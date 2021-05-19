Playing baseball at St. John’s Prep is a study in patience.
There are so many good players — now over 30 Division 1 college commits since 2014 — that even the most talented youngsters hone their crafts in the obscurity of practice, waiting for a spot in the lineup to open up. Like every senior spring athlete around Massachusetts who lost the entire 2020 season to the pandemic, the elder statesmen on the Eagles are determined to make the most their only varsity seasons.
“People don’t really know who we are,” said Eagles captain Sam Belliveau. “You don’t really know who’s on the other teams, either. We have to play our hardest and try to make a name for ourselves. Everyone’s getting after it.”
The Prep is off to a 4-1 start and looks like one of the top five teams in Eastern Mass thanks to torrid play from its senior “newcomers.” Consider that Seton Hall bound senior Pat D’Amico has the quick hands and raw athletic ability to be a Catholic Conference MVP candidate, yet came into the year with no starts under his belt and as a relative unknown to North Shore baseball fans.
“He has the talent to be one of the best guys we’ve ever had on this field,” said Eagles head coach Dan Letarte. “He hit the weight room after his sophomore year, hard, and you can see the difference. He has some serious at-bats, serious power and he can play any position on the field.”
This particular Eagles team is built in D’Amico’s mold: Meaning its one of the Prep’s most athletic, instinctive base-running clubs. Small ball is always important in the Catholic Conference, where wood bats and ace pitchers make quick moving, low scoring games the norm. It’s a style the well-rounded Prep thrives on.
“It’s one of the fastest teams I’ve ever been a part of. Almost every guy can steal a bag ... it’s crazy,” said captain D.J. Pacheco, a Danvers native who’ll be playing college baseball at Richmond University.
Pacheco’s another example of a soon-to-be star. He’s homered in back-to-back games and can play either spot on the left side of the infield with the speed to play outfield, too. He was the lone Eagle that saw significant time down the stretch in 2019, getting nine hits and scoring six runs for the Super 8 runners-up. He’ll eclipse those totals this week.
“It was unfortunate we didn’t get to play last year. It’s a new year and we’re all excited to be out here,” Pacheco said. “It’s an honor to play on this field considering how many great guys came before us ... to be representing that means a lot.”
Belliveau, who’ll be playing at UMass Amherst next year, made his first varsity pitching appearance, and start, in the Catholic Conference opener. If he was nervous, it didn’t show in a complete game shutout of St. John’s Shrewsbury. He threw another complete game this week, beating rival B.C. High on the road and picking off three runners in the process.
“Sam controls the game and he kills runners, which is really important in this league,” Letarte said. “He’s very competitive, pitch-to-pitch.”
A first baseman with a solid bat when he’s not pitching, Belliveau thrives in both aspects of the game.
“It’s like there’s two different Sam’s,” he says, describing the difference between hitting and pitching. “I do love being on that mound, having the game in my hands and being able to dictate what happens.”
Catcher Chris Dirks has done a great job handling the Eagles relatively inexperienced pitching staff, which includes Peter Martin, Pat Hosman and Cam Wodarski, among others. Emerging hitters include Gavin George, Eric Wing, Shane Williams, Nick Solitro and hockey goalie Payton Palladino, who has explosive power to both gaps. That’s just a sampling of the Eagles that might earn a chance to contribute before the year’s out.
“It’s constant evaluation and constant competition,” said Letarte. “Practice is incredibly important this year, maybe more than it’s ever been. It’s such a tight time period with a short preseason, short season and then the tournament, it has to be constant evaluation.”
There’s no Super 8 year so for the first time since that tournament’s inception in 2014, the Prep will compete in the Division 1 North bracket. The program’s had tremendous success in the double-elimination Super 8, but hasn’t won it all ... a goal that remains no matter what the tourney is called.
“Nothing’s changed. We don’t want anything less than that title,” said Belliveau. “It’s our job as seniors to keep this ball rolling, to pass on those lessons we learned to these younger guys.”
###
Looking back at Hamilton-Wenham Little League’s incredible runs to the 2014 Massachusetts Final Four and 2015 District 15 title game shows some familiar faces. Belliveau is off to UMass Amherst, where he’ll join fellow Prep and H-W Little League alum Will Frain as well another another H-W product in Aidan Cann.
Hamilton-Wenham High grads Will Jones (Northeastern) and Conor Evers (Farleigh Dickinson) are playing Division 1 college baseball. Current General ace and H-W Little League product Ryan Hutchinson is playing D1 baseball at Quinnipiac while fellow General hurler Luke McClintock is headed to Babson, an annual Division 3 College World Series contender.
###
Marblehead has been tearing up the base paths, snagging 19 bags in as many attempts through five games. Liam McIlroy leads the larceny with six swipes while Schuyler Schmitt and Godot Gaskins has picked up four each.
It’s an impressive start for the Magicians, especially considering they lost one of their best all-around athletes Brady Lavender to a torn ACL during basketball season.
###
On the injury front, two of the North Shore’s best wide receivers are nursing ailments that are keeping them from swinging the bat so far. Essex Tech’s Jayce Dooley scored a run as a pinch-runner over the weekend after suffering a broken wrist in Week 6 of the Fall 2 football campaign. His hopes to be able to hit before the end of the season came true Wednesday with two RBI.
At Masconomet, senior Nick Cantalupo was sporting a big cast after fracturing his arm in Week 3 of the football season. He toughed out the rest of the Chieftain gridiron campaign before getting it treated and has been a good pinch runner and moral guy on the bench for the NEC North’s leading baseball squad. He played his first innings in the field Wednesday, too.
###
Speaking of football, Peabody High’s starting right tackle Brendan Smith is used to protecting the quarterback’s blindside but has taken to protecting the middle of the batting order like a fish in water. The first baseman is the Tanners’ leading RBI man with four through five games.
“After football practice Smitty would say to me, ‘Coach, can I go to the cages and hit?’” said Mark Bettencourt, Peabody’s head football and baseball coach who starred in both sports in his playing days. “I can’t be a hypocrite and say no because I know when I was 17, I was getting ready for baseball during football season. I think that extra work he put in is paying off now and it’s well deserved.”
###
There’s no panic in Beverly even with the Panthers having lost three in a row to dip to 1-3. They’ve lost them by a total of five runs and have had the tying or go-ahead runs on base in the last at-bat of all three setbacks, after all.
“We’re a young squad,” coach Jon Cahill said. “Every opportunity we get, whether it’s a success or a failure, we’re going to be learning and growing.”
###
Around the Horn, a column on North Shore high school baseball, appears in The Salem News each Wednesday during the spring season. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN. #StrikeOutALS
||||