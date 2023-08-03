BEVERLY — Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Beverly Homecoming 5K race out of Lynch Park Thursday evening, but only two could claim top honors after crossing the finish line.
In what was near picture perfect racing weather, Gloucester’s Peter Asaro clocked in first overall in a speedy time of 16:05. Just over three minutes later, Beverly’s own Grace Crowell defended her women’s title by setting a personal best time of 19:27 on her home track.
Both runners were all smiles as they sprinted for home and certainly enjoyed the lively celebration at the venue thereafter, which was part of Beverly’s annual Homecoming.
“This is the first race I’ve run in almost exactly a year, which is great,” said the 34-year-old Asaro. “I just started to really get back into (running) a few months ago, so this was a good little icebreaker. I feel great.”
While he hasn’t been super active on the running scene lately, Asaro is no stranger to the grind. He ran at Gloucester High and later the College of William & Mary in Virginia, but it had been 15 years since he took on the course out of Lynch Park.
“I ran in college and afterwards a little bit, but have kind of been in and out since then. So just trying to get back into it,” he admitted. “There’s a 5-miler coming up and maybe a 10K later on, so I’m just trying to get back into the swing of things after some time off.”
In terms of his winning time, Asaro was quite pleased with how things turned out.
“I wanted to go out with the lead group and see what happened — and it worked out really well,” he said. “I was surprised, pleasantly surprised.”
Asaro edged out Salem’s Kyle Taylor (16:26) and last year’s winner, Peabody’s William Aylward (16:49), for the outright crown. Those three were the only ones to break the 17-minute barrier on the night.
Crowell, who bested her winning time from a year ago (20:36), couldn’t have been more thrilled to repeat as women’s champion. The 30-year-old admitted the weather was certainly a factor in her improvements, and having lived in Beverly for the past six years she’s really gotten to know the lay of the land.
“I wanted to complete a course PR, that was my first goal. But I won last year, so I had a little bit of jokingly said, ‘I need to defend my title’,” said Crowell, who finished 18th overall. “Last year it was super hot, so this year was better conditions and I’m glad I was still able to come out on top.
“I generally knew what to expect,” she added. “I was a little bit worried about the wind at the start, but there was never any major headwinds that caught me off guard. So I felt pretty good.”
Much like Asaro, Crowell has been running for most of her life. She grew up in Western Mass., ran with her club team throughout college, and now represents Wicked Running Club out of Salem.
Crowell was 16 seconds faster than the next female to cross the finish line: Beverly’s Julia Hincman Francavilla (19:43).
As for the event itself, Crowell shared many of her peers’ sentiments in saying that it’s always a race that’s marked on her running calendar early.
“It’s such a great event with a lot of local pride, and it’s a fun course,” she said. “I get to see all my friends here from all different clubs and groups. It really is a great event and I look forward to it every year.”
