Tension and anticipation ... not many things in sports provide those two feelings as perfectly as a great defensive baseball play.
An infielder makes an off-balance throw that arrives just as the runner does ... a tag play at the plate that or may not have been in time ... an outfielder dives and hasn’t yet come up to show the baseball in his glove: that moment when times stops while everyone in the park waits for the umpire to render a decision is tough to top.
The glove might be the most underrated of baseball’s five tools (hitting for average, power, athleticism and arm strength being the others). It’s hard to quantify fielding the way we do with a plethora of batting and pitching statistics; often the glove is rated by the eye-test.
Yet fielding is also a crucial, run-saving skill set. It’s not just about making outs to prevent extended innings; knocking a ball down that keeps a runner from advancing an extra base could save a game. So could correctly tracking an outfield hit that doesn’t turn into a double or triple.
So much time and energy is spent on the other parts of the game that it seemed long overdue to shine a light on some of the North Shore’s best defensive players. So hop in your fielder’s position and come along as we make our way around the horn.
Sticking with infielders to start, Ipswich junior Nate Baise is having an incredible season at shortstop. Coach Zack Lamkin lauds Baise’s fundamentals and next level hand-eye coordination that help him eat up any ball that’s hit within his range.
“There was play against Hamilton-Wenham where there was two outs and a ball smoked towards the hole which would have opened the game up for them. Nate sprinted hard for two steps, took one side step, stabbed the short hop like it was nothing, took a quick gather step and threw a missile to first,” Lamkin recalls. “And HE acted like it was routine. His hands and footwork are the smoothest I’ve seen here in Ipswich.”
Baise has a very good defensive second baseman in Dylan York and an outstanding center fielder in senior Matt McGowan, giving the Tigers an excellent defensive spine.
Sticking with young shortstops, Swampscott sophomore Nick Berube is having an excellent campaign. Coach Joe Caponigro points out that Berube’s work ethic and passion for the game have helped him play at a level well behind his years.
“Defensively he goes in the hole, goes up the middle, has excellent range and arm,” said Caponigro. “Another good fielder is freshman Connor Chiarello, our center fielder. He gets great jumps on balls and makes up lots of ground with his speed ... he’s made some diving catches were he’s easily doubled off runners as they figured he had no chance of catching up to the balls.”
Salem High’s Jack Doyle made one of the best defensive plays of the season in a win over Danvers (check out the video on Twitter). His quick, accurate throw on a very difficult grounder nabbed the batter and brought the Twi-Field crowd to its feet.
“It was almost Derek Jeter-esque in that 5-6 hole,” Salem coach Matt Lessard said. “Jack has been so consistent for us all year. We’ve had a great left side with Julian Ortiz playing very well at third base. It’s pretty tough to get anything by those guys.”
Danvers is no slouch at shortstop either with senior Tyler O’Neill enjoying the best season of his career as a three-year starter. Some of the best defenders in North Shore history (Andrew Olszak and Derek Lyons spring to mind) have patrolled shortstop for the Falcons and O’Neill’s range, arm accuracy and leadership at the position are carrying on that tradition.
“What’s unique about T.O. is the way he can charge balls going towards third base and make throws on the run,” said Danvers coach Matt Mello. “He’s as good and as smooth as anybody I’ve seen in the league.”
What about outfielders that make incredible grabs for outs or big-time throws to cut down runners on the basepaths? Beverly’s Devin Koloski made both those plays in an early season win over Marblehead — in the same inning.
“I remember he made this over-the-shoulder grab that was almost like a Willie Mays sort of run,” said Beverly coach Jon Cahill. “Then he throws an absolute hose to get a guy at the plate later that inning. Devin’s been great for us out there.”
Senior captains Ian Visnick (third base) and Logan Petrosino (second base) are also game-changers defensively, Cahill noted.
For Hamilton-Wenham, center fielder Connor McClintock is as good as it gets, coach Reggie Maidment says. The senior’s ability to range into left- or right-center to help corner outfielders is uncanny, helped along by both his instincts and athletic ability to change direction with great speed.
