The saints of the North Shore baseball scene are still marching, and if they play well on Wednesday they hope to be marching all the way to final day of the 2021 high school sports season.
St. John’s Prep, the Division 1 North champions, and Bishop Fenwick, champions of Division 3 North, will each play state semifinal games Wednesday afternoon with the goal of advancing to the state final. For the seniors on both teams, there’s a sense of unfinished business to the quest for a state championship trophy.
Two years ago as sophomores, the seniors on both teams fell two wins short of state crowns, the Prep going down in the Super 8 final and the Crusaders losing in the Division 3 state semis. Their junior years were cancelled by the pandemic and they each returned with something to prove in 2021.
“It’s been our goal all year to get to this point,” said St. John’s Prep coach Dan Letarte, whose team reached the Super 8 final in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019 and is looking for its first state title since 2000. “They’ve kept their eyes on the prize. They feel like they’re playing for themselves, but also for the guys that came before them and the guys who couldn’t play last year.”
The Eagles (13-3) will face a familiar foe Wednesday: Division 1 South champion Xaverian. The Hawks (16-1) will host the state semifinal in Westwood at 4 p.m. by virtue of their superior seed and Catholic Conference title. They beat the Prep twice during the regular season, 4-2 and 2-1.
One potential edge for St. John’s is that senior Peter Martin hasn’t thrown yet against the Hawks. He’s 4-0 on the season with a 2.26 earned run average and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Co-ace Sam Belliveau threw in both games against Xaverian with Joe Gizmunt also pitching in to hold the Hawks to seven hits total in the two games.
Belliveau nearly no-hit Lincoln-Sudbury in a complete game victory in Monday’s D1 North final, the Prep’s first sectional championship since 2010. There was no gamesmanship afoot in potentially switching up the pitching matchup for a possibly third game against rival Xaverian, according to Letarte.
“We couldn’t afford to be looking ahead. L-S had some really good hitters and we needed our best to keep them at bay,” the coach said. “Sam did a great job. We did want him to go long, if possible, to save as many arms as possible if we advanced. He did his job and then some.”
John Connolly is the projected starter for Xaverian and he struck out seven Prep hitters over four innings in mid-May. Ryan Douglas and Catholic Conference MVP Mat Brinker are also dangerous hitters for coach Gerry Lambert’s club.
The Prep’s offense has heated up since last time it faced the Hawks. The Eagles have 11 homers on the year and five of them have come four North tourney games: two each by Pat D’Amico and Shane Williams and one by Kyle Webster. St. John’s has hit .386 as a team in the North playoffs, led by D’Amico’s .571.
Williams has hit .444 in the playoffs with a team-leading six RBI while D.J. Pacheco’s done a great job getting on base with a .462 playoff average. Payton Palladino had two playoff doubles and catcher Chris Dirks is having a great season with a .394 average over all 16 games.
“We’re having good at-bats right now,” said Letarte, whose program ironically lost to Xaverian the last time it reached the traditional (non-Super 8) state semis in 2010.
The victor would play the winner of the Leominster vs. North Hampton semifinal for all the marbles Friday. Both the Central and Western Mass. champs has better regular season records than St. John’s, so if the Eagles advance they’d likely be on the road.
For Bishop Fenwick (13-11), going back-to-back as North champs for the first time in school history was a case of getting hot at the right time. It’s hard to believe a team that tore through Division 3 North by outscoring its opponents 48-4 actually entered the playoffs with five straight losses, in which they scored only 11 total runs.
“It’s a case of coming together at the right time,” said Fenwick head coach Russ Steeves. “I think the late start and the strange season was part of it; the football guys had about three days to heal up before (baseball) started. It took a little longer than usual for us to find the chemistry this year. Now that we’ve found it, we’re playing our best baseball.”
The Crusaders will face South champion Medfield (19-1) on the road Wednesday. Medfield has enjoyed a similarly dominant tourney run, winning its four games by a combined 48-8 and crushing unbeaten Middleboro, 11-0, in the South final.
