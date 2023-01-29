HATHORNE — One shorthanded goal can change the complexion of any hockey game.
Two man-down tallies can be devastating to any team that gets scored against in such a fashion. And when they happen on the same shift — and the second of those two takes place in a 3-on-5 situation — it might as well be lights out.
The terrific speed, on-ice vision, puckhandling acumen, and sense of anticipation that St. John's Prep captain Jimmy Ayers possesses allowed him to accomplish this ultra rare feat Saturday afternoon, burying two markers in a 46-second stretch while killing penalties. Both strikes proved to be venomous as the Eagles sprinted past their Catholic Conference rivals from St. John's Shrewsbury, 9-2, at the Essex Sports Center.
Ayers, who added an assist, shot through a hole in the Shrewsbury defense for an open look at the goal, one-timing a precision pass from captain Cole Blaeser from the lower circle to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead with a little under four minutes left in the opening period. After another penalty put two Eagles in the penalty box, he took a long stretch pass from defenseman Jack Doherty from his own zone, split two Pioneer defenders in the middle of the ice and skated in alone, beating goaltender Ryan Melanson cleanly with a wrister glove side.
While there may have been another 37-plus minutes of hockey to play, the end result seemed all but decided at that point. St. John's Prep scored once again before the first intermission, then tacked on four more in the second to leave no doubt.
"That was one of the single best shifts of the year," said head coach Kristian Hanson, whose top ranked Eagles now sit at 10-1-1 on the season and 6-1 in conference play.
"It really set the tone for the rest of the game," added Hanson. "I thought we did a great job in the neutral zone on our PK eliminating their zone entries, and when we had a chance to go the other way and strike, we did. We've been emphasizing to Jimmy to attack. He's very skilled 1-on-1 and has great speed, but he's more pass-first than shoot. But obviously the opportunity presented itself for him to drive the net, and in doing so he turned the momentum completely in our favor."
Ayers, who will be going on to Johns Hopkins to play lacrosse following his graduation from St. John's Prep this spring, now has seven goals and 14 points on the season.
Junior Christian Rosa, who like Ayers is a center, also connected for two goals (giving him a team-leading 10) for the winners, who also got snipes from Blaeser (his 5th), sophomore defenseman Nick Brandano (the first of his varsity career), junior pivot Cam Umlah (his 4th), freshman Cooper Hosmer (his 3rd), and junior wing Caleb White (his 2nd).
Jake Vana, Brandano, Doherty, and freshman Ethan Goodrich all had two assists for the hosts. Brian Cronin made 10 saves over two periods to earn the win, with sophomore Luke Quinn turning aside all six shots he saw over the final 17 minutes.
The team's Derek Hines Helmet, going to someone who not only played well in a particular game but also represents the selfless team-first mentality the Eagles preach, went to fourth liner Paul Santosuosso. Although he didn't wind up on the scoresheet, the energy he brought to every shift (a carryover from his practice habits, said the SJP coaches postgame) earned him the honor on this day.
"Paul represents what the team is all about," said Hanson, whose team skates again Wednesday in Malden against host Malden Catholic (5 p.m.). "He's a kid that comes to the rink every day and works extremely hard and never asks, 'What about me?' He makes the most of his opportunities and is an important part of our team."
St. John's Prep 9, St. John's Shrewsbury 2
at Essex Sports Center
St. John's Shrewsbury;1;1;0;2
St. John's Prep;4;4;1;9
First period: SJP, Cole Blaeser (Brady Plaza), 1:50; SJS, Luke Gerardi (Jack Beauregard, Sean Farrell), 9:19; SJP, Ayers (Blaeser, Aidan Holland), shg, 13:08; SJP, Ayers (Jack Doherty), shg, 13:53; SJP, Christian Rosa (Jake Vana, Cooper Hosmer), 15:53.
Second period: SJP, Nick Brandano (Will Van Sicklin, Ayers), 2:04; SJP, (Brandano, Vana), 6:32; SJP, Cam Umlah (Hosmer, Doherty), 8:35; SJP, Hosmer (J.R. Goldstein, Ethan Goodrich), 13:21; SJS, Farrell (Beauregard), 15:59.
Third period: SJP, Caleb White (Goodrich, Brandano), ppg, 14:12.
Saves: SJS, Ryan Melanson 16, Dylan Fanale 21; SJP, Brian Cronin 10, Luke Quinn 6.
Records: SJP, 10-1-1; SJS, 6-7-1.