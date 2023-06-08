NORTH READING — It’s on to the Division 3 state quarterfinals for the Bishop Fenwick softball squad.
Gigi Aupont pitched a shutout and the Crusaders capitalized on a couple of errors by North Reading in the first inning to win the Round of 16 game, 2-0, at North Reading High School on a blustery Thursday afternoon.
As a result, the No. 9 seed Crusaders (14-7) will get another crack at upsetting top seed St. Mary’s (21-1) on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Breed Middle School in Lynn.
Staff ace Aupont retired the last 10 batters in a row to ensure her team advanced, bearing down to work her way out of a couple of jams with the help of some excellent Fenwick defense.
“This was a good one,” said Fenwick coach Brian Seabury. “It was as good a defensive effort as we’ve played in a long time, our best game of the year. Gigi didn’t have the zip on the ball she normally has, but she battled and worked very hard in spots when she needed to.”
Aupont struck out nine, scattered five hits, didn’t issue any walks and hit a batter. She got stronger as the game wore on, punching out four of the final six to knock off the No. 8 seed Hornets (14-6).
“At the beginning of the game I was throwing inside, but when they started making contact I went to my curve and kept it outside,” said the junior ace. “Our defense was great all game. I’m excited to get another shot at St. Mary’s, and I’m confident.”
The Crusaders wasted no time jumping out to a lead in the top of the first when the only two runs of the game were scored. Leadoff hitter Natasha O’Brien reached on an error, and Mia Mercurio singled. Hornet pitcher Keely Hannon struck out the next batter, but Sofia Longo reached on another infield error allowing O’Brien to race home, and Mercurio scored on a wild pitch for the 2-0 edge.
North Reading threatened in the bottom of the frame when Caitlin Reilly led off with a single, but Fenwick catcher Gabby Maiuri threw her out stealing. With two down Alyssa Cassarino reached on a dropped fly ball, and Mia Lara beat out an infield hit. Jocelyn Ostrowsky was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Aupont got Olivia Reilly to ground out to end the inning.
In the third Mia Vittozzi singled, and Cassarino doubled, but Lara popped up to Aupont, and a nifty double play got the Crusaders out of the jam. Ostrowsky grounded to first base for an out, and Lola Amendolare fired home. Catcher Mairui applied the tag on Vittozzi to end the inning.
“Gabby made a a great throw to get that runner trying to steal second earlier, and then put the tag on at home plate,” said Seabury. “We didn’t have her bat today so she could concentrate on catching, and what a job she did. We knew they liked to run, but after she nailed that girl they didn’t try it.”
The Hornets appeared to have something going with two down in the fourth when Hannon reached on an error, and Duffy singled, but they were stranded when Aupont struck out Caitlin Reilly. Amendolare snared a line shot in the fifth, and Aupont took care of the rest to send the Crusaders on to the quarterfinals.
Hannon pitched a four hitter for the Hornets with 11 strikeouts, but her team committed fhree costly errors behind her. Lilli Bonacorsi had two hits for Fenwick. The Crusaders tried to add to their lead in the fourth inning when Katy O’Brien and Lilli Bonacorsi had back to back singles, but O’Brien was caught in a rundown trying to score from second on the play.
St. Mary’s has a 21-1 record and has beaten Fenwick twice this season is very close games. Seabury is hoping the third time is a charm.
“We’re excited to face them again after losing 2-1 and 2-0,” he said. “We’re really happy to be moving on and have another chance to beat them.”
