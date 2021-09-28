The Aztec Red 2009 girls soccer team is off to a great start this season, having won two big tournaments. All the while, former teammate Sarah Duval is never far from their minds.
After Duval, an Andover native, lost her battle with leukemia in February, the girls vowed to keep her memory alive. She wore No. 6, and for some hard to explain reason that number keeps popping up in various ways.
Most of the Aztec Red girls have been playing together since they were seven or eight years old and have developed a solid bond over that time. Over Labor Day weekend the team traveled to Lancaster for the FC Stars Cup, one of the highest-level tournaments around, and won the the Premiership White division. The previous weekend they had traveled to Downington, Penn. for the Spirit Cup, where they wound up as the best team in their bracket.
"These girls are the little team that could," said head coach Ashley McGown, who grew up in Saugus, played at UConn, and is Junior Girls Director for Aztec Soccer. "We went to a town near Philadelphia for our first travel tourney because COVID-19 had stopped any for quite a while. We were expecting a battle in every game we played, but were able to put a couple of teams on their backs.
"These kids have dealt with an unimaginable tragedy and are so resilient. They vowed to never forget Sarah and to keep her with us all the way," added McGown. "They've truly inspired me."
Aztec had two champions in the Spirit United Kickoff Classic, with the 2008 team coached by Mo Keita also capturing the national championship this summer.
The '09's opened up by besting Warrington Storm, 1-0; Keystone FC South Elite, 4-1; and 7-0 Match Fit Academy FC the following day. In the championship game, they blasted Hulmeville Storm, 6-1.
They went on to win the FC Stars Cup with a come-from-behind 5-3 win over East Meadow Courage, followed by wins over Players Development Academy Legacy, 2-1, the host squad, Stars White, 2-0, and finally Susa G09, 2-1 in the title contest.
Duval's No. 6 ironically was the number of goals Aztec scored to win the tourney in Lancaster, 6-1. Their leading scorer, Peabody's Ella Demakes, had six goals in the tourney while second-leading goal scorer Lila Roeder came through with four more.
"The girls are getting a taste of competitiveness," McGown noted. "They're great to coach and always have a framed picture of Sarah in any team shot.
"They're not used to being behind but trailed at halftime against the team from New York, but scored three times in the second half for a great comeback victory. I'm so proud of all of them and how committed everyone is to keeping Sarah's memory alive."
Team members are Emerson Davis, Sophie Nelson, and Brooke Hagerty (Topsfield), Ariana Demetri and Melanie Foster (North Reading), Mariella Demakes (Peabody), Clara Kostro and Addison McCafferty (Beverly), Keaghan Murphy and Gabriella Sullivan (Andover), Lial Roeder and Simone Ryan (Winchester), Mia St. Pierre (Danvers), Victoria Cerbone (Middleton), Ava Szczesuil (Wilmington), and Mia Taranto (Stoneham).