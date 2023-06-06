PEABODY — Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lynch remembers going to his bosses at WCVB one day and lamenting that young people doing bad things were always on the TV newscasts. There were thousands of young people out there doing good things, every day, without being recognized, he reasoned.
Some 31 years ago, Gerard Moynihan had the same thought ... and two of the most enduring and prestigious programs to recognize student-athletes in New England were born.
In Lynch's case, it was the famous "High-5" segment which highlighted Boston area high school athletes that ran on TV for decades. In Moynihan's, it was the launch of the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete Awards program that celebrated its 31st year Tuesday at its annual Salem Country Club luncheon.
St. John's Prep senior hockey and lacrosse ace Jimmy Ayers and Masconomet senior field hockey star Maggie Sturgis were presented as the 2023 Moynihan Lumber Male and Female Student-Athletes of the Year, respectively. In doing so, they joined an illustrious club of yearly winners that includes professional athletes, Olympians, college coaches, educators and politicians among its members.
Sturgis, who hails from Topsfield, was a three-time Salem News Field Hockey Player of the Year and graduated with 179 career points (one of the highest totals in North Shore history).
"I'm truly honored," said Sturgis, who will play field hockey at College of the Holy Cross. "My mom (Heidi) always said schoolwork had to be done before sports. In my house it was always grades first, and I'm really grateful I was able to do both the schoolwork and play."
A National Honor Society member who carried a grade point average over 4.457, Sturgis also served as her Class Treasurer at Masconomet. Remarkably, she's the first Chieftain to be a yearly Moynihan Lumber winner since 2010 and first girl from the Tri-Town in 29 years.
"As a class officer, she was always doing work behind the scenes, never cared about recognition," said Reilly Finnegan, an English teacher and Masco's Class of 2023 advisor who Sturgis chose to introduce her Tuesday. "Maggie always sees things that are bigger than herself."
Ayers, a Hamilton native, is arguably the best lacrosse player in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association. He's led the Eagles to yet another top seed in the Division 1 state tournament as he and his teammates try to three-peat as champs, but he's just as accomplished in the classroom. A future Johns Hopkins student-athlete, he carries a 4.27 GPA and is a member of both the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.
"College coaches would ask me about his grades and I'd say the transcript speaks for itself," said SJP lacrosse coach John Pynchon, who also coached Ayers' older brother Michael (now playing for Tufts University). "I always think of a picture of Jimmy, his brothers (including Tommy), sister (Lucy) and their dad playing hockey in full gear in their backyard rink. He just loves competition ... it doesn't matter if its at the TD Garden for a state title or in a yard in Hamilton: they all just love playing."
Also a state champion in ice hockey at St. John's as a junior, Ayers had 53 career points on the ice and boasts 214 in lacrosse.
"I'm grateful to my family for always supporting me," said Ayers. "My coaches and teammates helped create these times in my life that I'll never forget and my teachers allowed me to pursue a great education."
Lynch, who grew up in Swampscott and was a star athlete both for the Big Blue and at Harvard University, was honored with a post-graduate award and shared a few remarks. He recalled Patriots head coach Bill Belichick telling stories about running hills leading up to Super Bowl LI, noting that New England was prepared for the long halftime and second half grind when the Falcons, who ultimately gave up a 28-3 lead, were gassed.
"The price for success is always paid in advance," said Lynch.
Retired Masconomet cross country coach Joe Casey received this year's Lifetime Commitment Award from within the schools. Over 53 years, he left an unforgettable mark on boys and girls across many disciplines including track and field and basketball, the latter of which he began coaching at Masco in 1969.
"I remember when I got the job offer, I said 'What's a Masconomet?' I was from Dorchester; I had no idea," joked Casey, a member of the Mass. State Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame. "I'm so glad I picked that job because I absolutely love the place.
"I'm so thankful for this award and for everything the Moynihans do to recognize student-athletes. Getting good grades does not make you a wimp ... I told that to every kid I ever coached."
Beverly icon Todd Lampert received the Lifetime Commitment Award from outside the schools. The longtime purveyor of Todd's Sporting Goods, he and his sons Jamie and Matt have outfitted countless thousands of athletes across the North Shore with uniforms and practice gear over the years. He's also a trusted friend and advisor to many coaches in the Northeastern Conference and has served as volunteer goalie coach for one of the best women's hockey programs in America at Northeastern for more than 18 years.
"I was a coach for more than 50 years and I'm lucky that my wife (Lorna) let me go back," Lampert quipped. "Once you start coaching, you can never get it out of your system. You want to help make the kids feel good, and they end up making you feel good."
The award winners were selected by the sports editors of The Salem News, Gloucester Times, Newburyport News, MSONewsports.com and the Lynn Daily Item. Each month, coaches and athletic directors from around the region submit nominees for a Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month, and the yearly winners are chosen from among those honorees. Sturgis and Ayers each receive a $2,000 scholarship as part of their awards.