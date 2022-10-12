PEABODY — Since moving from the Cape Ann League into the Northeastern Conference in 2020, the Masconomet boys soccer team had yet to drop a game in their new league.
That streak was finally broken Wednesday afternoon in Peabody.
The host Tanners, who had suffered one of their two losses at Masco earlier this fall, came out firing on their home turf, scoring just over two minutes in and getting a hat trick from senior John Arruda in a 4-2 triumph.
Arruda proved why he’s the area’s top goal scorer, increasing his season total to 18 markers.
“We moved the ball well, we got good shots and John had a great game, no question,” said Tanners’ (9-2-2) head coach Stan McKeen. “Everybody played well; we lost Hugo (Countinho) to a concussion and I know Jaiden (Fils-Aime) was not himself; he’s hurt. But we survived with only 3-4 subs. This was a huge win for us.”
Clinging to a 3-2 lead throughout the second half, Peabody went with an extra defender in the back to combat the Chieftains’ attack. Masco (now 12-2) had its chances — including a rocket shot from the top of the box that Tanners keeper Paul Drillon was able to punch over the crossbar with about 11 minutes to play — but the the hosts’ defense held strong.
Then, with just under six minutes remaining, Arruda put the nail in the coffin. Ryan Alves got a foot on the ball in the box and flung it over to a wide open Arruda on the right side, who blasted it home to supplant the victory.
“He’s a phenomenal player,” McKeen said of Arruda. “He’s got the size, he’s very physical, and he beat their defenders a couple of times. He’s just a man amongst boys out there; just a monster.”
Peabody peppered Masco keeper Marco Russo with 15 shots on goal, while the Chieftains managed 12. Masconomet had eight corners; Peabody nine.
Playing on the speedy turf (as opposed to the previous matchup on Masco’s grass field), Peabody got consistent touches and better utilized its dribbling skills. That led to the hosts’ first goal as Alves snaked his way through the middle and let loose on a perfect lead pass to Nathan Braz, who beat Russo 1-on-1.
Masconomet responded nine minutes later as Jack Fiedler scored off a rebound in the box.
Back and forth they went as Arruda got on the scoreboard off a feed from Kyle Lobao to put Peabody up, 2-1. Masco drew even again in the 33rd minute on Gabe Fales’ rebound strike off a corner kick.
“We stunned them early at our place and they stunned us today,” said Masco head coach Jared Scarpaci. “We were chasing the game early; we chased it 1-0 to 1-1 and chased it 2-1 to 2-2. But the last three minutes of the half, just a dumb ball in the corner where we’re just not smart about closing out a half. So now we’re chasing the game in the second half, too.”
That late first half goal Scarpaci was referring to came off the foot of, you guessed it, Arruda. The gifted striker made a series of ridiculous moves, including a fake reverse that allowed him to break free towards the net and rip one home. Alves was credited with the assist on that one, too, giving Peabody a 3-2 lead heading into intermission.
“To play against a kid like (John) Arruda there is pretty special,” said Scarpaci. “You want to learn how to mark a guy like that, defend a guy like that. So that’s really important for us moving forward.”
Alves was terrific for Peabody, as was midfielder AJ Forte. McKeen referred to the latter as an “Energizer Bunny” for his team, and that was visibly on display as he consistently beat the opponent to the ball and helped his team get out on the attack.
For Masco, Jason Karas played an all-around strong game, as did Abdullah Mehri, Christian Shaffer and Jack Wexler. Scarpaci also highlighted the play of captain Steven Ralph, citing that he was “rock solid in the middle taking on guys.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.