Like most kids in America, John Bennett didn’t give the game of rugby much thought growing up in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Now as he heads off to Fairfield University a few months after graduating from St. John’s Prep, Bennett can’t imagine his life without it.
“I’m so passionate about the sport. I love playing it, teaching it, talking about,” Bennett said. “It really is a great game for anyone.”
The rugby journey began in a bit of heartbreak for Bennett, three years ago in the spring of 2021. He’d been a baseball player all his life and tried out for the powerhouse squad at St. John’s, but got cut. His mom didn’t want him sulking or sitting idle, so along with a few friends he joined the school’s rugby team at the developmental level.
“Even before tryouts, my mom made me promise that I’d try a different sport if it didn’t work out,” said Bennett, who also won a couple of state championship rings as a member of the Prep’s football team. “She didn’t know much about rugby either, but knowing it was a little physical like football she thought I would like it.”
As always, mom knew best.
Bennett took a liking to the game right away, but didn’t have much of a chance to learn the intricacies of the rules and strategy since his first exposure was under modified rules. In the spring of 2021, high school sports were emerging from pandemic shutdowns, so rules that allowed fewer players on the field and created more space between them were in place.
“I had no idea what I was doing,” Bennett recalled with a chuckle.
Enter the Mystic River Rugby Club. Based in Malden, Bennett joined up and learned the basics from coaches Mort Sullivan and Phil Baker. During a trip to San Antonio, Texas, to play, the figurative light bulbs started going off and it all came together for him.
“For seven days it was all rugby, all the time,” Bennett said. “We kept the ball with us at all times, even to the River Walk. After that trip, everything changed for me.”
‘Get lower’
A few months later at practice for his junior year at St. John’s, Bennett settled into his regular position: The No. 2, or hooker. There weren’t many volunteers for the spot, so he raised his hand and the rest is history.
It’s an important spot on the rugby field, usually designed for a quicker, strong player. The No. 2 will ‘hook’ or control the ball coming out of a scrum and then distribute it to the other players. He also throws it from the line-out.
“I wanted to touch the ball as much as possible and that position gets the ball is so many areas,” Bennett explained. “You’re in on the set pieces, line-outs, scrums ... it seemed very interesting to me.”
Under coach Thomas Clark (“an amazing coach who knows everyone at the college level and teaches us so much,” Bennett said), the Eagles went 5-1 in 2022, then finished 5-2 this past spring. St. John’s Prep reached the state final, falling to a very good Belmont team, 24-14, in the title game.
“I’ve gotten to know some of the Belmont kids and they have such a great program with so much experience. When you’ve been playing 7-8-9-10 years, it makes a difference,” said Bennett, who has also payed with the New England Free Jacks rugby team.
It takes a couple of years for the movement in the formations of rugby to click, says Bennett, but once they do few sports are as satisfying to be a part of. The mixture of physical power a player needs along with savvy and technique make it a special game.
“At hooker, there’s a lot of pressure to deliver those perfect balls — and I love that,” he said. “You have to be super flexible to fill positions and be fluid in the formation. The more you play, the more you learn that technique beats size every time.”
Much like football, the low man usually wins in rugby. Some of the best advice Bennett has received in the game? “If you think you’re low, get lower,” he says.
Off to Fairfield
Making the 40-minute commute from Exeter to Danvers to attend St. John’s Prep was a legacy decision for Bennett, who attended the Prep’s middle school as well. Six of his uncles graduated from St. John’s, and he wanted to keep the family tradition alive.
Now, he’s moving even further south to Fairfield University in Connecticut. The Stags have one of the nation’s best rugby teams, competing in Division 1. They went 20-7 a year ago and are frequent qualifiers for the Collegiate Rugby Championships held in Washington, D.C.
“It’s basically the whole year, 15-on-15 in the fall and then 7’s in the spring,” said Bennett, who plans to study business and perhaps data analytics. “I’m really excited to come in and help build up the team and continue what they’ve been doing. Their tradition is amazing.”
Only a few years after trying it for the first time, Bennett says the circumstances that led him to rugby are the best thing that’s ever happened to him. He’s grateful for all those experiences he had at St. John’s — and is exited about those to come in college.
“Being on the field brings me so much joy,” Bennett said. “The game is a sense of relaxation for me. It’s a physical game, but everyone is so kind to each other and positive on the field. The rugby community is like no other.”