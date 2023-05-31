What’s next?
That’s the question that can be heard from the Essex Tech dugout any number of times in any game. After a minor mistake, an error, a good play, or at the end of an inning, the Hawks make sure they turn the page by reminding themselves that the next play is the most important one.
Now, after a dramatic walk-off win on Senior Day last week, Essex Tech can answer “What’s next?” by saying “the Division 3 state tournament.”
“I’ve been on varsity for three years and it’s the first time we’ve gotten to 10 wins, so it’s pretty huge,” senior captain Harry Lynch said after the Hawks came from behind to beat Rockport in extra innings and earn that critical 10th win.
“This year we’re competing for seven full innings ... and today, for nine.”
Needing one win with two games left to qualify, Essex Tech made sure it took care of business even after falling behind Rockport 4-1 and 5-3. A year ago, Essex Tech was in a similar spot but lost its last three games to finish 7-11.
With a new head coach in Sean Sullivan, the Hawks went 3-5 out of the gate but turned things around with a victory over Arlington Catholic. They went on to win seven of their final 12 games to clinch a spot in the Division 3 postseason, with the state announcing seedings and matchups on Wednesday.
“It took until about the AC game, probably halfway through the season, for us to start believing in ourselves,” Sullivan said. “Once we started to believe, it’s been totally positive since then and we’ve been rattling off some wins.”
That “What’s Next” philosophy bore itself out in last Thursday’s Senior Day win. The Hawks made a couple of defensive mistakes that helped Rockport build its lead. They had two runners cut down at home plate, including a mis-timed squeeze bunt, that could have derailed the comeback bid if they weren’t mentally tough.
To their credit, Essex Tech shook those mistakes off and tied things up in the sixth on a Jack Tsoutsouris double and an Andrew Skorry sacrifice fly. After leaving the winning run on third in the eighth inning, the Hawks won in the ninth when Cole Waterman singled and Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik plated him with a walk-off single.
“It’s been our motto and we saw it in this game,” said Sullivan. “We didn’t execute for parts of the game but when it came down to the end, we did. I’m so proud of all these players for that.”
Two phenomenal defensive plays turned the tide, too. Right fielder Xavier Parsons made an amazing running catch and doubled off a runner at first to end the seventh. In the ninth, second baseman Tsoutsouris slid almost into the outfield to snare a ground ball and end the inning.
“A diving play like that is going to get us going pretty quickly,” said senior captain Chriz Itz. “That’s a great example of how we compete, 100 percent, for every inning.”
Lynch has been the most consistent hitter for the Hawks with 25 hits and a .431 average. The catcher, Skorry, has emerged as a run producer in the clean-up spot and Parsons and Tsoutsouris have been outstanding at the top of the order.
It’s a deep lineup, however, with Waterman capable of doing damage along with senior Shawn O’Keefe, a Salem native who will play college basketball at New England College and belted a grand slam in the regular season finale against North Reading.
“Everyone battles in every count and stays aggressive,” said Lynch, who hails from Peabody and is already working as an electrician. The on-the-job training and field work opportunities he got as a student at Essex Tech have been invaluable, he said. “It’s a game-changer.”
Not many teams in the state tournament will have players coming to the diamond from work, the case for Itz as an HVAC technician for Fleet Refrigeration in Woburn. The Topsfield native is also very grateful for his classroom and field experience at Essex Tech.
“Working full-time besides baseball is like another world. This school gives you such a leg up on everyone trying to enter the workforce and go into the trades,” said Itz, who also admires he’s team approach in the batter’s box. “It doesn’t matter if you’re 0-2 or 3-2, it stays the same. Bat on ball.”
Joe Bono (IT), Luke Joyce (carpentry) and Mike Pelletier (electrical) are the team’s other seniors.
“It’s a lot of balance throughout the entire lineup, which has bene great to see,” Sullivan said.
Pitching-wise, junior James Levesque leads the team in wins with five and sophomore Jordan O’Malley had displayed a live arm with 37 strikeouts across 31 innings. Lynch has also been a horse on the mound with three victories and 36 2/3 innings under his belt.
