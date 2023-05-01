DANVERS — Bishop Fenwick's Gigi Aupont may not have been at the top of her game on the mound Monday afternoon, but she certainly got stronger in the circle as the game wore on.
Aupont retired eight of the last nine batters she faced to help the Crusaders knock off a hard hitting Danvers team, 9-5, at John George Park. (The location was changed because of all the rain that soaked Great Oaks School field). She finished with nine hits allowed plus three walks and a hit batsman to go with her nine strikeouts.
"Gigi wasn't at her best, but she was still very good," said Fenwick coach Brian Seabury. "It was good to get our bats going with timely hits. Danvers is a good team; they can all hit the ball.
"This was a good win for us. It was good to see our defense making plays when we needed them. We're trying to win games, be competitive, and get better every day. Hopefully, we can build on this win."
The game was tied at 1-1 and again at 4-4 before the Falcons scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead. The big hit was an RBi single up the middle by Lila Doucette. The hosts left runners on second and third, when Aupont retired the next two batters on a grounder and strikeout to end the inning.
That lead was short lived as the Crusaders blew the game open in the sixth, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring five runs.
Gabriella Maiuri started it off with an infield hit, Aupont walked, and Lili Bonacorsi tied the game at 5-5 with a single up the middle. Another run came home on a bunt by Meagan Burkinshaw. Lulu Dias ripped an RBI single, and two more runs scored on Natasha O'Bien's infield hit and an ensuing throwing error.
Mikayla Cunningham started for on the hill for the Falcons, with both Autumn Buckley and Skylar Coakley coming on in relief.
Danvers (6-3) is currently ranked ninth in the MIAA power rankings for Division 2 while Fenwick (5-3) held down the No. 12 spot in Division 3. Both coaches figure the non-league game will help boost their rankings.
Emily Goddard tripled for Danvers in the first inning, but Aupont struck out the next two to escape without any damage. The Crusaders scratched out a run in the top of the first when O'Brien reached on an error and scored on Aupont's double. The Falcons tied the game in the second inning on an infield hit by the speedy Doucette, who stole second and later scored. It was back and forth all the way.
The Falcons added three runs in the third to take a 4-1 lead. Lauren Ahearn started it off with a single, and both Ava Gray and Cunningham followed with run producing singles to left field. But once again Fenwick answered with three runs on walks and an RBI single by Dias to cut the deficit to 4-3 going into the bottom of the fourth.
"Gigi is a great pitcher, but we were aggressive right out of the gate," said Danvers head coach Dom Gasdia. "We were in the batting cages (Sunday) to prepare for her velocity, and I think it helped. Unfortunately, we had that one sketchy inning where our pitching was challenged and they took advantage, getting runners on and scoring runs."
The cold swirling wind was tough for the outfielders on both teams, but only a couple of fly balls were misplayed.
Goddard and Brea Robinson each had two hits for the Falcons. A shot off Goddard's bat struck Aupont in the leg. She went down immediately, but recovered and pitched the rest of the way.
Goddard also made the defensive play of the game, stabbing a line shot off the bat of Aupont to end the sixth inning and save a couple of runs from scoring. O'Brien and Dias both had two hits for the Crusaders.