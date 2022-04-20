Connor Remley has a go big or go home philosophy, so he wasn’t about to make a subtle change in the way he pitches or switch things up for no good reason.
Instead of making a small tweak, he went big. The rewards have been ever bigger.
A little less than a year-and-a-half after changing to a sidearm delivery style, the St. John’s Prep senior captain has earned a spot with one of the best college baseball programs in the country, Wake Forest. He’s been dealing so far this spring for the Eagles, a consensus top five team in Massachusetts, and is throwing with such confidence that you’d think he’s been throwing sidearm his entire life.
“There was definitely a learning curve but I felt like I picked it pretty naturally and had a feel for it. That made it happen a lot faster,” said Remley, who is from North Andover.
Just after New Year’s in 2021, Remley was throwing with Prep graduate Brandon Bingel, who himself had switched to a sidearm delivery late in his professional career. Between something he noticed on his own and through a movement tracking computer program, Bingel felt Remley’s body type might be perfect for a sidearm style.
“I’ll be honest, I like when people are straight up about things. I was throwing 82 over the top, Bing said ‘Yeah, you’re better than average but you might not get many places.’ I embraced this, ran with it and really took off,” said Remley, who’s also a talented golfer for the Eagles.
Learning to throw from the side after going over the top in every pitching clinic from the age of 10 took a lot of work, but it wasn’t exactly like learning to walk again. Baseball players will also toss some sidearm throws messing around in the infield and surprisingly, the arm movement doesn’t feel unnatural.
“The biggest thing mechanically was figuring out the spine rotation,” said Remley, “how far you want to lean over to get yourself lined up perfectly. I’ve really enjoyed that process, that challenge and development.”
Only a few months after the switch, Remley had a shortened junior season at St. John’s because of last year’s COVID-19 restrictions. There weren’t a ton of innings to be had on a loaded Eagles pitching staff but he showed off some potential with 13 strikeouts in nine innings, a 2.33 earned run average and one win.
“I’d never really seen a sidearm guy at the high school level. Connor came in last year looking good with it and saved a couple of games for us,” Prep head coach Dan Letarte said. “A lot of older guys will switch to sidearm because they’re soft throwers, but that’s not Connor. He has the velocity and accuracy.”
While continuing to work with Bingel and throwing for Steve Lomasney‘s Show baseball program over the summer, everything clicked.
“My command was a little off in the high school season. I’d say summer was when everything came together. I didn’t get hit around a whole lot and felt pretty dominant,” said Remley.
After throwing some bullpen sessions for some big-time colleges, Remley tossed one for Wake Forest and their new pitching coach, Corey Muscara. He had some experience developing sidearm throwers and the next thing Remley knew, he’d been offered a spot for the 2023 season.
“Considering they were one of my top three schools without baseball, I couldn’t say no,” said Remley, whose older brother Matt pitches at Holy Cross and just signed with the North Shore Navigators for this summer’s NECBL season.
The righthander has only continued to improve. He’s thrown in four of the Prep’s five games this spring and allowed a mere three hits and four baserunners in 9 2/3 innings. That’s a WHIP of 0.41, a perfect 0.00 earned run average and 7-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
He’s getting it done with a traditional two-seam fastball that has a bit of a sinker’s edge to it with a tail off the arm side. His slider looks like more of a frisbee slider and both pitches have more cross-plate motion than dip. Developing a changeup is the next step that will make him even more dangerous.
“So much of the credit goes to Bing and to our pitching coaches, James Baker last year and Mike Driscoll this year,” Letarte said. “Connor’s been pitching great. He’s fresh.”
Cam Wodarski and Remley being the Prep’s only senior pitchers meant they’d be leading by example in practice. The pair have taken to heart the mission of bringing a young staff along and being mentors in the way older pitchers were for them.
“I learned so much from watching the way Sam Belliveau prepared last year,” said Remley, who says that as much as he’s worked on his physical sidearm delivery, the mental side of pitching is even more important.
“As a pitcher, you control the game. It’s on you. It can’t move until you throw the ball, so embrace that,” he explained. “You’re going to get hit, walk a guy or give up a double or a homer. It’s all about how you recover. Are you going to use that homer as fuel to go get the next guy?”
With Remely and Wodarski, who will pitch at St. Joseph College next year, helping lead the young arms the Eagles feel they’re in great shape.
“The two of them have been like extra coaches,” Letarte said. “Any success we have this year and the next few will be partly because of the way they’re leading that staff. I’m really proud of them.”
Throwing sidearm definitely takes talent. It also takes guts, the courage to try something new. The switch was almost a leap of faith — and for Remley, it leaped him into the state’s elite.
“It took a ton of trust and commitment,” said Bingel, the 2013 Salem News Baseball Player of the Year. “Connor trusted me and he worked extremely hard. To positively impact a kid like that is why I coach ... I’m extremely proud of him and can’t wait to see where he goes from here.”
Hamilton-Wenham is no stranger to big innings. A few days after dropping ten in the first frame against Danvers, the Generals began Monday’s win over Rockport by batting around and scoring eight times.
“The Danvers game was our first game in almost two weeks. The kids were chomping at the bit, ready to go, almost desperate to play and in that first inning it showed,” Generals coach Reggie Maidment said. “I told them to bottle that energy, start every single game we play like that. If we can, we’re going to be in good shape.”
Harrison Stein went an absurd 5-for-5 with six RBI including a grand slam in that win over Rockport. It’s amazing how much H-W is scoring considering clean-up man and returning home run leader Nick Freni has “only” six RBI ... Stein has eight, junior Connor McClintock (who is 11-for-15 on the year) has eight and freshman sensation Gian Gamelli has five.
The Generals (3-1) face unbeaten Manchester Essex in a key Cape Ann League test Thursday morning.
Outfield defense has been a key in Peabody’s solid 4-1 start to the year. Center fielder Sam Oliveri has been on top of his game all season, according to head coach Mark Bettencourt.
“Ryan Knight is off at Hartford University and we were afraid we’d have a Ryan Knight sized hole in our defense,” Bettencourt said. “Sam’s a guy that played junior varsity last year and has come a long way. He’s made some outstanding catches ... when we beat Swampscott at their place in extra innings, he tracked some really hard hit balls and took away extra bases. Without those plays, we don’t win that game.”
On the injury front, Beverly is hoping to have captain Austin Bernard back at full capacity sooner rather than later. He’s already been able to pinch-run in a few spots.
Danvers, meanwhile, is optimistic that Steve Reardon will be able to play again sometime next month.
It’s been a wild start to the year for both Marblehead and Swampscott in terms of scheduling. First, the Big Blue and Magicians battled to what they thought was a 10-7 Swampscott win called due to darkness; when the game was called, Marblehead was batting in the last of the seventh down 13-10. The score reverted to the last completed inning and was made final, but it was later determined the game should’ve been suspended instead of called. So they’ll resume it later this year with the Magicians up in that seventh frame.
Marblehead had to do the same with a game called due to darkness against Manchester Essex. The Magicians were leading that one, 4-1, in the eighth but frustratingly lost in nine innings later that week.
Swampscott, meanwhile, played two extra inning games in a week: Beating Gloucester in 14 before falling to Peabody in eight. That’s a lot of free baseball; you’ve still got to love the way the Big Blue are playing with Cam O’Brien, John Cuttle, Pierce Friedman and Joe Ford leading the way.
New feature: College alum of the week. This week its Brady O’Brien of St. John’s Prep at Colby. He’s hitting .427 and is second in the NESCAC in OPS at 1.193 while leading the league with 31 RBI.
