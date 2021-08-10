Aztec girls soccer team captures first National Cup in program history

For decades now, Aztec Soccer of Danvers has served as one of the premier club programs in Massachusetts. On both the girls and boys sides, their various teams have won numerous tournaments and churned out countless collegiate athletes; it's become a go-to place for talented and aspiring footballers to hone their skills and gain exposure during the offseason.
But up until a few weeks ago, no Aztec squad has ever been able to capture a national title.
That is, until this year's 2008 Aztec Girls Impact team. Led by head coach Mo Keita, the tight-knit group of 13-year-old standouts did just that, traveling to Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Colorado and topping Hawaii Rush in the National Cup Championship game, 1-0.
"It was very touching, because we kind of went through a tough ride when a few players told us they were leaving the team in the middle of the season," says Keita, whose group has now gone unbeaten over the last 18 months. "We weren't sure if we were going to have enough players, but those girls stayed to finish out Nationals and prove that this is the best team in the country."
According to Keita, it was a total team effort to get the job done. He said that Boxford's Molly Vana was the star offensively throughout play, scoring eight goals and dishing out a handful of assists. She also suited up for the 2007 Aztec squad.
"She carried the team, had us on her shoulders," said Keita. "She was one of our wing strikers, just phenomenal speed, gets around players and every game she seems to create about four or five opportunities for scoring chances."
Vana, a soon-to-be eighth grader, attends Austin Prep, where she also shines as a lacrosse player on the varsity team.
In addition, Beverly natives Ella Heckman and Callie Reed played significant roles, as did Ipswich's Jade Wilcox, Middleton's Maggie Blosser, Topsfield's Shauna O'Brien and Nahant's Wylie Roossien.
Defensively, center midfielder Olivia St. Pierre of Danvers led the charge, controlling play and facilitating beautifully to her teammates up field. Goalie Hanna Arnold also more than did her part between the posts.
"To have our '07 team finish second in the nation, losing by just one goal in the championship, and then have our 2008 team come the next week and win the national championship was awesome," said team manager Becky Vana, a former superstar at Masconomet Regional in the 1990s. "We're one of the oldest clubs around and had never won a national championship, so this was a significant feat for our girls."
Prior to taking home the trophy, the 2008 Aztec girls had to first qualify for Nationals by getting through Regionals, held in Mendon this past May. They won that tournament in impressive fashion, beating a talented FC Starz team, 5-1, in the championship.
"They were pretty much the top team in New England; they're second in their region for the ECNL (Elite Clubs National League) and recruit from all over ... Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut ... all over," said Keita. "They have the platform that nobody else in New England has and attract great players. They were actually up 1-0 on us on a PK in the first two minutes, and we just came back and annihilated them from there."
That victory only boosted Aztec's confidence heading out to Nationals — and as soon as they hit the pitch, their outstanding skill sets were on full display.
Team Impact opened play at Nationals with a 2-1 win over Oregon United FC. A dominant 5-0 victory over Oklahoma Energy FC followed, before Impact topped a worthy Colorado Elevation FC opponent, 2-1, to advance to the tournament semifinals.
"Colorado was a strong team; I think we were just in better shape and withstood the heat while competing at their level," said Keita. "It was extremely hot that day, and we just handled that heat better."
In the semifinals, Impact earned another shutout, besting Cleveland Force SC, 3-0, to punch their ticket to the finals. It was the second time in as many weeks that an Aztec girls team had advanced to the National Championship, as the 2007 squad had reached that contest just days prior before finishing as runner-ups.
This time, however, Aztec was able to bring home the crown. Led by Sydney Rech's game-winning goal, Impact beat Hawaii Rush, 1-0, in a thrilling finale.
"If you look at Hawaii they were storming through every team up to that point ... 5-0, 6-0, 10-0 ... they must've had maybe one or two goals scored against them the whole tournament," recalled Keita. "They were on us for the first 15 minutes and at one point I honestly said, 'No way we're winning this game'. But my girls held on and got it done.
"Sydney had the game-winner in the first half. She worked hard all week, all five games, but just couldn't get a goal in. Turns out her first and only goal was the biggest one and got us a trophy."
Becky Vana also added that a display of sportsmanship from Hawaii Rush following the game was the icing on the cake for the entire experience.
"We were waiting to go on stage, and you look over and girls from Hawaii were giving all our girls bracelets," said Vana. "They were all talking and took a group picture; it was a neat moment and the entire experience was just amazing."
Aztec Girls 2008 Impact Team — 2021 National Cup Champions
Hannah Arnold (Andover)
Lily Blosser (Middleton)
Maggie Blosser (Middleton)
Ella Heckman (Beverly)
Sophia Kueffler (Stow)
Alison Lanciani (North Reading)
Hope MacDonald (Groton)
Sophia McElligott (Melrose)
Shawna O'Brien (Topsfield)
Sydney Rech (North Reading)
Callie Reed (Beverly)
Wylie Roossien (Nahant)
Olivia St. Pierre (Danvers)
Isabella Strong (Melrose)
Reilly Tassinari (North Reading)
Molly Vana (Boxford)
Jade Wilcox (Ipswich)
Aztec Girls 2007 Impact Team — 2021 National Cup Finalists
Alia Bizzarri (Middleton)
Cameryn Dunn (Lynn)
Yelsa Garcia (Everett)
Shannon Gibbs (Georgetown)
Addison Hogan (Danvers)
Elizabeth Lawler (Manchester)
Alison Lanciani (North Reading)
Isabelle Lazure (North Reading)
Violet Malinowski (Middleton)
Sophia McElligott (Melrose)
Olivia Migliore (Saugus)
Riley Mitza (Tyngsboro)
Marisa Montana (North Reading)
Georgia Prouty (Danvers)
Carmela Rodriguez (Danvers)
Wylie Roossien (Nahant)
Cate Shaffer (Middleton)
Olivia St. Pierre (Danvers)
Molly Vana (Boxford)
