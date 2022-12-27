PEABODY — Whatever the Peabody High girls basketball team attempted to do Tuesday night seemed to work. It was just one of those nights.
Three Tanners — Logan Lomasney, Abby Bettencourt and Bo Bettencourt — all scored 15 points as the hosts had no problem dispatching non-league foe Amesbury, 72-31, at Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse.
Lomasney had seven steals to go along with her 15 points, while Abby Bettencourt was credited with a half-dozen thefts. Bo Bettencourt canned a trio of 3-pointers to help her into double figures.
Taking charge from the beginning, unbeaten Peabody (now 4-0) led 24-11 after one quarter and 42-19 at halftime. All nine varsity players got into the game and scored for the winners as well.
Looking to find areas his team could have been better at after its first contest in 11 days, veteran head coach Stan McKeen could only find a few small areas of improvement.
“We usually rebound better than we did tonight. and we didn’t box out well,” he said.
Other than that, McKeen had scant little reason to complain. His team played terrific defensively, but when it used a full court press and its traditional defense; they passed the ball smartly by moving it around for the open shot, got plenty of steals, and knocked down their shots.
“Our speed and athleticism were too much for them,” admitted McKeen.
Lauryn Mendonca played well around the boards for Peabody, which also got seven assists and six steals from Taylor Bettencourt.
“Logan was Logan, Abby was all over the place, and Taylor had the best game she’s had for us so far,” said McKeen.
Winless Amesbury (0-5), a squad with only one senior and five freshmen, was led offensively by Ellie Marden’s 10 points.
“We must’ve had 30 turnovers,” said Red Hawks head coach (and former Massachusetts State Senator) Scott Brown. “Our girls are working hard and will continue to improve, but that’s a really, really good Peabody team.”
