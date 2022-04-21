PEABODY — Gigi Aupont was unstoppable for the Bishop Fenwick softball team on Thursday morning.
The sophomore ace tossed a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts and just two walks. She was in complete control all game, and the Crusaders did enough offensively to earn a 2-0 non-league victory over Whittier Tech.
Emily Graham went the distance for the Wildcats and was almost as good as Aupont, fanning 11, walking four and hitting a batter. Graham only gave up two hits, a blooper and a bunt, but both led to runs.
Only one ball was hit to the outfield all game by either team, and it came in the top of the seventh when Graham lofted a fly ball to left field. It was a difficult catch with the strong wind, but Morgan Medeiros hauled it in.
"Gigi did a great job," said first year Fenwick coach Brian Seabury, his team now 3-2. "This was two good pitchers going at it. Not every game is easy, and sometimes like today it comes down to playing small ball and having strong defense. A win is a win, and while our bats weren't going we did the little things to help Gigi out. That was a great catch by Morgan on a well hit ball in the last inning."
Aupont, a transfer from Salem, whiffed at least one batter in every inning and struck out the side in order in the second, fourth and fifth. She was around the plate all game and fanned Whittier's No. 4-6 hitters each three times.
"I was throwing a lot of outside stuff and screwballs," said Aupont. "I don't think 17 is the highest number of strikeouts I've ever had in a game, but the most this year for sure. From the beginning I felt on, and knew it would be a good game for me. I was aware I had a no-hitter going during the game, and it was good to strike out so many because that wind was tricky for fielders, especially in the outfield."
Fenwick took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Arianna Costello led off with a walk, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and came home on an infield blooper. They tacked on an insurance run in the fifth when Sophia Savino was hit by a pitch, Emma Burke reached on an error and Meg Birkinshaw delivered a perfectly placed bunt that she was able to beat out for a hit and allow Savino to race home.
"Both pitchers were very good all game," said Whittier coach Cheryl Begin. "Fenwick only had two hits, but we came up a bit short. A couple of errors didn't help. It's been a tough start for us this season, and this was only our second game (1-1). I thought Graham did an excellent job, but the Fenwick pitcher was even better."
Fenwick was aggressive on the base paths with four stolen bases. Seabury likes the girls to take chances and run whenever they can.
The Crusaders had runners on in every inning but the first when Graham struck out the side in order. They capitalized on walks, wild pitches, a hit batter, and stolen bases to grind out a couple of runs which was all it took with Aupont mowing them down.
"Nobody was hitting the ball hard or out of the infield so we tried to manufacture a couple of runs, and it worked for the most part," he said. "I thought our catcher Hannah O'Brien did a great job calling the game. That's a tough position to play, and sometimes catchers don't get the credit they deserve."