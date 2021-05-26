Around the Horn: STEADY AS HE GOES: Catcher Titus leading Marblehead in every phase

Great catchers would feel right at home at the wheel of a sailing ship, since they’ve got to be in command at all times with a steady hand to account for all different sorts of waves.

In the seaside town of Marblehead, it’s senior catcher Charlie Titus that acts as the Magicians’ master and commander behind the dish.

Area baseball leaders through May 26 BATTERS

With a Northeastern Conference best five-game win streak heading into Wednesday’s battle at Peabody for first place in the South division, Marblehead’s been in ‘steady-as-she-goes’ mode since dropping two of its first three games. They’ve won in a variety of ways — romps, in extra innings, by single runs — in moving to 6-2 overall and keeping the proverbial wind at their sails heading into the month of June.

“We might’ve been a little skittish the first week. A lot of us hadn’t played much in two years,” admits Titus, who had 14 hits as the varsity backstop in 2019. “By the third or fourth game, once we got some at-bats and innings out of the way, we settled down and started focusing on the little things.”

Veteran baseball coach Mike Giardi has been impressed with the way Titus has handled Marblehead’s staff. The team has used nine arms in 56 innings over eight games with a healthy mix of right- and left-handers, each with his own favorite pitches and spots to hit.

“We’ve got a lot of trust in Charlie. He’s a veteran catcher (with) a lot of experience,” Giardi said. “We’re really leaning on him to call a lot of the game, and he’s been doing an amazing job.”

Long-time North Shore baseball fixture and Marblehead assistant coach Steve Gridley, who passed away last summer, would call the pitches for the Magicians during games. Spending the 2018 and ‘19 seasons under Gridley’s learning tree played a big role in molding Titus into the catcher he is today.

“He wouldn’t just call pitches: after every inning he’d come back and talk to me about the reasons why, the strategy. Being around him was such a huge help for me,” said Titus, who honed those skills playing Marblehead’s Essex County League team this past fall.

It’s paid off. Marblehead’s team earned run average is 1.62. Senior lefty Jacob Sherf is 2-0 with 23 strikeouts over 18 innings and senior righty Ben Weed has also pitched well. A.J. Andriano has a pair of wins out of the bullpen, and Marblehead has turned to Albino Neto, Craig Michalowski, Liam McIlory, James Doody and Bjorn Pluss in both hold and save situations.

“It’s great having so many different guys who have such a variety of strengths,” Titus said. “I’ve been playing with most of these guys for at least four years, some of them even longer through Babe Ruth and youth baseball. So knowing what they like and where to spot them isn’t anything new.”

Playing with two of his teammates, junior twin brothers Andy and Matt Titus, isn’t exactly new either. It’s the first varsity season together on the diamond for the three Titus boys since 2020 was lost to COVID-19, and the eldest is enjoying it before he heads off to Elon (N.C.) University this fall.

“I do love it, although I think my mom and dad love it the most of anyone. We’re thrilled that we can all play together,” said Charlie, who was also a captain of the Headers’ hockey team this past winter.

Hitting .333 with a team-high 11 RBI, Titus also leads an opportunistic Marblehead offense. It’s a team that thrives on the basepaths, since senior speedster Godot Gaskins (.321) had stolen an area best 11 bags. They’ve snagged 30 in 33 tries as a team, with McIlory and Schmitt having stolen a half dozen each.

“It’s something we practice a ton, both physically and mentally,” said Titus, who’s thrown out nine runners for an impressive 41 percent caught-stealing percentage.

“I think I have a pretty good arm, but really it’s the pitchers doing with with slide steps and holding guys on. Practice is key. I know if I can get a throw on Godot I can get one on anybody in the league ... he’s so fast it’s like any single’s a double for him.”

Schmitt, McIlroy, Sami Loughlin and Shane Keough have been among the breakout hitters for the Magicians, who are doing a good job building on their 14-win season from 2019.

“We’ve been using a lot of guys,” Giardi said. “That’s huge because it was almost two years without varsity baseball ... without those competitive situations and nuances of the game. It’s great to get a lot of different guys in different situations to get used to all this again.”

