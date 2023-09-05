DANVERS — The temperatures were hot. So too was the Danvers High field hockey team’s offense in Tuesday’s season opener.
Four different Falcons found the scoresheet, with one tally coming in each quarter, as the Blue-and-White took down Northeastern Conference rival Beverly at Deering Stadium.
Captains Bobbi Serino and Maddie Chase sandwiched scores around those produced by freshman Clara Cary and junior Emma Cross for the winners, who got seven saves in net from captain Meg McGinnity.
“It was a pretty good opener, especially with the (85 degree) temperatures,” said head coach Kristen McCarthy. “We got everyone in today and got to see a lot of different things, which is always good.
“Plus, we got a lot of names on the stat sheet.”
Cary — who started on the Beverly/Danvers co-operative hockey team as an eighth grader last winter — and Serino assisted on each other’s goals as Danvers took a 2-0 lead at halftime. Gabby Griffin-Fetsch had the helper on Cross’ third period strike, and Malana Moy gave Chase the feed off a corner on her fourth quarter rocket shot that found the back of the Beverly net.
Goaltender Lucy Stevens, in her first season as a starter, made 11 saves to keep Beverly in the contest. The Panthers got their goal early in the fourth quarter when a pretty setup between Elliot Lund and senior captain Lily Shea resulted in Shea putting one home from out front, making it 3-1.
By that point, however, the visitors had already dug themselves a hole that proved too difficult to get out of.
“We need to recognize that one goal doesn’t matter and that we have to bounce back,” veteran BHS head coach Trish Murphy said.
“I really liked how we came out in the first quarter and thought there were times we were dominating, but they got a goal on one switch and it completely dictated the rest of the game. So we have to work on our mental toughness and being able to play more consistently every time we take the field.”
Griffin-Fetsch (“she was really hustling all four quarters on a hot day,” said McCarthy), Moy, Chase, Serino and senior midfielder Abby Sher all had strong games for Danvers, while McGinnity drew praise from her coach not only for her timely saves, but also for how she cleared the ball to her defenders as well.
Beverly got good work not only from Stevens, Shea and Lund but also first-year varsity player Mary Kapnis, a junior, at forward.
“There’s work to be done, but there were some positives too and some people really stepped up who I’d hoped would,” said Murphy.
