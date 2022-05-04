Watch the Pingree baseball team take the tarp off its infield on the school’s lush South Hamilton campus, and it becomes clear why they’ve been a force on the diamond.
Every player has his hand on the tarp as they carry it, and everybody has to shuffle in unison. If one guy goes too fast or too slow, or loses his grip, they’ll fall like dominoes and everybody will get wet.
These Highlanders have way too much teamwork for that.
Winners of six of their last seven games, Pingree (7-3) has already surpassed its 2021 win total of four. It’s a relatively small senior class — captains Jeff Arthur and Drew Botta plus pitcher/third baseman Chase Stafford — but if they’re short on numbers they’re huge on leadership.
“Our team culture is really good,” said Arthur, a first baseman from Andover. “It’s a mentality thing. We do everything together and are always picking each other up.”
It’s been an eventful week for Pingree. A massive 5-4 victory over Independent School League foe BB&N came just after junior Max Jacobsen tossed a perfect game in a win over Concord Academy.
Believe it or not, the Highlanders felt they learned the most about themselves not from those two big wins, but rather from a loss: 5-4 in extra innings at the hands of Brooks (one of the best prep school teams in New England).
“That was a turning point,” said Botta. “It was a game we lost, but it was a huge game. They’d beaten a lot of great teams and going to extra innings with them, we felt like we can hang with anybody. We belong here and we saw how much potential we really have.”
Though he pitched in the past, Botta has been playing shortstop exclusively this season. The Nahant native, who’s headed to Boston College, leads his team in runs (12) and is among the North Shore’s leaders in steals (8). Extra cage time in the winter knowing he wouldn’t be able to pitch helped hone his considerable skills (he hit .342 as a junior).
“I put a ton of work into my swing,” he said. “Knowing I couldn’t pitch anymore, I put everything into that and it’s really helped my timing.”
Emerging junior Jaylon Richardson and sophomore Quinn Moses are also huge parts of the team’s success.
A Boxford native with elite speed who also excels in football, Richardson has done a bit of everything for Pingree. He’s an incredible defensive outfielder, chips in with the bat (10 hits, 10 runs scored), and has been spectacular out of the Highlanders’ bullpen with 23 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings and a North Shore best three wins.
“When you come on in relief, there’s always chirps from the fans and little extra stuff you have to block out,” Richardson said of his approach as a reliever. “I make it just me and the catcher, try to execute pitches, get contact needed and get strikeouts when needed.
“If you control the controllables, it all falls into place.”
Moses, a versatile athlete who also plays hockey, has been smashing the ball with 10 RBI. His contributions at catcher have been even more valuable, since his durability and defensive acumen behind the plate have allowed the team’s best first baseman, Arthur, to stay there full-time (“It was almost like filling two positions at once,” Botta noted).
“Quinn’s taken such a big step forward,” said Arthur, who will study at Holy Cross next year. “Our defense might’ve been a little shaky in our first few games, but we cleaned it up. We’ve been putting together good at-bats and getting timely hitting.”
There’s no shortage of contributors for head coach Luke Wamboldt’s crew. Pitching-wise, Stafford (who’s studying golf course management in Bermuda for his senior project) has been excellent in addition to his work at third base. Cole Perkin, a sophomore from Wenham, continues to be a top tier strikeout artist with 20 K’s in 20 innings.
Freshman Jimmy Keck has been a sparkplug in the lineup with 10 runs. Sophomore Tejas Prakash is doing a bit of everything, and junior Danny Alpea has been a gem defensively.
“There are a bunch of guys who can step up at anytime,” Botta said. “Guys are buying in and we’re really coming together.”
Since there were no Eastern Independent League or New England playoffs in 2021, Wamboldt loaded up Pingree’s non-league schedule with large prep schools full of Division 1 college prospects. The Highlanders took their lumps, but now that things are back to normal they’re reaping the rewards.
The team is sharper, more battle-tested and is looking forward to finally defending its EIL title in a few weeks. Getting the chance to win the program’s first New England title in almost a decade would be even better.
“Last time we had playoffs, Drew and I were freshman and the other guys on the team haven’t had playoffs at all,” noted Arthur. “So the guys are really hungry to get back there. We’re really looking forward to it.”
