Having already seen 20 high school baseball games this spring, I figured why not try to get in two more before the end of the regular season.
When Beverly High opened up a ten run lead on Danvers early Tuesday afternoon, I figured I’d be golden with a quick game at Twi Field before zipping over to Peabody High to watch the Tanners host Masconomet.
As usual, the baseball gods had other plans.
Beverly and Danvers wound up staging the highest scoring game of the season, a seven inning bout that did not end until after Masconomet’s 13-3 five inning victory over Peabody was already over. Between the two games, 44 runs were scored and there were a ridiculous six instances of teams batting around.
So what can we learn about the upcoming state tournament from all this baseball? None of these teams are ever truly out of a game ... and they’re going to need a lot of pitching.
With the playoffs beginning Friday and the new pitch count rules around this year, neither Danvers (9-8) or Beverly (7-7) used any of their big arms. That led to a combined 24 hits, although Beverly did the bulk of the damage by banging out 17 hits.
Austin Bernard and Griffin Francis both had four knocks and Eric DePiero had three. Beverly scored in every inning except for the seventh, and if you’re a Panther fan you’ve got to be encouraged by the way the team responded to pressure.
When Danvers closed to within one run at 11-10, Beverly tacked more runs. It made for a longer game, but it also means the Panthers won’t buckle under pressure in Division 2 North. Coach Jon Cahill also held out leading hitter and shortstop Sam Armbruster with a precautionary injury; getting 17 hits and 17 runs without him means the Panthers offense is red hot going into the tourney.
From the Falcons’ point of view, you’ve got to be encouraged by the fact that the team clawed back from that 10-0 hole. It would’ve been easy to roll over and call it a day, but Danvers kept up its patient approach at the plate, refusing to swing at bad pitches.
That led to 11 walks issued by Beverly pitching, resulting in the bulk of Danvers’ runs. Senior Nolan Hills drove in three runs, Caleb White scored three and John Curran was the lone multi-hit man with two.
While Danvers heads into postseason play with back-to-back losses (after a 17-11 decision on Tuesday), coach Sean Secondini’s team knows it can score runs in bunches. If it limits walks and plays good defense, it can play with anybody that’ll be in the D2 North bracket.
A few miles away at Bezemes Diamond in Peabody, Masconomet finished the year 10-5 by battering the Tanners, who head to Division 1 North at 8-8.
Ethan Cote was the man of the match for the Chieftains, falling a double short of the cycle with five RBI. His triple in a 6-run third busted the game wide open and he hit a clean in-the-park homer to the triangle between the center field fences.
“Ethan’s been stinging the ball all year. He’s had some tough luck hitting it at fielders and they’re starting to fall in for him now,” said Chieftain coach T.J. Baril, who entered the game looking to keep all his pitchers under 24 pitches to keep them fresh for the playoffs.
Junior Erik Sibbach got six outs on those 24 pitches to earn the win. Sean Moynihan had two RBI and Aaron Zenus scored three times for Masconomet and, which totaled up 14 hits. It was business like showing for the Chieftains, who look to be firing on all cylinders going into the D2 North bracket.
In the other dugout, it was another Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde performance by Peabody, which won its prior two games by the ten run rule only to lose by it in the season finale. Junior ace Justin Powers got the start for the Tanners with coach Mark Bettencourt planning to keep him under 55 pitches. He got threw three innings but plunked three batters in the third when the wheels kind of fell off for the hosts.
“Bizarre things seem to happen to this team,” said Bettencourt. “Sometimes when teams get big innings going we can’t seem to stop them.”
Senior Dom Annese threw well in relief for Peabody but the Chieftains made good contact and put it where fielders were not, stringing together single after single to build a 13-1 lead. Peabody’s offense nearly extended the game but Masco got a great diving catch in center with men on base to retain the 10-run lead.
Jacob Palhares had two hits for Peabody while Ryan Knight doubled and Brendan Smith and Ryan Brunet had RBI. It’s going to be a crowded field in D1 North, especially with no Super 8 tournament this year. For the Tanners, success will be dictated by which team comes to play - the one that beat very good teams like Marblehead or the one that bungled a few games with errors and inattention to detail offensively.
“When we play the way we’re capable of playing, we’re a dangerous team,” said Bettencourt. “All the ingredients are here and it’s up to us to put them together.”
###
Marblehead (13-4) wrapped up its first Northeastern Conference title since way back in 1985 by getting by Saugus, 2-0. Had the Magicians fallen to the Sachems, Peabody might have had a chance to tie them in the standings, but Marblehead took care of business before Masconomet made it a moot point by putting away Peabody.
Gloucester took the North crown by virtue of Danvers’ loss, and thusly won’t have to complete Monday’s rained out game against Winthrop.
###
Cape Ann League Baker Division champion Hamilton-Wenham saw Luke McClintock and Ryan Hutchinson voted co-Players of the Year in the league.
McClintock went 4-1 on the hill with a 1.02 earned run average, 39 strikeouts and batted .320. Hutchinson was 3-0 with a 1.04 ERA while hitting .320 and collecting 12 RBI.
Shane Metternick, Nick Freni and Ryan Monahan also earned first-team All-League honors for the Generals (11-4), who have to be among the favorites in D4 North.
###
Salem (5-10) may be a potential upset special in D2 North. The Witches go into the playoffs with back-to-back wins over pretty good Beverly and Danvers teams, a major credit to their senior leaders Tommy Beauregard, Ethan Doyle and Bobby Jellison.
“These guys just keep competing,” said Salem coach Jesse Amaya. “They’re always growing as baseball players, students and people. Those to guys are incredible leaders and they’ve kept us together all year.”
Jellison and Doyle are formidable in the pitching rotation with a combined 83 strikeouts in 70 innings.
###
Around the Horn, a column on North Shore high school baseball, appears in The Salem News each Wednesday during the spring season. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN #StrikeOutALS
