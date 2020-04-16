There’s a phrase hockey people use to describe defensemen able to kill plays that come down the wall, in the corners or in front of the net.
They’re called ‘play ruiners’ — because that’s exactly what they do to opponent’s offensive chances.
Superior skating ability and offensive prowess has never been a problem for Nick Albano. But since the blueliner from Beverly has learned that disciplined craft of play ruining, it’s not only helped make him a better all-around D-man, but also raise his already strong skill set by leaps and bounds.
Others have certainly taken notice. Albano was named to the New England Hockey Writers’ Men’s Division 2-3 All-Star team for the third straight year on Tuesday. The UMass Boston junior became just the second three-time All-Region selection in school history, joining former Beacons’ teammate and one-time Edmonton Oilers prospect Colin Larkin.
“Awards are nice and all, but I’m happiest that I feel a lot better about myself as a player,” said the 23-year-old Albano, a former hockey and lacrosse superstar at Beverly High who guided the Panthers to the 2014 Division 2 state hockey title.
For someone who has professional hockey aspirations — having taken part in the Boston Bruins’ Development Camp two summers ago and had other pro offers put out to him — Albano wants to make himself as valuable as possible.
“I don’t base myself off of accolades,” he continued. “I’m an offensive defensemen; my points will come. But now my positioning is so much better, my breakouts, being able to shut offensive rushes down. Little things like that don’t stand out, but it’s been driven into my head now and made me a complete player.”
Albano had another fantastic season offensively in 25 games for UMass Boston this winter, finishing with seven goals and 21 assists for 28 points. He placed second on the squad in both assists and points while netting three power play tallies and a pair of game-winning goals. His 1.12 points per game average was tops in the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) and fourth nationally in Division 3 college hockey.
Other awards he picked up for his play this season included being named All-American by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) and USCHO.com for the third straight year. Albano was also chosen as a First Team All-Conference defensemen by NEHC coaches, again for the third straight campaign.
But if you ask him, Albano is much more elated that he’s able to play 30-plus minutes a night. He now kills penalties regularly and has focused on the finer points such as his positioning and stickwork.
His maturity as a player made him realize these elements of his game weren’t just something he could “play by ear”, as he had in the past, but things he had to learn and excel at in an effort to further his hockey career.
“Checking who’s coming into the zone, moving my feet on the blue line, making the smart play ... that’s the stuff that’s driven into my head now,” said Albano, who will captain the 2020-21 UMass Boston squad. His 64 assists and 85 career points (in 79 games) are both second in program history.
NICK ALBANO AT UMASS BOSTON
Season G A Pts. +/- PIM PPG GWG
2017-18 8 27 35 +8 26 5 1
2018-19 6 16 22 +11 44 3 2
2019-20 7 21 28 +1 53 3 2
TOTALS 21 64 85 +20 123 11 5
