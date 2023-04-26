Crispness in the field. Attention to detail. Unselfishness in the batter’s box.
All three of those elements have been crucial to Masconomet’s baseball team bursting out of the gates with seven straight victories. Maybe the best way to sum up both their approach and their success is a two-word credo the Chieftains use to remind themselves how they’re going to score runs.
“Team swings,” said senior captain Braeden O’Connell. “Nothing is going to happen out there with one swing ... it’s going to take five.”
Those swings might come in the form of powerful strokes for extra bases from the top of the order, but they might also be shortened up slappers against tough opposing pitchers with velocity. They might not even be full swings: few teams can execute the bunt to either move runners along or squeeze them in as well as Masconomet does these days.
“Mindset-wise, you step in to the box and you don’t try to do too much,” said Logan Keune, another senior captain. “Everybody here just wants to help the team in any way possible.”
A year ago, the Chieftains were somewhat inconsistent and finished 11-10. With strong senior leadership and a large junior class returning, they dedicated themselves to offseason improvement. The results have spoken volumes in the first three weeks of the season.
“Everybody was in the weight room, hitting and fielding. We had 30 guys at most captain’s practices,” said O’Connell. “That’s been huge for our team chemistry and has given up a lot of faith that we’re going to pick each other up.”
O’Connell has come out of the gates on fire and added three more RBI to his team leading total of 14 in Wednesday’s come-from-behind win over Peabody. At the top of the order, Ryan Corcoran has been an on-base machine, junior captain Tyler Feldberg has done a little bit of everything in terms of getting on or driving in runs and Keune is a constant threat in the No. 3 position.
“We had a lot of experience coming back and our three senior captains took on the leadership roles in a big way,” said Masconomet coach T.J. Baril. “They’ve all improved a ton and they inspired a lot of other guys to work just as hard.”
New starters Gabe Fales (middle infield) and Anthony Cerbone (catcher) have been tremendous. Chris Porfido is chipping in as a sophomore and Chase Caron is a power threat. Anyone on the Masco bench can contribute at any time, for instance Dylan Cole made his first start and had two clutch hits in the No. 9 spot Wednesday afternoon.
What’s caused the improvement?
“It’s lots and lots of reps,” said Keune, who will study at Vanderbilt next year. “Everyone’s part of this team; no one’s here for themselves. That makes it a fun team to be part of.”
Pitching-wise, Clarkson bound senior captain Jacob Shirley has been the workhorse thus far. He’s taken on a big leadership role with a young staff that’s getting solid frames from Paul Donnelly, Luke Kelly, Fales and others.
“We had some big turnover on the staff and there’s about eight guys that are stepping up huge and delivering,” said Shirley, who has great command and also plays first base when he’s not on the hill. “It’s all about throwing strikes and getting outs. That’s all you want.”
It’s only Masconomet’s third season as members of the Northeastern Conference, and they’d love nothing better than to win their first league title. The Chieftains have downed league foes in a variety of ways, winning high scoring games against Danvers (14-9) and Marblehead (9-5) while limiting the rest of their opponents to three runs or fewer with plus-pitching and good defense.
“We don’t have a huge roster and that means everybody contributes every game. It could be going in to run and stealing a bag, going to left for an inning and making a big catch ... everything counts,” said O’Connell, who is headed to Emerson next year.
More than anything it seems like Masconomet’s belief level is much higher than it might’ve been 12 months ago. The Chieftains faced some adversity Wednesday, falling behind 3-1 and having a few 50/50 calls go against them. Instead of hanging their heads, they bowed their necks and rattled off four unanswered runs to remain unbeaten.
All it took was a spark (this one provided by Cole in the No. 9 hole) and the bench ignited.
“Everybody wants to be here and everybody loves the game of baseball,” said Shirley. “The energy level is insane.”
¢¢¢
Eavesdrop on new Danvers coach Matt Mello in any given inning and you’ll hear him offering the players tips on what sort of pitches to expect, what to do with those offerings, and how a pitcher might be looking to attack the batter. Yes, Danvers is a disciplined team, but Mello’s style hasn’t been any kind of drill sergeant routine.
“I told these guys they won their side of the conference last year and we have a lot of guys back. There was no need to go hard on them with the little thing. They’ve earned the right to start out like this and we’ll see how it goes,” Mello said. “There’ve been some things we’ve addressed, for sure, but in general its a good group of guys that’s been very focused.”
Danvers is 4-4 overall but 4-1 in Northeastern Conference play. They face a key league battle against rival Beverly (6-2, 4-1 NEC) Wednesday afternoon at Twi Field (4 p.m.) with both squads chasing Dunn leading Masconomet (7-0, 5-0 NEC).
¢¢¢
It’s hard to not be impressed with Beverly’s pitching depth in the early going. The Panthers already have five players who have earned at least one win, with sophomores Micah McManus and Connor Connolly grabbing their first varsity W’s last week. Senior Matt Roy also earned his first varsity win on Monday, while Anthony Mastroianni and Noah Guanci also have wins on their ledgers.
¢¢¢
Former Danvers High standout left-hander Joe Zamejtis is having a strong first season at the Winchendon School in Central Mass. Last year’s Salem News Baseball Player of the Year has struck out 31 batters in 17 1/3 innings of work and has been very hard to make contact on with only six hits allowed. His earned run average is 1.60 and his WHIP is 0.520 for Winchendon, which is 9-2 overall and a sure contender for a New England title.
¢¢¢
Bishop Fenwick shortstop Costa Beechin will be playing his college baseball at Mass Maritime Academy. The senior captain from Malden announced his commitment last week and is in the midst of another torrid season at the top of the Fenwick batting order.
Beechin was also named to the Division 5 All-State football team by the Mass High School Football Coaches Association last fall after a monster season at wide receiver.
Speaking of Fenwick, hat tip to senior captain Michael Geissler for switching his usual jersey No. 12 before last Friday’s start on the mound. He donned a No. 3 in honor of Crusader softball player Emily Shann, who had passed away earlier in the week. When coach Matt Antonelli breaks down the team after each game saying “Fenwick Family” that’s exactly what he’s talking about.
¢¢¢
Wondering why Peabody’s caps are all navy blue this year as opposed to the traditional navy top with a North Carolina blue shaded brim? Manufacturers just aren’t making multi-colored hats, veteran head coach Mark Bettencourt found.
“I tried a few different places and couldn’t find anything with the light blue,” he said. “I even offered to pay extra and it wasn’t going to happen.”
¢¢¢
This week’s alumni spotlight hits Peabody’s Jake Gustin at Bryant University where he’s tearing the cover off the ball. In 35 games, Gustin has 51 hits (19 of those for extra bases) while slugging .582 and having an OPS at 1.043 which ranks fifth in the America East conference. Gustin leads America East in hits while ranking fifth in runs, seventh in average (.362) and fifth in on-base and OPS.
Have a suggestion for a North Shore alum playing well in college at any division? Drop us a note via e-mail or on social media.
Around the Horn, a column on North Shore high school baseball, appears in The Salem News each Wednesday during the spring. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN #StrikeOutALS