Critical thinking and analytical skills are two of the commonly used attributes in economics, which Michael Ayers is majoring in at Tufts University.
Those same hallmarks can be used on the lacrosse field, where Ayers and his unbeaten Jumbos are one step away from realizing a dream of becoming Division 3 national champions.
The 21-year-old former St. John’s Prep captain from Hamilton, a starting long stick midfielder, and top ranked Tufts (21-0 will take on No. 2 Salisbury (22-1) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Sunday (4 p.m.) for the NCAA crown.
“They’re a really talented team with a lot of All-Americans. But for us, we try to focus more on being the best version of ourselves,” said the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Ayers. “If we work through our systems and do all the things we’ve been doing all year, no matter who we play, we’re confident we can beat anyone.”
The school will be making its sixth trip to the NCAA title game (all since 2010); the Jumbos are hoping to win it for the fourth time and first since going back-to-back in 2014-15.
“Most seasons we go into the season thinking we can win a national title. That was especially true knowing what we had in terms of talent this year,” said Ayers, a sophomore. “We knew we had a lot of skilled offensive guys and faceoff guys coming back, but also knew there was a great mix of veteran defensemen and younger guys like myself who played a lot last year. That experience helped us a huge amount.”
Ayers has scooped 54 ground balls, good for fifth on the team, and his 29 caused turnovers are third-best of all Jumbos. He’s also excelled coming off the wing on faceoffs, creating space for the FOGOs and helping Tufts to gain possession 62 percent of the time. Discipline is also a big part of Ayers’ game; he’s committed just three penalties (for 2 minutes) the entire season.
He’s also part of a defensive unit — including fellow starters Joey Waldbaum, George Panagopoulos, and Kyle Adelmann — that is allowing just 10.08 goals a game in front of netminder Conner Garzone, with 13 of their 22 foes behind held to single-digit tallies.
“Last year it was our offense that played really well and our defense was OK. We’d beat teams by scoring a bunch of goals,” said Ayers, who has a job at Camp Christopher on the St. John’s Prep campus this summer, heading up one of the sports programs. “This year we’re still scoring a bunch of goals, but our defense has improved a lot. We’re not giving up many goals and holding them under the (double digit) mark we’ve talked about. With the pace of play we play at, that’s pretty impressive.”
Individual awards have started to pour in for Ayers as well. He has been selected as a Third Team All-American by both USA Lacrosse magazine and USILA/Inside Lacrosse, and was a First Team All-NESCAC pick. It was announced on Wednesday that Ayers had also made the NESCAC All-Academic team, as well as First Team All-New England by the New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (NEILA).
He’ll have time to reflect on each of those as he so chooses in the days and weeks to come. For now, his entire focus is on what he can continue to do Sunday to put Tufts in the best possible position to emerge victorious.
“For me, I had to learn last year to play at that fast pace and adjust. This season I feel like I’ve done much better anticipating things before they happen, reacting quicker and am in the right spot to disrupt plays better, things like that. That’s due to great coaching from Coach (Casey) D’Annolfo and his staff. They set up practice plans that challenge us every day and push us to get better ... plus other guys push each other, too.”
Ayers has also added some offensive flair to his game. Two-and-a-half months ago on his birthday, he scored four times in a wild 23-21 win at Amherst. He’s used his long pole to score nine times overall while dishing out three assists.
“Being confident shooting comes with not being afraid in transition to dodge a shorty or attack the net,” said Ayers, whose parents Andy (Colby) and Kate (Holy Cross) both played college lacrosse.
Does he allow himself to dream of scoring in Sunday’s title tilt?
“You do sometimes daydream about it,” he admitted. “Doing it on a big stage in a big stadium, that’d be pretty special.”
