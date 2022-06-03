PEABODY — It was the Gigi Aupont show at Bishop Fenwick Friday afternoon. The sophomore pitcher not only shut out Newburyport with a one-hitter and 14 strikeouts but also broke open a scoreless game with a two run homer down the left field line, scoring Mia Mercurio ahead of her for the only runs of the game in an exciting 2-0 playoff victory.
"I got hold of a high inside pitch, and knew it was gone as soon as I hit it," said Aupont. "I was just hoping it would stay (fair) in the field. Winning a tournament game feels so good. We were struggling a bit at the beginning of the season, but picked things up. I tried to get everybody going before the game, talking it up, and we were all fired up for this one."
It has been many years since Bishop Fenwick qualified for the tournament, never mind winning their first game, but in his first season at the helm coach Brian Seabury has turned things around. The Crusaders, the No. 13 seed in Division 3 will now wait for the winner of the Hudson-Bishop Stang/Medway game which will be played on Monday.
"We'll give the girls the weekend off and then practice on Monday and Tuesday," said Seabury. "I expect we'll be traveling to Hudson on Wednesday. We knew in a game like this getting out to a lead was important. The ball Gigi hit was middle in, and she jumped all over it. She's been hot at the plate lately, and getting a second run on the play was huge. That was a big hit by Mia getting on ahead of Gigi."
It was a pitcher's duel from the start with Aupont battling Newburyport ace Emily Meleedy, who gave up three hits and three walks while whiffing six. Meleedy retired the first six batters she faced before walking Guilianna Micciche to start the third inning. She went to second on a passed ball, but was out at the plate on a very close call trying to come home on Hannah O'Brien's single down the right field line. Keira Dowell threw to Meleedy, who fired home in time for catcher Grace Habib to tag Micchiche out.
"We wanted to jump out to a lead, and that was a very close play on the slide at home," said Seabury. "It didn't work out, but we didn't let it bother us, and continued to play our game. I knew from the beginning Gigi had a lot of zip on the ball. It was coming out of her hand with a lot of speed which had them guessing. Some games she doesn't have that zip, but she sure did today.
"I'm happy for the kids, especially our seniors. They all enjoyed this season, and being 12-9, going on in the tournament is great. I know I've loved the season and seeing the kids work so hard. This was a battle between two pitchers who were throwing so well."
Fenwick made every play in the field behind Aupont, and the few times she got in trouble they bailed her out. Aupont struck out the first four batters and five of the first seven. She issued five walks, and the lone hit never left the infield. Dowell hit a shot back to the mound that went off Aupont's leg, but the runner was quickly erased when the next batter, Lea Quintiliani, lined to Aupont, who fired to second baseman Emma Burke alertly covering the bag at first to complete the double play.
The Clippers threatened again in the sixth when Bolcome singled, went to second on a passed ball, and over to third on a wild pitch. Aupont got out of the jam by whiffing the next two hitters.
Newburyport, the No. 20 seed, finished the season with a 9-12 record. The five walks didn't hurt Aupont because she bore down with runners on base to get out of any trouble and made her two run homer stand up as the difference in a well played game.