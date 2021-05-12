Most people around baseball will tell you that players can be like powerful muscle cars at the beginning of a new season. You don't lead-foot the gas on your Ford Mustang without risking blowing out an engine coil; you've got to ease onto the accelerator and build some power.
Now imagine that '64 Pontiac GTO has been sitting under a tarp in a garage for more than a year. In some cases, it's never been on a road.
That, more or less, sums up the situation facing the North Shore's high school baseball coaches as the season hits full throttle this week. They're caught in a rundown of getting to know their new players and finding rhythm in a seven-week sprint of a season.
They're wary of not over-taxing physical skills that haven't been tested in many months since the entire 2019 season was lost to COVID-19, and trying not too put much pressure on kids that have never played a varsity inning yet are junior and senior leaders.
It's a balancing act and every coach has a slightly different spin on how best to mix that throttle and gas to find top speed.
"We're stressing patience," said Peabody's Mark Bettencourt, now the longest serving of the area's 13 head baseball bosses. "We've only got one guy (captain Ryan Knight) who had a varsity at-bat two years ago, so we know we could have some growing pains. We know yelling and screaming isn't going to get anything done. We're wiping the slate clean and building back up from scratch."
The Tanners (1-1) may lack experience, but they're a good example of the sort of out-of-nowhere stars that could emerge in this new season. Junior Justin Powers struck out nine in his debut last week, sophomore Nick Villano swings a good stick and shortstop Juan Tolentino looks like a terror on the basepaths, with five steals in two games. All three would've played some last year and built up their stock. Since they couldn't, they feel like brand new standouts.
St. John's Prep (2-0) has a number of those kinds of players. Take Pat D'Amico, who committed to Seton Hall a couple of years ago but didn't see a ton of varsity time since the Eagles are always loaded. He's one of the smoothest swingers around, scored four runs on Monday, and isn't yet a household name. He will be soon, and so will the Prep's Sam Belliveau (a Wenham native) and D.J. Pacheco, among others.
It feels like starting over in Beverly, which lost a ton of talent to graduation from what looked like a loaded 2020 roster. Only captains Brennan Frost and Eric DePiero saw significant varsity time two years ago, and second-year head coach Jon Cahill figures he'll lean on them heavily.
"I had a to make a checklist just to make sure I wasn't forgetting anything because it'd been so long since we played a game," Cahill said. "This team really reminds me of my first year because there's a ton of talent and the roster has a lot of juniors and sophomores. They're good baseball players; they just don't have that varsity experience yet."
Shortstop Sam Armbruster had a great debut for the Panthers (1-0) and Cooper Gavin looked great in saving DePiero's Opening Day win. They'd certainly be among the North Shore's leading breakout candidates, alongside fellow Panther junior Austin Bernard.
The team Beverly beat in its opener, Masconomet, has since won back-to-back games heading into Wednesday's action. The Chieftains have by far the NEC's most experienced pitching staff with Aaron Zenus and Erick Sibbach each having struck out 40 batters in 2019.
Zenus hit .310 as a sophomore and senior Sean Moynihan hit .314. Kevin Pelletier also had a dozen hits two years ago, giving Masco more experience than most heading into its first season as members of the NEC.
"We haven't tried to change too much, mostly keeping to our routines and what works," said Chieftain boss T.J. Baril. "Whether it's March, April or May, the early part of the year is the early part of the year. You always want to err on the side of caution with arms in the first few weeks."
The busiest team thus far has been Danvers, which played its fourth game on Tuesday. The Falcons got a much needed win last Friday against Saugus and have been impressive in their offensive approach with 21 runs in the first three games.
Tyler Robinson homered and has six RBI so far. Brendan Trohan has driven in four while John Curran is emerging as a reliable bat. Adam Bridgeo brings an air of experience behind the plate, which should help pitchers Robinson, Nolan Hills and Joe Zamejtis find their strengths. Freshman Mike Moroney appeared out of the bullpen in all three games for Danvers, a great sign for a young hurler.
"The guys have been taking great at-bats," second year coach Sean Secondini said. "We're developing a lot of young guys and even though it's early, that's been great to see."