It’s a solid mental approach that sets the team known as “The Boys of Ping” apart.
“We really want it,” Botta said. “It just feels like we want it more than other teams.”
¢¢¢
Great to see Salem High’s Robert Palacios make his season debut last week. The senior captain had been nursing a hamstring injury and while he isn’t at full strength yet, he threw an inning in relief and yielded only one unearned run against Peabody.
Palacios’ bat might be every more valuable, as he’s a hard contact hitter with a lot of pop.
Salem had a chance to tie the game against the Tanners with two in scoring position when Palacios barreled up a ball that Peabody third baseman Giovanni Guglielmo made a great line-drive catch on for a game-ending double play.
“He smoked it,” Salem coach Matt Lassard said. “It’s great to have him back. He adds a lot of life to the lineup.”
¢¢¢
Guglielmo’s game-ending double play wasn’t the only exciting defensive finish last weekend: Marblehead senior Brady Lavender and sophomore Riley Schmitt deserve a shout out for gunning down the tying run at home plate in the Magicians’ 5-4 win over rival Swampscott. The Big Blue’s Cam O’Brien hit a deep double in the last of the seventh and Connor Correnti motored around from first base.
From left field, Lavender hit third baseman Schmitt (the younger brother of senior stalwart Schuyler Schmitt) for the cutoff, and Schmitt threw a seed home to catcher Andy Titus for the tag and the win.
After winning just one of its first six contests, Marblehead has steadied itself with four straight victories to even its record at 5-5. The defending Northeastern Conference Lynch champs are in a logjam atop the standings with Swampscott and Peabody all within a game of each other.
¢¢¢
It’s hard to fathom that St. John’s Prep didn’t hit a home run in the month of April, but that’s how the season has unfolded so far. It’s not as if the Prep lacks pop: they average 5.6 runs per game and have scored eight or more four times in 11 outings.
Somehow, using metal bats even in Catholic Conference games hasn’t translated to roundtrippers we’ve been accustomed to from the Eagles in recent years.
¢¢¢
Peabody High grad and 2012 Salem News Player of the Year Pat Ruotolo didn’t last long in Double-A this spring. It took only two appearances (with 7 K’s and no baserunners in 3 IP) in Richmond for the San Francisco Giants to pull the 27-year-old righty up to Triple-A.
Ruotolo has already made three appearances for Sacramento with seven more punchouts, a .107 batting average against and a 0.67 WHIP. If he keeps dealing like this, you’ve got a figure a Major League debut could be in the cards at some point this summer.
¢¢¢
Looking at the first edition of the state power rankings, it appears the Cape Ann League is getting a huge boost from some of its wins over Northeastern Conference teams. Hamilton-Wenham’s drubbing of Danvers is helping propel the Generals to the No. 7 spot in Division 4, and you’ve got to think Manchester Essex being No. 3 in that division comes in large part from two victories over Marblehead.
Considering that margin of victory is part of the formula, its not just the wins but the scores: H-W’s triumph over Danvers was 14-1 and one of the Hornets’ wins over Marblehead was 12-0.
Bishop Fenwick (5-7), which is heating up a bit after losing its first five games, was a top 20 team in Division 3 despite being just 3-7 when the rankings were calculated.
Not sure anyone would’ve predicted Beverly (8-2) would be the top North Shore team ranked in Division 1 when the season started, but St. John’s is down at No. 22 for now. Though D1 will be a tough challenge for BHS, coach Jon Cahill has scheduled three Merrimack Valley Conference foes both to boost the power ranking and prepare his team for the playoffs: Beverly already beat Lawrence, faces Methuen later and has No. 11 Central Catholic (top five in the state in some polls this year) next Saturday.
¢¢¢
This week’s collegiate alum spotlight heads to the Northeast-10, where Swampscott’s Luke Marshall was named Pitcher of the Week after fanning a career-best 12 batters in a win over Saint Anselm. The senior righty has a career-high 54 strikeouts this season in 47 1/3 innings (also a career best). A regular on the North Shore Navigators summer team, Marshall is joined on Stonehill by younger brother Tyler, who’s been a reliable bullpen arm all year.
Around the Horn, a column on North Shore high school baseball, appears in The Salem News each Wednesday during the spring. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWillams_SN #StrikeOutALS