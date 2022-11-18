LOWELL — "IT'S NO SECRET!!!"
The offensive starters for St. John's Prep could hear their head coach, Brian St. Pierre, bellowing these words to them from the sidelines with about seven minutes to play and the Eagles on the Central Catholic 2-yard line, ready to salt this Division 1 state semifinal contest away. So, undoubtedly, could the Raider defensive players, who knew exactly who was getting the football — but, as was the case for much of the night, was unable to stop him.
That person was Prep tailback Carson Browne, who finished off a marquee performance with his third rushing score of the second half with a 2-yard plunge into the end zone. Browne also threw a halfback option pass to teammate Stephon Patrick for a 28-yard touchdown pass, and the Eagles used that and a stellar defensive effort to rout the Raiders, 28-7, before a packed house at Cawley Stadium Friday night.
Browne — who missed the Prep's 17-7 Week 2 loss at Central with an injury — more than made up for it on this cold mid-November evening. In his typical workhorse fashion, the Peabody resident ran for a game high 136 yards on 29 carries, also finding paydirt on runs of 3 and 4 yards, respectively.
As a result, his Eagles (now 9-2) are headed to the Division 1 Super Bowl for the third time in the last four playoff seasons (minus the 2020 COVID season) where they'll face powerhouse Springfield Central, which blew out Methuen in Friday's other semifinal, 54-14.
"To perform like that after all I've been through and the whole team, it means so much to me," said Browne. "It's kind of a full circle moment."
"Carson's an impossible kid not to love," said St. Pierre. "He's been through so much injury-wise, and he's a great player. He ran like a man on a mission tonight."
Defensively, the Eagles held third seeded Central Catholic (8-3) to just 56 yards of offense in the second half. Mason McSweeney and Marquise Avery, the defensive ends, each batted down a pair of passes; Mikey Nabbout was also a force up front; the linebackers were quick to the ball on both run plays and in pass coverage; and aside from one breakdown that allowed Central's Mike Ryan to be sprung for a 44-yard TD pass, the secondary put the clamps down on a high octane Central offense.
The work of defensive coordinator Chris Tolios' charges, plus Browne's three second half scoring runs, had St. Pierre particularly animated on the sidelines in urging his team to victory.
"We run that (goal line) drill twice a week every week. We put the ball down, 1-0 vs. our 1-D, and we find out. That's the drill and why I said there are no secrets," said St. Pierre. "That's what we do."
Quarterback Deacon Robillard ("he never wavers; he's a sophomore and plays like he's been there and done that," said St. Pierre) completed 10-of-17 passes for 133 yards, connecting with Stephon Patrick six times for a game-high 71 yards.
Tied at halftime (7-7) and with both squads having to punt four times in the opening 24 minutes, the Eagles came out a different team after the break.
"We were angry," said St. Pierre. "Some things happened in that first half, we lost Jesse (Ofurie, the team captain and a star receiver/defensive back to an injury), and our kids were pretty animated at halftime. We heard (Central) saying stuff to us at halftime coming off the field, too ... we discussed it and decided we wanted to do something about it."
What they did was take the opening drive of the second half 72 yards in 13 plays, chewing more than six minutes off the clock. The biggest play of the night occurred during this time as receiver Santi Quicero took a direct snap on a fake punt and rambled 12 yards to the Central 30 for a first down. A 16-yard slant pass to Patrick took the ball down to the Raiders' 3, where Browne rammed it home for his first score and a 14-7 Prep lead they'd never relinquish.
The Prep dominated the third quarter, running 22 plays to the Raiders' three, while dominating the line of scrimmage behind Graham Roberts, Christhian Difo, Patrick Dever, Wells Gillett, Pius Ejindu, Jack DiFilippo, and tight ends Mason McSweeney and Josh Haarmann up front.
"It was just a feeling, a gut feeling," St. Pierre said about the decision to go for the fake punt. "It was such a back and forth game, ebbs and flows, and I felt we needed to seize it there. Coach (Logan) Mahoney looked at me, I looked at him, and we said 'Let's do it'."
Browne, who sat in the stands at Gillette Stadium as a Prep freshman in 2019 when the Eagles beat Catholic Memorial for their second consecutive Super Bowl crown, had to pinch himself when he realized now he and his teammates will be going there with a chance to add another trophy to the Eagles' already overflowing case.
"We played great tonight. Everyone contributed," he said. "Now that we're going (to the Super Bowl), it's hard to put into words."
St. John's Prep 28, Central Catholic 7
Division 1 state semifinal
at Cawley Stadium, Lowell
St. John's Prep;7;0;7;14;28
Central Catholic;0;7;0;0;7
Scoring Summary
SJP-Stephon Patrick 28 pass from Carson Browne (Jackson Selby kick)
CC-Mike Ryan 44 pass from Blake Hebert (Ryan kick)
SJP-Browne 3 run (Selby kick)
SJP-Browne 2 run (Selby kick)
SJP-Browne 4 run (Selby kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: St. John's Prep — Carson Browne 29-136, Cam LaGrassa 8-22, Deacon Robillard 4-15, Santi Quincero 1-12, Stephon Patrick 1-0; Central Catholic —Markys Bridgewater 11-58, Ryan Tighe 1-7, Blake Hebert 6-7, Sean Mercuri 4-6, Mike Ryan 1-3.
PASSING: St. John's Prep — Robillard 10-17-133-0-1, Browne 1-1-28-1-0; Central Catholic — Hebert 10-28-131-1-0.
RECEIVING: St. John's Prep — Patrick 6-71, Joenel Aguero 3-53, Mason McSweeney 2-37; Central Catholic — Ryan 2-50, Preston Zinter 2-32, Bridgewater 3-32, Jaxon Pereira 1-9, Mason Bachry 1-4, Connor Grella 1-3.