Sophomore ace Anthony Marino will be ready to go for Fenwick, fresh off shutting out Northeastern Conference North champion Gloucester on the road in the semifinals last Friday. He leads the staff with five wins and 49 strikeouts. All arms except senior Christian Loescher will be available; the Stonehill-bound Loescher had one of the best starts of his Fenwick career with a 1-hit shutout of Stoneham to win the North crown Monday.
All year, Fenwick’s been a team that wins when it hits; in 10 of its 11 losses the squad has been held to five runs or fewer, and in eight of those they scored three or fewer.
How do the Crusaders get their bats going? Senior table setters Alex Gonzalez and Scott Emerson have been the engines driving the bus all year. Both sit among the North Shore’s leaders in hits and runs; Emerson has 31 hits, 24 runs scored and 18 RBI while Gonzalez is up to 26 hits with 23 runs and a dozen stolen bases.
“At this time of the year, it’s the seniors that guide everything,” said Steeves. “Our seniors have been great leaders and they’ve been especially strong since the playoffs started.”
Senior Tucker Destino, a Gloucester native who got the better of his hometown Fishermen on the road in the semis, has 18 hits and 19 rune scored. Designated hitter Chris Faraca has caught fire in the playoffs with a team-leading 12 RBI in the last five games; Emerson and Mike Faragi each drove in six in the North tourney.
The Fenwick/Medfield winner faces either Central champ Advanced Math & Science (out of Marlboro) or West champ Taconic in the Division 3 title game Friday. Fenwick would also likely be on the road for the state final against either opponent.
Looking for live updates from Wednesday’s action? Follow @MattWilliams_SN on Twitter for the Division 1 game between St. John’s Prep and Xaverian. Follow colleague @NickGiannino_SN to keep up with Fenwick and Medfield.
Steeves, a disciple of legendary long-time Fenwick baseball coach Kevin McCarthy, was humbled and grateful to join his mentor in leading the Crusaders to a second North sectional title. He also joined the 100-win club in the second round of the state playoffs.
Steeves and McCarthy are two of the 10 head baseball coaches in the immediate area to win multiple North titles. The clubhouse leader is St. John’s Prep’s Pat Yanchus with six, followed by Danvers’ Roger Day with five, Swampscott’s Frank DeFelice with four and Peabody’s Ed Nizwantowski with three.
T.J. Baril and Peter Delani each have two North titles for Masconomet; Doug Hoak (Hamilton-Wenham) and Al Giardi (Salem) have also won two each.
In terms of winning back-to-back North sectional crowns, Day (three straight from 2015-17), DeFelice (2002-03), Baril (2013-14), Giardi (1989-90), Yanchus (1999-2000) and now Steeves (2019 and ‘21 with no season in 2020) have completed that feat.
Danvers (12-9) went into the playoffs without a single player that had won a postseason tilt; their seniors fell a game short of the playoffs in 2019 and lost in the first round as freshmen. So despite dropping their last two regular season games in somewhat sloppy fashion, the Falcon leaders were determined to leave their mark on the program’s proud Division 2 North history.
“After the Beverly game (a 17-11 home loss), we had a really hard practice,” said head coach Shawn Secondini. “It was kind of the airing of grievances. We let it all out, we held each other accountable ... and then we went out and had a great practice. We said, ‘Guys, if we play the way we practiced today, we have a chance to do some damage.’”
They did, winning three playoff games and reaching the semifinals. Sophomore Joe Zamejtis tied a program playoff record with 15 strikeouts against Marblehead and senior Tyler Robinson shut out Wakefield on the road, making it one of the first times in Falcon history left-handers won three playoff games.
The best eye on the North Shore has to belong to Danvers senior catcher Adam Bridgeo, who drew an uncanny 21 walks this season. The free passes lifted his on-base percentage to .508 despite getting seven total hits (most of which came in the clutch leading to eight RBI).
