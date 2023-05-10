Each time the Beverly High baseball team sprints off the field to come in and hit, senior captain Ian Visnick is heard shouting to remind his team to “Win an inning. Win this next inning.”
Lately, not many teams on the North Shore have been winning as many innings as these Panthers.
Winners of three straight, five of their last six and nine of their last 11, Beverly (10-3) has officially qualified for the Division 1 state playoffs for the 18th consecutive season. They’re right on Masconomet’s heels in the Northeastern Conference Dunn Division race after Monday’s victory over the Chieftains in Boxford — and their constant energy through all seven innings of any given game is a big reason why.
“It’s a mentality thing,” Visnick said in explaining the ‘win an inning’ mantra. “There’ve been games in the past where we get up early and take our foot off the gas. Winning an inning is about eliminating that and keeping the energy up for the entire game.”
Speaking of feet on the gas, Beverly ace pitcher Noah Guanci throws with an ‘all gas, no brakes’ style that’s been fueling his team’s success. The Endicott-bound senior captain is 5-0 this spring with 49 strikeouts in 35 innings. Sure, he has top-notch velocity and very good control ... but it’s his competitive spirit and quick pace that are most contagious when he takes the ball.
“Our team chemistry is through the roof. It’s a great group of guys that that are willing to stay locked in for all 20 games,” said Guanci, who is quite mindful of the pace he sets when it comes to attacking opposing batters.
“Once I get going, I like to work quick. It’s kind of muscle memory at this point and when I’m working that tempo, I feel like I can throw hitters off. Especially when you mix in the curve,” said Guanci.
In back-to-back starts against Swampscott and Masconomet, Guanci had carried no-hitters into the sixth inning. His earned run average is an even 1.00, his batting average against is .133, and he’s issued a mere seven walks ... an absurd ratio paired with his 49 K’s.
“Noah’s been on a roll, throwing the ball exceptionally well,” said Beverly coach Jon Cahill. “He’s commanding all his pitches, working very well with his catcher Noah Staffier, and trusting his defense. He’s been a catalyst for us all spring.”
Guanci, who didn’t like to pitch much when he was in Beverly Little League making circus catches over the Harry Ball Field fence, burst onto the varsity scene as a junior with four wins, a 1.64 ERA and 41 strikeouts. Carrying that success into his senior year is no accident, say his teammates.
“He’s a stud. The way Noah goes about his business every single day ... on his off days, he’s doing bands, getting his runs in,” Visnick said. “He goes about it the right way.”
Guanci’s less of a crafty, sneaky left-hander and more of a bulldog that wants to challenge hitters and never come off the mound. Or, as fellow captain Logan Petrosino puts it: “We’ve a got a guy who wants to pitch every other game and will battle until his arm falls off. That definitely helps.”
Petrosino, who will play college baseball at Bridgewater State, is another left-handed catalyst for the Panthers. Hitting either leadoff or in the No. 2 spot, he’s adept at either getting on base (.333 average with 13 runs scored) or moving runners along and knocking them in (12 RBI).
Exceptionally quick hands seem to make Petrosino a dangerous hitter in any count. Pitch him inside and he’ll tomahawk the ball to the green grass; pitch him outside and he’s happy to take it the other way.
“The best thing about Logan is he lives at-bat to at-bat. He doesn’t bring his previous at-bats into the next one,” said Cahill, who also coached older brother Tyler Petrosino, now a slugger for Salve Regina. “Logan is great at staying alive, fouling off great pitches until he gets a good one to hit.”
Hitting smartly is a team approach that’s paid off mightily for the Panthers. Five of their regulars are hitting over .300: junior Devin Koloski (.372, 11 RBI), Visnick (.359, 13 RBI), Guanci (.357), Petrosino (.333) and sophomore Charles Salerno (.333). Catcher Staffier, another captain, has been very productive as well (294) and players like Francis Martin, Casey McGrath and Tim Carter have all had moments to shine in big games.
“Every day we work on the quality of our at-bats. How hard can you fight? Even with two strikes, can you do a job? Can you stay alive and go the other way?” said Visnick, an excellent athlete who will be playing soccer at UMass Boston and leads the team with nine steals.