Salem (0-1) has big-time frontline experience for first-year coach Jesse Amaya. Senior Bobby Jellison should be among the area's strikeout leaders as a pitcher and is an offensive leader who hit .368 in 2019. Wheaton-bound Tommy Beauregard struck out only eight times as a sophomore and hit .316. Look for Ethan Doyle and Jack Doyle to have big years for the Witches as well.
You can never overlook Swampscott in the NEC baseball chase, and the Big Blue haven't dispelled that notion with a 2-0 start. Nate Stern and Pierce Friedman look like a very capable 1-2 pitching punch, and the Big Blue's offense has been sparked by Connor Correnti and Cam O'Brien, who had a four-hit effort in Friday's triumph over Salem. Aidan Graciale and Matt Schroeder are also players to watch for coach Joe Caponigro.
Down the street in Marblehead, there are a lot of new pitchers for manager Mike Giardi. The Magicians (1-1) will rely on their offense with Charlie Titus, Godot Gaskins, Brady Lavender and Schuyler Schmitt all capable of doing damage at the plate.
Outside the NEC, Hamilton-Wenham looks like a Division 4 state title contender out of the Cape Ann League's Baker Division. Already 3-0, the Generals have been dominant both offensively and defensively. Coach Reggie Maidment, back after stepping down following the 2019 season, has empowered his four senior captains, Ryan Hutchinson, Carter Coffey, Luke McClintock and Tobin Clark-Goldfeld.
"We have 13 seniors and they've been playing together their whole lives," Maidment said. "So I sit with the captains and it's like, 'Where do you guys think these guys fit best?' as far as in the field, in the batting order. It's a great thing for me as a coach."
Catcher Nick Freni has already homered twice for H-W while Ryan Monahan, Matt Botelho and Shane Metternick are contributing.
Bishop Fenwick (1-2) has a great mix of veterans and newcomers. Senior Christian Loescher, who will pitch in college at Stonehill, is a frontline starter, and Brandon Bloom held Austin Prep hitless for five innings Monday and looks like an emerging star. Scott Emerson hit .304 two years ago and Tucker Destino hit .324.
Fenwick catcher Chris Faraca, who transferred over from Peabody High, hit .395 for the Tanners in 2019 and probably has one of the best behind-the-plate arms in a loaded Catholic Central League.
It hasn't been an easy start for Essex Tech (0-2) or Ipswich (0-3), but there's talent in both places. The Hawks will lean on Dan Masta, and youngster Harry Lynch is a candidate for a breakout season.
Across the area, strikeouts are up. More than likely it's a classic case of the pitchers being ahead of the hitters in the early stages of the year.
"I don't know how many kids have had true live at-bats," Bettencourt mused. "In a couple of weeks, we'll see the hitters catch up."
The long and short of things is that there are a lot of players that aren't household names yet but will be by the time the state tournament gets here on June 16. It may take a few weeks for them to hit their top speed, but when they do there are enough good players on the North Shore that the road that is this baseball season will be as crowded as the starting line at the Daytona 500.
"We don't have a lot of games this year or a lot of a games left," said Baril, "so we're stressing to the kids — and the seniors especially — to take advantage of every opportunity they get."
###
This year's NEC North and South divisions are a little bit different with Masconomet having entered the league and Lynn Classical and Lynn English having departed.
Using win percentage against NEC opponents the last two seasons (2018 and 2019), this year's structure is:
North: Beverly, Danvers, Gloucester, Masconomet, Saugus
South: Marblehead, Peabody, Salem, Swampscott, Winthrop.
###
A quick rundown of the area's head coaching records going into the season (does not include games played so far in 2021):
Mark Bettencourt of Peabody is 234-111; T.J. Baril is 121-39 at Masconomet and 211-105 overall including his prior years in Swampscott; Dan Letarte is 116-38 at St. John's Prep; Reggie Maidment at Hamilton-Wenham is 94-80; Russ Steeves at Bishop Fenwick is 89-47; Jed Beauparlant at Essex Tech is 81-85; Mike Giardi at Marblehead is 34-32; Joe Caponigro is 14-9 at Swampscott and is near 150 career wins including his 14 seasons at Lynn English; Jon Cahill at Beverly is 10-12; Sean Secondini in Danvers is 9-11; Zack Lamkin at Ipswich is 9-31.
###
