DANVERS — Just when you think there aren't any more superlatives that can be used to describe the athletic prowess of Jimmy Ayers, the St. John's Prep superstar attackman finds a way to force others to do just that.
"I don't know if I've coached a kid who's more of a big-time player in terms of understanding, 'This is the time I have to make plays', and he makes them," said St. John's Prep head lacrosse coach John Pynchon, following a 6-goal, 2-assist outing from Ayers Saturday that paved the way for a 12-8 Eagles' victory over Acton-Boxborough at Glatz Field.
Pressed by the Colonials' defense for much of the first half, Ayers got himself free over the final two quarters and scored five of his six goals on the day. The last four also happened to be the final four Prep goals.
The first two of those snipes came within 15 seconds in the final minute of the third quarter as St. John's extended its lead to 10-6. Ayers then notched two more within a 17-second span late in the fourth — the latter of those an over-the-head, behind-the-back rip — allowing his club to pull away.
Chris Esposito had a spectacular game in his own right, winning 18-of-22 faceoffs to go with an goal and an assist, and Gavin Kornitsky turned aside 11 shots in net to pick up his second victory in as many games for the Eagles (now 2-0).
"I can't take that responsibility all by myself; every one of these guys is a great leader," Ayers, the Prep's captain, noted. "Matt Morrow, Rowan Mondello, Lucas Verrier, Harlan Graber, Will Sawyer, Noah Jones, Gavin, who's been unreal for us so far ... all those guys are great players and leaders for us."
Acton-Boxborough (2-1), the lone in-state opponent to beat St. John's Prep a year ago, put up a terrific battle Saturday. Although their only lead was 1-0, the Colonials were aggressive, speedy, and moved the ball well in transition throughout. They trailed by just one (7-6) with under a minute to play in the third quarter before a goal by sophomore Luke Kelly and two from Ayers gave the Eagles some distance.
Still, A-B kept coming and got two fourth quarter tallies from UMass Amherst bound sniper Tyler Clayton to get its deficit back to two. But they could get no closer, and Ayers finished off the win for St. John's with his final two net-snappers.
"We had a lot of energy coming in, remembering last year losing at their place," said Ayers. "So we wanted to come out, go hard, win our matchups and finish up strong. We've got some things to clean up, certainly, but this is a good start for us."
"He's been outstanding, a great leader who's done it for more than two years now," Pynchon said of Ayers, who now has 109 goals and 164 total points in a shade over two years of varsity play.
Senior Adam Callum held down the fort defensively for St. John's Prep, along with defensive middie Greyson Ambrosh and long pole Nick Schibli.
"Adam did a really nice job with (sophomores) Jack Weissenburger and Ryan DeLucia back there," said Ayers. "They're young but learning all the time and getting better with help from guys like Adam."
Other goal scorers for the Eagles were Cam McCarthy, Mondello, Jones and Morrow, with Noah Brown, Jones, Kelly and Mondello adding additional assists.