DANVERS -- Championship teams find a way to overcome slow starts, bad breaks. unexpected obstacles and top tier opponents -- sometimes all in one game.
Seeking the program's first-ever state championship, the Masconomet field hockey team checked all of those boxes Thursday in its most impressive win of the season ... and got that much closer to achieving its ultimate goal.
Senior defenseman Allie Baker scored off a corner with no time left in the third quarter and, for the second straight game, the Chieftains did not allow a shot on goal as they survived a battle with Longmeadow, 1-0, in the Division 2 state quarterfinals at Danvers High's Deering Stadium.
Baker, the insert on Masconomet's corner chances, scored her third goal of the season after the ball ricocheted around the front of the Lancers' net. She had originally passed the ball in to the team's top scorer, Maggie Sturgis, who slid it over to captain Lily Conway for a shot, causing a rebound that wound its way over to Baker at the far post.
"That was all communication," said Baker. "It's everyone looking out for everyone else. It's something that doesn't happen alone; it's a team effort."
Head coach Maggie Bridgeo was presented with a trophy by Rockport athletic director and MIAA field hockey liaison John Parisi after the game for reaching the state's Final Four. While they certainly appreciated it, the Chieftains know that isn't the hardware they've been playing all season.
Now Masconomet (19-0-1) advances to the state semifinals (date, time and location TBA), where they will face the winner of Sunday's contest between Nashoba and Holliston.
"We've obviously had a very successful season," said senior midfielder Kenzie Carey, who was a force all over the field Thursday. "But coming into states against teams we haven't seen before and you don't know what you're walking into, rankings don't matter this far in. That's why we're going into every game and practice like it could be our last one."
It was another dominant defensive outing for the top ranked Chieftains, with senior goaltender Ainsley Gruener earning her 13th shutout. Not only did they not allow a very strong Longmeadow (17-3-1) a single shot on goal, but limited them to just two corners while taking 10 of their own.
The first half was a battle of wills as both squads failed to muster anything offensively, with the majority of play in the middle of the field. Each team had but one shot at the halftime whistle, and Masco was admittedly sluggish.
"We came out flat," said Bridgeo. "(Before) the second half I talked to the girls and they talked to each other and they said, 'That's enough.' You could see it."
Baker agreed that the team's huddle prior to the start of the third period was a turning point.
"We all came into that (huddle) and said, 'We know that's not how we play. That's not our best work. So let's take this time that we have and get it together'," she said.
Masconomet picked up the pace notably, getting more downfield rushes and attempts on Longmeadow keeper Riya Sandler. They wound up with seven corners and five shots on goal in the 15-minute frame.
Midway through, Bridgeo believed her team should have been awarded a stroke after Sandler placed her hand over the ball in the crease, stopping play. But after conferring, the three game officials ruled that it had been inadvertent, not on purpose.
No matter, though, as their final corner of the third stanza led to the game's only goal.
"The key to this game," said Bridgeo, "is understanding when something's not going right and trying to change it .... You've got to let them figure it out, because that's what this world is about, and make the changes when they need to."
"For us," added Carey, "it was being able to capitalize when we had the opportunity."
With one more win, the Chieftains will give themselves an even greater opportunity: reaching the state final.