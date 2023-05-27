PEABODY — There was never any doubt about who would receive the award given to the best player on all four teams.
Gigi Aupont led host Bishop Fenwick to victory by pitching shutouts in both games of the First Annual Emily Shann Memorial Softball Tournament Saturday, with all proceeds from the event going to a create a scholarship fund in her name.
The Crusaders blanked a strong Medway team from the Tri-Valley League, 3-0, in the championship game after shutting out Malden Catholic, 6-0, in the first game of the day. Aupont was in the circle for all 14 innings, tossing a no hitter against the Lancers and scattering five hits while striking out 10 in the final.
"It was a good day for us, and most importantly the tournament was a huge success," said Bishop Fenwick (12-7) coach Brian Seabury. "I have to thank the parents and our many volunteers for pulling it off. We didn't have a lot of time to put it all together and were learning as we went."
Shann, a freshman for the Crusaders this spring, was tragically killed in an accident last month. Her No. 3 jersey hung below large pictures of the five graduating seniors on the team along with Shann's photo. Many Fenwick players wore bright gold ribbons in their hair with No. 3 on them.
"I'm really happy we did this for Emily," said Aupont. "It's been hard, and I'm still in shock that she's gone. She would have wanted us to fight and play together. We really had a difficult time after it happened, but we've come together and bonded. Our communication now is so much better.
As difficult as things were for her teammates, they battled through it by supporting each other. Shann was known for having a smile on her face all the time.
"It's been tough for everyone," admitted Seabury. "The first month after she passed away was so hard, but then we got into a rhythm. At one point we were 5-7, but we won our last seven games and are heading in the right direction getting ready for the state tournament."
Aupont was in control all the way. In the final, she also helped offensively, walking and later scoring on an RBI single by Lulu Dias in the first inning. The Crusaders added another run in the third when Aupont doubled and scored on another hit by Dias.
The final run came in the fourth when Meagan Berkinshaw led off with a walk, and came home on a single by Natasha O'Brien, who had two hits.
Meanwhile Aupont hit her spots with good velocity. Whenever the Mustangs had runners on base, she bore down to get out of trouble.
In the top of the first Priya Bedard (3-for-3 and awarded as Medway's best player) singled and Katie Anderson followed with a hit, but Aupont struck out the next batter to end the threat.
Medway stranded two more in the second inning when Dias started a double play. With two down in the third Bedard tripled, but Aupont got Anderson to ground out to end the inning.
Aupont got stronger as the game wore on, getting another punchout to end the fifth and leave two runners in scoring position. The junior ace retired the last seven batters she faced, four via strikeouts.
"I pitched a lot today, but I'm used to it because I play in tournaments during the summer where we have three games in one day," said Aupont. ""I had good velocity on the ball and was able to keep batters off balance. When they got a couple runners on base, I knew they'd be loaded if I walked the next one so I focused. I think I get stronger as games goes on."
Ava Fahey gave up six hits for the Mustangs and walked two while striking out three. Medway had beaten Arlington Catholic, 9-1 in the first game, but the Cougars bounced back to win the consolation, 18-15 over Malden Catholic.