Take one look at the Beverly High dugout and one thing is crystal clear: this is a team that isn’t afraid to get dirty.
There’s not a cleat, stirrup or sock in Orange-and-Black that goes without a speck of dirt when the Panthers are on the diamond. Be it sliding in on a stolen base attempt, kicking into the dirt in the batter’s box or pitcher’s mound, or diving to keep a hard-hit ball in the infield, this is a crew that will do anything it takes.
The results so far in 2021 speak for themselves: Beverly has a Northeastern Conference leading 7-1 record and, with six straight victories, has matched its longest win streak since 2018. They’ll carry that into Wednesday’s battle with rival Danvers at Twi Field (4 p.m.).
“These kids are baseball people. They’re not just athletes; they’re grinders and they think the game of baseball pretty well,” head coach Jon Cahill said.
With 10 juniors returning from last year’s varsity that are now seniors, Beverly’s cohesiveness isn’t a huge surprise. The bulk of the team has played baseball together since Little League; six of them were on the Beverly all-star team that made the Williamsport tournament state final in 2016.
Maybe the most impressive thing about that core is the way they’ve welcomed talented youngsters like junior Logan Petrosino, sophomore Noah Guanci and freshman Bradley McCafferty (who’s already getting Division 1 looks for his quick, powerful bat).
No matter the age or experience level, the Panther dugout is one big family.
“We’ve got a lot of talent, all the way down the bench,” said senior Austin Bernard, an All-NEC pick who hit .410 last year. After breaking his wrist during the hockey season in early March, Bernard is just now returning to full-time baseball duty and had a unique chance to watch the squad’s youngsters mesh their way into the team early in the year.
“I wasn’t worried at all because I knew we had so many guys that we could plug in that can hit,” he added. “If you have to sit on the bench for a while, its better to be watching the team win and boys do well.”
Leadoff man Griffin Francis is hitting .444 to set the table for a relentless Panther offense. It’s a uniquely patient team that’s committed to hunting for a good pitch and getting on base any way possible (the team OBP is .424).
Petrosino is one of the North Shore’s most productive cleanup hitters with 12 RBI, and six other hitters have driven in at least four: Francis, McCafferty, Nick Fox, Sam Armbruster, Ian Visnick and Casey Bellew.
“Our offense feels overpowering right now,” said Armbruster, a slick fielding shortstop who hit .341 last year. “We want to grind out at-bats. When we’re up there, we want to make it a hard at-bat for that opposing pitcher. That’s the kind of approach we really focus on.”
The Panthers are so active on the basepaths that they might make opposing pitchers break out in hives. They’re stolen 31 bags as a team (and been caught just 5 times). Putting people in scoring position puts pitchers in high stress jackpots, allows hitters to lock in on particular pitches and has helped Beverly average nearly seven runs a game.
“There’s a fine line between being aggressive and being stupid,” Cahill admits. “We always want to be aggressive. We’ve got a lot of really good baserunners that we trust.”
In their own bullpen, the Panthers have relied on young southpaw Guanci, who has 28 strikeouts in 15 innings while posting back-to-back shutouts. Fellow lefty Connor Francesconi has been solid along with seniors Josh Demers and Christian Morrissey. The depth has allowed Beverly to use Brandeis-bound fireballer Cooper Gavin in a variety of roles and situations: he’s made two starts and three relief appearances with 22 K’s in 15 1/3 innings.
“There’s never enough pitching. That depth is a luxury if you can have it,” Cahill said. “We want our guys to throw strikes and be as efficient as they can. They take good care of their bodies when they’re not pitching so they can bounce back faster, too.”
Catchers Griffin McCay, Ryan Rushton (.316 average) and Noah Staffier have all handled things well behind the dish.
Strong leadership also sets Beverly apart. Armbruster, who’s excited to play baseball and study finance at Suffolk University next year, knows the team’s approach can’t change.
“We have to keep working — going hard every day,” he said. “We need to continue to hit, continue to take it one pitch at a time and one game at a time.”
Getting Bernard back both in the field and with his stinging left-handed bat helps. He was on base three times in Monday’s win over Peabody and stole three bags while being ribbed by the bench for taking walks instead of swinging for the fences.
“It feels good to be back around the boys,” said a smiling Bernard, who plans to become a carpenter after high school. “I’ve been doing physical therapy with our trainer every day before practice. Hitting-wise, its just getting that timing back.”
Though it’s playing well, Beverly is careful not to get ahead of itself. They know every game in the NEC will be a battle and three of their four non-league bouts are against tough Merrimack Valley Conference foes. Reaching the team’s potential remains the No. 1 goal.
“We’re excited. Obviously there’s still room for growth and improvement. We look at every challenge that pops up as an opportunity to learn,” said Cahill.
“This team has been a close bunch since Little League. They’ve won at that level, with the Legion team last summer ... they’ve been right in the thick of things their entire lives so far.”
¢¢¢
Speaking of the Beverly/Salem Legion team, the defending state champions are holding an Opening Day Basket Raffle to raise funds for this summer’s campaign. Two tickets to the Red Sox game against Milwaukee on July 29, a David Ortiz signed jersey and a Jim Rice signed baseball card, plus lots of other Red Sox paraphernalia are included in the basket.
Entries are open until May 15 and are $5 for one ticket or three for $10. To enter, visit the team’s Twitter page @BevSalemLegion or contact head coach Mike Levine at michael_levine@comcast.net.
¢¢¢
How often do teams play each other at two different ballparks in the same day?
That’ll be the case for age old rivals Swampscott and Marblehead on Saturday. At 1 p.m., the Big Blue and Magicians will meet at Seaside Park to finish the last inning of the opening day game that was suspended due to darkness (Swampscott leads 13-10 in the seventh).
Then, they teams will hop on their busses and head West on Humphrey Street to Swampscott Middle School to start their second meeting of the season, tentatively at 3 p.m.
¢¢¢
Though they sit at 2-7 record-wise and have been on the losing end of several close games (twice in extra innings), the way Bishop Fenwick’s pitching staff is missing bats is downright impressive.
As a group, Fenwick has struck out 88 batters in 62 innings. That’s a strikeout-per-nine inning average of 12.77 and it’s coming from a number of different hurlers: Anthony Marino has 28 punchouts in 18 2/3 innings, Mike Geissler has rung up 26 in 14 2/3 innings and Marco Carillo (14), Anthony Hebert (13) and Mike Williams (7) are all averaging at least one strikeout per inning worked.
If head coach Matt Antonelli’s Crusaders continue to pitch like that and limit their walks, they have the stuff to make a run at a state tournament berth in the second half. It could start with an intriguing non-league matchup with Danvers this Saturday.
¢¢¢
Speaking of missed bats, Danvers boasts a pretty impressive staff strikeout ratio of 12.49 thanks largely to Joe Zamejtis and Mike Moroney’s combined 63 K’s. Hamilton-Wenham’s is solid, too, at 11.3 powered by a 15.3 from freshman southpaw Gian Gamelli.
¢¢¢
This week’s college alum spotlight: Caleb Clark of the Pingree School at St. Lawrence University. The Topsfield native is a first-year outfielder who plays both football and baseball for the Saints and is red hot, hitting .370 on the year with three homers and 14 RBI. He went 6-for-11 last week and was named Liberty League Rookie of the Week.
Another red hot slugger? St. John’s Prep graduate Alex Lane at Bryant University. The 6-foot-5 powerhouse from Andover leads the Division 1 Northeast Conference in RBI with 43 and racked up 14 of those last week. He’s batting .341 and has a career-best (and league leading) 11 homers.
