Athletic genius Lynch retires from Essex Tech after 43 years

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School, commonly known today as Essex Tech, has come a long way in terms of building their athletic programs over the years.
That might actually be an understatement.
Formerly known as Essex Agricultural High School (Essex Aggie), the expanded Essex Tech was founded when the former institution merged with nearby North Shore Technical High School in 2014. By that point, the two schools had already formed co-operative athletic teams, making the transition much easier.
Still, it was a process that took years to formulate properly, and nobody recalls the monumental transgression better than John Lynch.
"When I first started out at North Shore Tech back in the fall of 1977, we had no athletic programs and just one field," recalled the 67-year-old Lynch. "Things really started to take off in 1994 when we bit the bullet and convinced the school committee to start a football program. That seemed to be the catalyst that started to change the image of the school. Along with that brought better coaching, more kids were interested in coming to the school, and it just took off. When we finally left North Shore Tech and got to the new building, it grew even more."
Lynch had served a variety of roles at the defunct North Shore Tech, as well as Essex Aggie and the current Essex Tech. Those roles included physical education teacher, coach, advisor, athletic director and more. He previously retired in 2011, only to accept a part-time athletic director position at Essex Aggie shortly after. He remained at Essex Aggie until the merger in 2014, and had stayed on at Essex Tech ever since.
But all careers come to an end at some point, and after 43 years with the school Lynch decided to officially retire this spring.
"Not being around the kids is going to be tough. It's just going to be the boss (his wife, Gina) and I at home, so hopefully she still likes me," joked Lynch.
"But I'll just miss the everyday stuff; the camaraderie, working with the kids and building relationships. The one thing I won't miss, though, is working at night."
Rock solid relationship
Now continuing his summer role as a beachfront supervisor for lifeguards at Ipswich's Crane Beach, Lynch can take all the time he wants to look back at his career that was. And what an impressive run it was.
A tireless and dedicated employee, Lynch was one of the leading pieces in getting the school's athletic programs off the ground. When the football program was founded, Lynch was serving as the athletic director and hired Paul Worth to coach the gridiron squad. It proved to be a match made in heaven; Worth eventually wound up succeeding Lynch as AD years later.
"At the time I was actually struggling to find a head coaching job, and he gave me a shot. I owe him a lot for that," said Worth, who coached North Shore Tech to an unbeaten season and Super Bowl crown in 1997. "John was extremely supportive throughout the entire process. Sure, we had our battles, but that just comes with territory."
The relationship that Worth and Lynch formed over the years not only helped the football program reach incredible heights, but also the rest of the school's athletic teams.
"Through the years, he came to trust in me because I was kind of pushy," admitted Worth. "I wanted a track team for my football guys in the winter and he was supportive, so we ended up starting the indoor track team as well.
"We did a lot together, including building the baseball program (which had lost a remarkable 73 games in a row at one point) back up together. I might have been successful as a coach, but without him it wouldn't have happened."
'A wealth of knowledge'
Lynch thrived in whatever role was handed' to him. After five decades on the job, his colleagues have nothing but wonderful things to say about him.
According to current Essex Tech athletic director Farah Lalli, "John, on some level, has started every one of our athletic teams."
In just over two decades, the Hawks' athletic programs have blossomed from zero to 25. They've added as many as nine new athletic teams since 2014 alone.
"John has been a great friend and great mentor, especially when I took on the role as AD," said Lalli. "He has such a wealth of knowledge when it comes to where athletic programs have come from the beginning to where they are today.
"He's definitely going to be missed," added Lalli, "and he's more than just a co-worker, for sure. He's a very close friend."
Lynch hasn't ruled out a return in some capacity to the school he holds so close to his heart. But for now, he's looking forward to enjoying his retirement while soaking in the summer sun at Crane Beach.
