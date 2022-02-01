BEVERLY — Both Salem and Beverly came into Tuesday’s girls basketball game with only three wins and desperately looking for another “W”. It was Youth Night and Teacher Appreciation Night at Henry Cabot Lodge, and before the game all the Panthers presented flowers to their teachers.
Beverly put on a good show for those honored educators, holding off a hard-fighting Salem team that had six players available with a 48-41 victory.
The winners did it without a single player in double digits, but 10 different ones figuring in the scoring. Molly Potter had a team high seven points while Nikki Erricola, Abby Ruggieri and freshman Anna Michaud all chipped in with six apiece.
“We don’t have that one girl who is going to get you a bunch every night so we have to rely on a lot of different players,” said Panther coach Seth Stantial. “Our scoring was spread out, and that’s what we need to have. I saw flashes for good stuff, but a lot of things we struggled with that we shouldn’t have by this point in the season.
“There were some good stretches, but too many mental mistakes. I did think we were shooting with more confidence which is good to see,” he added. “Nylah Ollivierre came off the bench with a ton of energy. She was diving on the floor for balls and communicating well. That definitely gave us a spark.”
It was back and forth in the first quarter with the Panthers ahead, 12-9 after Ruggieri put back a rebound. Salem stayed close and only trailed by two points, 20-18, at the half. Freshman Yamilette Guerrero led the Witches with 24 points, and captain Cassadi O’Leary added nine while Tyelah Marie Hick was a force on the boards.
“We had good energy in the first half, but didn’t carry it over to the third quarter,” said Salem coach Evie Oquendo. “Only having six, the girls were out there all the time and got tired. It hurts not having fresh legs. I’d look over and see Beverly making four substitutions at a time while we’re exhausted. It showed by the way we’re not boxing out in the third quarter especially.”
The Panthers went on an 8-0 run to start the second half and quickly opened up a 10 point cushion. Lauren Caley, Lindsey Gannon, Angelina Mazzone, and Molly Potter all scored before Guerrero answered with a layup after Oquendo called a time out. Going into the final eight minutes the Panthers were ahead, 39-29 after outscoring the Witches, 19-11 in that frame.
“That did it for us,” said Stantial. “Michaud works as hard as she can and does the best with whatever we ask her to do. Mazzone had a strong game on defense. She’s our best defender.
“That number 4 (Guerrero) for Salem is so good. She’s so patient, and doesn’t force anything. She’s only going to keep getting better.”
Despite being so shorthanded Salem finished strong, outscoring Beverly, 12-9 in the last quarter. The home team was in foul trouble, and Salem capitalized with Guerrero and Cassidy combining for 16 from the free throw line with seven down the stretch.
“Yam is a special player,” said Oquendo. “She’s got a high basketball IQ and good skills. She plays the whole game, and never stops going all out. We are competitive, and I’m proud they keep working hard. It’s tough when we have three games this week and four next week. They never get a chance to recover.”
Beverly 48, Salem 41
at Henry Cabot Lodge Field House, Beverly
SALEM: Guerrero 7-9-24, McConney 1-1-3, Hernandez 0-0-0, Martinez 1-0-2, Paredes 0-0-0, O’Leary 1-7-9, Hicks 1-1-3. Totals: 11-18-41.
BEVERLY: Bilotti 1-2-5, Caley 2-0-4, Griffin 0-0-0, Mazzone 2-0-4, Gannon 2-0-4, Ollivierre 1-1-3, Coughlin 2-1-5, Michaud 2-2-6, Erricola 1-2-4, Potter 3-0-7, Ruggieri 3-0-6. Totals: 19-8-48.
Halftime: Beverly 20-18
3-Pointers: S — Guerrero, B — Bilotti, Potter
Records: S 3-8, B, 3-11