Behind Guanci, Beverly has some solid arms. Senior captain Anthony Mastroianni has a great fastball and thrives either as a starter or a closer. Micah McManus, only a sophomore, has been lights out in two starts with a 1.47 ERA. Out of the bullpen, Connor Connolly, Matt Roy, Martin and Graham Gavin have been effective.
“It’s a great group of guys that are all gelling really well,” Visnick added.
Besides trying to win the rest of their conference games and repeat as Dunn champs, the Panthers have some key non-league bouts against Merrimack Valley Conference foes Central Catholic and Andover that could help them move up the Division 1 power rankings (they were ranked 25th most recently).
To do so, they’ll look to keep it simple and continue to win one inning at a time.
“They’ll make adjustments on their own without even knowing it because of their experience. It’s unbelievable to see,” Cahill said. “It’s such a special group.”
■■■
Peabody has been struggling a bit offensively, but has certainly found a slugger to watch in sophomore Noah Crocker. Since finding a full-time spot in the varsity batting order, Crocker is hitting .409 and is tied for the team lead in RBI (6).
If the Tanners (5-7 before Tuesday’s late game at Saugus) are going to make a run at the state playoffs, they’ll need more slugging and more productive outs. The team batting average was .231 heading into this week’s action, and in four of their seven losses they’ve score either zero runs or only one.
Junior Cam Connolly has been excellent both ways for Peabody: he’s batting .314 and has a 2.21 earned run average with 38 strikeouts.
■■■
Ipswich exploded offensively in its Monday night win over Rockport, scoring 16 runs. The Tiger offense has been much improved since the April vacation break, largely because Nate Baise has been doing a phenomenal job getting on-base.
“He’s really set the tone for us since moving to the leadoff spot,” said Tiger coach Zack Lamkin, whose team is safely inside the top 32 for a likely playoff spot in Division 4.
■■■
Pingree, on the other hand, has had success doing the opposite: dropping natural leadoff man Jaylon Richardson into the cleanup spot. He’s 3-for-6 with four walks in that spot to go with three RBI, two doubles, three runs and three swipes and the Highlanders (10-6 overall) are still unbeaten in EIL league play.
Senior Danny Alepa has also been excellent in the No. 9 hole as a second leadoff man, batting .417 and slugging .500 over the last seven games with four RBI. Junior Chris Giordano is also 7-for-his-last-16 and has played his way into the starting lineup, while freshman Drew Mullaney is tied for the team lead with 10 RBI (7 of those coming in the last four games).
“It’s been a strange season in that we’ve found a way to win some sloppy games, and games where we didn’t hit but threw strikes and played great defense,” coach Luke Wamboldt noted. “Over these final two weeks, hopefully we can put it all together and find some consistency on both sides of the ball.”
One giant boost? The return of junior Quinn Moses from a two week absence after he was hit by a pitch. Last year’s North Shore batting champion drove in three runs in his first game back last weekend.
■■■
Most everyone expected Hamilton-Wenham’s Gian Gamelli to be among the local leaders in strikeouts this spring. But home runs? That, most folks would not have predicted.
Gamelli has an area-best three round trippers so far, going yard on back-to-back days last week against both Lynnfield and Masconomet. Though he’s a talented left-handed pitcher, Gamelli bats from the right side and is hitting .378 with five extra-base hits among his 14 total. That translates to a .676 slugging and a 1.128 OPS (on-base plus slugging).
■■■
This week’s alumni spotlight looks at Division 3 conference tournament time. Salem High grad Tommy Beauregard and No. 8 ranked Wheaton just won the NEWMAC title, beating Babson and Hamilton-Wenham grad Luke McClintock in the title game.
Meanwhile in the Commonwealth Coast Conference, a Beverly connection saved Suffolk’s bacon Monday in a play-in game against Gordon. Tim McCarthy knocked home Sam Armbruster in the 9th inning to tie the game and the Rams won in the 11th. Their reward? A visit to No. 5 ranked powerhouse Endicott Wednesday afternoon.
Around the Horn, a column on North Shore high school baseball, appears in The Salem News each Wednesday during the spring season. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWiliams_SN #StrikeOUtALS