; Logan Keune, Sr., 2B/OF; Tyler Feldberg, Jr., SS.
Other key players: Luke Kelly, Sr., OF; Ryan Corcoran, Jr., OF; Gabe Fales, Jr., OF; Chris Porfido, So., 3B; Anthony Cerbone, Jr. C; Paul Donnelly, Jr., P; Dylan Caron, Jr., CI/DH.
Outlook: The Chieftains are looking for more consistency in 2023 after last year ended a bit earlier than they’d hoped. Shirley, who’ll playing baseball at Clarkson next year, looked like a horse in an opening day win at Beverly. With only four seniors, a number of juniors that saw some playing time in ‘22 look ready to tackle huge roles all over the diamond. As with almost every team in the NEC Dunn, pitching depth is a question mark. If Masconomet can fill out the rotation and play consistent defense, they’ll be in the mix to re-take the league title.
PEABODY
Last year’s record: 10-11 (Lost in D1 preliminary round)
Head coach: Mark Bettencourt (18th year, 253-131)
Captains: Ryan Brunet, Sr., C; Sam Oliveri, Sr., OF/ Giovanni Guglielmo, Sr., 3B.
Other key players: Mike Petro, Jr., 2B/P; Cam Connolly, Jr., 1B/P; Josh Sigmon, Jr., OF; Reymi Andino, Jr., 3B; Jariel Tolentino, So., SS/P; Mike Porcella, Sr., 1B; Alex Silva, Jr., OF; Sam Merrill, Sr., P; Edward Lara-Arroyo, Sr., P; Joe Smith, So., 2B/P; Remy Guerrero, Jr., P.
Outlook: The Tanners graduated a lot of power in terms of pitching and RBI and don’t return a bat that drove in more than five runs. A confidence building 2-0 start has them feeling good, having scored a dozen runs in two outings with some solid slugging. Pitching-wise, Petro and Connolly looked great but the No. 3 rotation spot and bullpen are question marks. Attention to detail defensively will be a key for the Tanners, who should be a very dangerous second half team with the projected return of Guglielmo (torn ACL in football season). If they scrape out enough early wins, a run at the NEC Lynch title in May is a real possibility.
PINGREE
Last year’s record: 13-6 (EIL champions; Lost in NEPSAC quarters)
Head coach: Luke Wamboldt (5th year, 29-26)
Captains: Danny Alepa, Sr., 2B; Jaylon Richardson, Jr., CF/P; Quinn Moses, Jr., C.
Other key players: Max Jacobsen, Sr., OF/P; Ryan Mittleman, Sr., P; Chris Giordano, Jr., IF/P; Cole Perkin, Jr., P; Tejas Prakash, Jr., OF; Hudson Weidman, Jr., SS/P; Dan Ferris, So., 1B; Jimmy Keck, So., OF; Calvin Zimmerman, So., OF; Max Gaudin, Jr., 1B; Nick Hubbard, Jr., 3B; John Ogles, Jr., C; Ethan Rich, So., IF; Drew Mullaney, Fr., IF/P.
Outlook: The Highlanders return a ton of power led by Moses, the 2022 EIL Player of the Year (.509, 23 RBI). He’s handling a pitching staff led by big-time strikeout guys like Jacobsen and Perkin, plus a bullpen used to throwing in high leverage situations. Getting Weidman back from injury is a big bonus for Pingree, which looks to defend the EIL crown and make a run in the New England playoffs.
SALEM
Last year’s record: 1-17
Head coach: Matt Lessard (2nd year)
Captains: Jack Doyle, Sr., IF/P; Jon Wasserman, Sr., C; Sebastian Cruz, Sr., IF/P; Riley Fenerty, Jr., P/1B
Other key players: Owen Warner-Streff, Sr., OF; Daniel Jiminez, Sr., 1B; Julian Ortiz, Jr., P; Corey Grimes, Jr., P; Elian Arias Nunez, Jr, IF/P; Jesus Balcacer Jiminez, Jr., P/IF; Quinn Rocco Ryan, So., IF/P; Yan Tejada Ruiz, So., IF/P; Shea Christel, Fr., Utl./P; Sandierick Arrendel, Fr., IF.
Outlook: It took less than a week for the Witches to triple last season’s win total as they roared out of the gates. Fenerty looks like a bona fide frontline starting pitcher and Ryan provided a 9-strikoeut shutout in his first turn, so it appears Salem has depth in its rotation. Wasserman handles the staff very well at catcher, and Doyle can do it all in terms of speed and power. The Witches are still developing, but they’re much improved in Year 2 under Lessard. A bounceback season certainly appears to be in the cards.
SALEM ACADEMY
Last year’s record: 7-13
Head Coach: Mike Barbati (2nd year)
Captains: Kegan LeClare, Sr., P/1B
Other key players: Azriel Taguiam, Jr., C; Danny Silk, So., Utl; Emilio Saez, Fr. Utl.
Outlook: It’s a young group for the Navigators as they look to push for a spot in the top 32 of the Division 5 power rankings. Salem Academy took part in Malden’s Golden Tornado season opening tournament and split a pair of games, including a 16-run explosion against Chelsea. As with any club, when the Navs field well and get timely hits they’ll be in good shape. LeClare’s experience gives them excellent leadership on the field and in the dugout, too.
ST. JOHN’S PREP
Last year’s record: 13-8 (Lost in Division 1 Round of 32)
Head coach: Dan Letarte (10th year, 142-50)
Captains: Marco Zirpolo, Sr., 3B; Aidan Driscoll, Jr., C; Cam LaGrassa, Jr., SS; Joe Williams, Jr., P.
Other key players: Jack Sarno, Jr., P; Braeden Hurley, Jr., P; Henry Hebert, So., P; Nick Lembo, So., OF; Nate Marston, Jr., 2B/OF; John Rice, Jr., OF; Will Shaheen, So., P/2B; Christian Rosa, Jr., 2B/OF; Ben McGilvray, Sr., 1B/3B; Gavin Gold, Jr., OF; Johnny Tighe, Jr., OF; Drew McGowan, Jr., 1B.
Outlook: It’s one of the youngest Eagles teams in recent memory with three of the four captains being juniors. That doesn’t mean they lack for talent, however. The three junior captains all have game-breaking skill and the Eagles are looking to develop their arm depth, with several sophomores vying for important roles in the pitching staff. The schedule is very difficult since the Catholic Conference is full of state title contenders, and the non-league slate has foes from the Merrimack Valley, Bay State Conference and beyond. Still the expectation is to vie for the league and chase a state title ... youth appears to be well served in that regard.
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year’s record: 13-8 (Lost in D3 Round of 32)
Head coach: Joe Caponigro (4th year at SHS, 34-25)
Captains: Nick Paradise, Sr., OF; Luca Croft, Jr., C; Jason Bouffard, Jr., 1B; Will Roddy, Jr., 2B
Other key players: Dawson BiBarri, Jr., P; Quinn Fitzpatrick, Jr., P; Connor Chiarello, Fr., OF; Nick Berube, So., SS; Chase Groothuis, Fr., 3B; Michael Collins, Fr., C; Casey DeCamp, Jr., OF/DH; Tyler Chiarello, Jr., OF, Jamison Ford, Fr., P/OF.
Outlook: With just one senior and all 13 wins graduated, the Big Blue are a young squad that’s getting used to the bright lights of varsity action. It’s a team with talent that’s willing to work hard and learn the ropes, so expect a lot of competitive games. They’ve already shown some excellent defense (Paraside shines in right). Roddy and Bouffard also had strong offensive years last season and will need to carry big loads offensively.