“Those guys have done all we’ve asked them to all year. They’ve been rocks,” Sullivan noted.
The Hawks were No. 50 in last week’s D3 power rankings, so they’re likely to hit the road for a preliminary round game later this week. Their schedule hasn’t been easy, though, as they’ve faced four league champions: Commonwealth champ Shawsheen plus Northeastern Conference Lynch winner Salem and the champs of the Cape Ann League Kinney (North Reading) and Baker (Georgetown); that’s a big plus for the Hawks since they’ll be joining the CAL next spring.
¢¢¢
Masconomet coach T.J. Baril became the latest member of the 250 Win Club last week when his Chieftains finished up the regular season 15-5, bringing his record at the Tri-Town regional school to 160-60. Coupled with the 90 games he won as Swampscott’s head man, that’s 250 victories.
Baril has become one of the deans of North Shore baseball coaching and is one of the most knowledgeable men in the area when it comes to rules. Growing up in Peabody, he was a standout catcher at Bishop Fenwick and played at St. Anselm before coming home and beginning a teaching and coaching career; don’t forget he’s one of the rare men who followed a legend (Swampscott’s Frank DeFelice) and actually had success when many would consider that an impossible position.
“If you asked T.J., he’d run through a list of kids who won games or say if you stick around long enough you’ll win some games,” said assistant coach and longtime friend Mike Linehan. “But that’s way too simple. He’s a great coach and that’s a great accomplishment; I’m glad to have been on the bench for a couple of them.”
Baril’s teams are always prepared and they’re one of the soundest situational squads North of Boston ... savvy and capable of running in any count. They’re also always among the best dressed, since Baril has a keep eye for uniform style.
“I can speak first-hand that Coach Baril is a phenomenal baseball coach and he has been an influential role model for the student-athletes he has coached throughout the years. We are fortunate to have his leadership,” Masconomet athletic director John Daileanes said. “And, yes, his style is second to none.”
¢¢¢
Could this be one of those years that no one wants to see St. John’s Prep (12-8) in the state tournament? The Eagles head into the playoffs having won seven of their last ten games and outstanding pitching and defense have been key to their success in the second half.
A swap on the left side of the infield helped spark the Prep. Cam LaGrassa shifted over to third base, putting Will Shaneen at shortstop, and two have worked very well together since. The Eagles have allowed only 1.8 runs per game in the second half, with great pitching from the likes of Joe Williams and Henry Hebert standing out.
“We started playing good defense,” said Eagles coach Dan Letarte. “Cam can play anywhere and his arm at third is so valuable. We did a similar thing with Pat D’Amico (now starring at Seton Hall); coach (Eric) Shepperson told Cam he’d be the best third baseman in the state and I think he’s right up there.”
¢¢¢
The Northeastern Conference coaches will have a tough decision to make when they meet to decide the league’s Most Valuable Player this week. Here are the top candidates as I see them:
Start with Salem’s Jack Doyle. Not only is he the heart and soul of the Witches run from 17 losses to 16 wins (the team’s most in a season since 1990), his numbers are off the charts. Doyle hits .470 with 31 hits, 13 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and he only struck out six times in 73 trips to the plate.
Then again, Beverly’s Noah Guanci was the area’s best pitcher by a mile. His eight wins lead the North Shore, as do his 79 strikeouts. Guanci posted a 0.80 earned run average, 0.59 WHIP and authored five complete games with double digit strikeouts five times; he carried a no-hitter into the fifth on three occasions.
It’s also impossible not to mention Masconomet’s Braeden O’Connell, who hit .508 and had the league’s best mix of speed and power. His 29 hits, 33 RBI, and two home runs coupled with 21 runs and 21 stolen bases certainly prove that (and in another year teammate Logan Keune might be an MVP, too).
Finally, even though his team didn’t win a league title, Marblehead’s Shane Keough had a ridiculous year at the plate. His .518 batting average is tops in the league and he slugged .875 with nine doubles, a league best three homers and 13 total extra-base hits.
Picking one of those studs to vote for? Good luck, gentlemen.
Around the Horn, a column on North Shore high school baseball, appears in The Salem News each Wednesday during the spring. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN #StrikeOutALS