“It’s not necessarily one big play for Connor; it’s the ones he makes look easy,” said Maidment. “He can cover basically two-thirds of the outfield. Anything hit between left-center and right-center, he’s going to have a chance to grab it.”
Peabody senior center fielder Sam Oliveri has a similar range and is a difference maker for the Tanners. Originally a second baseman, Oliveri became a full-time outfielder after showing off a next-level ability to track the ball high in the air on an usually windy day at practice two years ago. The rest, as they say, is history as Oliveri has filled a crucially important defensive position for Peabody, since the home field at Bezemes Diamond is an especially large outfield that can be hard to read.
Freshman Xavier Parsons has been phenomenal in the outfield for Essex Tech. A Beverly native who is studying in the Tech’s electrical program, Parsons made an amazing five putouts in his first varsity game against North Reading, including a highlight reel sliding grab. He also made a pair of tough plays on the infamous outfield hill at Evans Field in Rockport and has 22 putouts on the season alternating between right field and center.
“Xavier has a tremendous work ethic and is a great teammate,” said Hawks coach Sean Sullivan. “He bats leadoff for us, too.”
Good defense at the hot corner at third base is very important. Just ask the Pingree School, which amassed 26 errors at the spot between the 2021 and ‘22 seasons. This year, with a rotation of juniors Nick Hubbard and Chris Giordano, that number is down to five and is surely one of the reasons the Highlanders are among the favorites in this weekend’s Eastern Independent League playoff tournament.
Hubbard, a hockey goalie who came to Pingree from Lynnfield this school year, uses the great eyes he has tracking pucks to watch the baseball off the bat.
“He’s lightning fast,” said Highlander coach Luke Wamboldt. “Nick made an incredible play earlier this season sliding to his backhand up the line behind the bag, springing to his feet, and firing an absolute bullet from foul ground across the diamond to get the runner and preserve the lead in a tight game at Nobles.”
Giordano transitioned to third after playing outfield and second as a sophomore. Wamboldt has been impressed with his consistency and dependability.
“Chris is an incredibly consistent and steady fielder. He puts himself in the right place and takes advantage of strong footwork and fielding mechanics to make all the plays.”
Senior Danny Alepa is Pingree’s gold glove defender, Wamboldt says. The Andover native made only one error combined in the ‘21 and ‘22 seasons and has carried that strong play into this final campaign.
“Danny relies on incredible athleticism and quickness to get to balls and adjust to bad hops on the infield,” said Wamboldt. “Last spring he was pressed into service at times in center field, and he made one of the best catches I’ve ever seen — a game-saving full extension dive coming in on a flair with two outs and runners on second and third to preserve a victory over Hebron Academy.”
One of the North Shore’s most well-rounded athletes is Pingree junior Jaylon Richardson. He’s a true five-tool player who uses his speed to dominate center field and also his pitching arm to make bullet-like throws from the outfield grass. He’s got 55 putouts and five outfield assists over the last two seasons.
For Masconomet, the spine of the defense is rock solid. Shortstop Gabe Fales has solidified the position and has been great under pressure. Logan Keune has been just as solid in the outfield; in addition to the quickness and speed that help him track down fly balls, he’s an excellent communicator in terms of both situations and calling balls with his fellow outfielders.
Youngster Nic Lembo at St. John’s Prep is making a name for himself not just with his bat but with the glove as well. In a recent game against BC High, Lembo made a full extension catch in the outfield running in to save some runs.
In terms of smoothness, few can match Bishop Fenwick’s Costa Beechin at shortstop. The Crusaders also boast a rare weapon at first base in Nick Villano, who has a knack for holding the bag or making a tough pick on an imperfect throw under duress.
Finally, you can’t overlook the catcher position. There are plenty of good ones on the North Shore, but few mean as much to their teams as Marblehad’s David Bartram. He’s handled a team-high 82 chances this season and made 80 putouts for a fielding percentage of .976 in his first season as the full-time backstop. Moreover he’s been durable, logging 82 2/3 out of a possible 85 innings behind the dish (while also gunning down 4 base stealers).
Around the Horn, a column on North Shore high school baseball, appears in The Salem News each Wednesday during the spring season. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN #StrikeOutALS