It’s a fairly deep team, if somewhat inexperienced. Marblehead sees that as a strength and sees itself as both patient and relentless. It’s an attitude that stems from its reliable rock behind the plate and one he learned from one of North Shore baseball’s best-ever mentors.

“One thing I’ll always remember from Coach Gridley was when in doubt step off, run out there and talk it over,” said Titus. “Don’t be afraid to talk a deep breath and get on the same page. Don’t rush for the batter or the umpire, and never throw a pitch seconding guessing yourself.

“I’ve really taken that to heart this year; it’s stuck with me.”

¢¢¢

Salem’s Bobby Jellison has been turning the rare battery double by putting on the gear and getting behind the plate when he’s not pitching. An arduous task, perhaps, but it’s one the Flagler (Fla.) College bound Jellison has embraced.

“Bobby had to catch in our state tournament game back in 2019 when our regular catcher wasn’t available and he did really well,” said Salem head coach Jesse Amaya. “He’s willing to do anything to help the team. He knows if he’s in center field he can help us, but if he’s at catcher it helps us that much more.”

The Witches are undoubtedly better than their 0-6 record shows and will look for their first win Wednesday against intercity rival Salem Academy.

¢¢¢

Speaking of the Navigators, they’re now 4-5 record-wise with a 4-0 mark against fellow charter schools and an 0-5 showing against MIAA competition. Ryan Fenerty (16 RBI) and Jacob Redican (14) have been doing the bulk of the damage for Salem Academy, with Fenerty having struck out 35 batters in 21 1/3 innings.

¢¢¢

It’s a little odd to see Salem State’s baseball team sent to Wisconsin’s regional in this week’s NCAA Division 3 tournament instead of closer to home in New York or Connecticut. Among the former Salem News all-stars and area standouts leading the Vikings are Beverly’s Matt Enos (the winning pitcher in the MASCAC title game), Peabody’s Jordan Anzuoni and former Peabody West Little League star Traverse Briana.

Two-time Salem News Player of the Year Andrew Olszak of Danvers has led Southern Maine to top seed in the Hartford Regional. He recorded his 200th collegiate hit this year. Also in that regional among locals are, for Wheaton, Nick McIntyre of Beverly, Andrew Manni of Masconomet and Zach Begin of St. John’s Prep; for Salve Regina, Ryan Graciale of Swampscott, Eddie Hardiman from St. John’s Prep, and Tyler Petrosino and Brayden Clark of Beverly.

¢¢¢

Congratulations are in order for Max Burt of North Andover and St. John’s Prep, who earned the first promotion among North Shore products in the minor league ranks. The shortstop and third baseman tore the cover off the ball in single-A Tampa and was sent to Double-A Somerset in the Yankees organization on May 15.

Peabody High grad Pat Ruotolo had a hand in his first no-hitter as a professional, combining with four fellow Richmond Flying Squirrels for a no-no on May 14. The 26-year-old righty, who had three no-hitters in his junior season for the Tanners, closed his pro no-no with a clean ninth and is 3-for-3 in save opportunities in Double-A.

Also on the farm, Swampscott’s Ryan January hit his first homer in the Dodgers organization with a blast for the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday. Beverly’s Spencer Brown clubbed his first pro homer for the Inland Empire 66ers (LA Angels) earlier this month, too.

¢¢¢

On the injury front, Beverly hopes to have leadoff man Austin Bernard back in a week or two. He took a baseball to the face in batting practice last week and will have to wait until the bones heal up. Griffin Francis has done a nice job setting the table over the last three games at the top of the Panthers’ order, and Casey Bellew is also swinging a hot stick after moving to the middle of the order.

¢¢¢

Hamilton-Wenham’s shutout of North Reading over the weekend was the 100th victory as head coach for Reggie Maidment. The school’s all-time wins leader is the legendary Doug Hoak, who collected 235 on the diamond in addition to his hundreds as boys basketball coach. Maidment is the latest of at least 20 local coaches to hit the century mark in victories over the last 40 years.

¢¢¢

¢¢¢

Around the Horn, a column on North Shore high school baseball, appears in The Salem News each Wednesday during the spring. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN. #StrikeOutALS

||||