PEABODY — When everybody contributes the Peabody girls are at their best. There were 10 different players figuring in the scoring for the Tanners in a 61-37 victory over Lynn Classical in the Division 1 tourney opener Tuesday night.
The Tanners shot out to a 6-0 lead and never trailed on their home court. They drove to the basket for layups, and drained four three’s — all by Bettencourts. Taylor had two while Abby and Isabel each hit one.
Sophomore Abby led all scorers with 15 points and also had five steals and three blocks in an outstanding performance. Captain Emma Bloom was also in double figures with 12 points and moved the ball effectively with eight assists.
“We won the game with good defense, but our foul shooting tonight was horrible (11-26),” said Tanner coach Stan McKeen after his team won its 18th game of the season (3 losses) and will travel to Bishop Feehan on Friday night for a 6:30 p.m. game. “I’m big on foul shooting, but even though we had a couple of scrimmages a week long layoff might have been the reason for that because scrimmages are not the same as games to prepare.
“I can’t complain about the offense when we put up 61 points, but we got into foul trouble early, and had to switch from man-to-man into a zone. They struggled against our zone.”
The Rams (16-5) hung tough most of the way, trailing by only six points after the initial quarter, 18-12 and 29-20 at the half. The Tanners had an 11 point cushion with two minutes remaining in the second frame, but got a bit sloppy and turned the ball over allowing Classical to score the last four points.
Logan Lomasney, who had eight rebounds in limited playing time, picked up her third foul two minutes into the third quarter, and less than a minute later got called for her fourth. Abby Bettencourt was also in foul trouble getting her third less than two minutes into the third, and Lauryn Mendonca (four blocks) was called for two quick ones in the last two minutes of the third.
That’s where depth played a big factor. Janelle Baetzel had come in earlier to help out, but fell awkwardly and suffered a knee injury. She had to be helped off the court and left on crutches after the game. Jess Richards (six points) played a big role off the bench, and Isabel Bettencourt, always the 6th girl, sparked her team with eight points.
The Rams cut the deficit to six points, 34-28 with a 6-0 run midway through the third quarter on baskets by Lauren Wilson (seven points) and a pair by Ava Thurman (eight), but after a time out Peabody answered with an 8-0 run led by Isabel B. scoring two on the fast break, and going into the last eight minutes the home team had a comfortable 47-33 cushion.
“We just had to make a couple more shots,” said Classical coach Tom Sawyer. “We had it to six, and I thought we were in pretty good shape, but Peabody is such a good team. “We had a great season, ending at 16-5. More importantly this is a good group of kids, and it’s a pleasure to be part of it.”
Peabody had good ball movement all game, and the girls were unselfish with passes to set up easy layups. Both McKeen and Sawyer emptied their benches to give the subs a lot of playing time.
“It’s so exciting to win,” said junior NEC All-Conference point guard Taylor Bettencourt (six points). “We played well, and were hitting the outside shots. This was a team win, and everybody stepped up. We didn’t know a lot about Lynn Classical coming into the game, but played a few of the same teams they did.
“Bishop Feehan is a really good team, and we know we’ll have to play well to beat them,” she added. “They’re good, but so are we so it should be a fun game. We definitely want to keep it going.”
McKeen said he will look at some game film on Feehan to get ready for the No. 5 seeded Catholic Central League team (19-2). The one thing he hopes his team improves on is their foul shooting before Friday.
“The third quarter has been our downfall this season, but it was good tonight, and we continued to move the ball well in the fourth,” he said. “It will be nice for the girls to play a team that’s not from around here, although we will have a very long bus ride.”
Peabody 61, Lynn Classical 37
at Veterans Memorial Field House, Peabody
LYNN CLASSICAL: Mannion 1-0-2, Heing 0-0-0, Brinkler 3-4-10, Thurman 3-2-8, Perez 0-0-0, Mills 0-0-0, Dana 0-1-1, Hennessey 2-0-5, Brown 0-2-2, Jallow 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0, Nunez 1-0-2, Wilson 3-0-7. Totals: 13-9-37
PEABODY: Baetzel 0-0-0, Houvardas 0-0-0, Terrazzano 0-2-2, Mendonca 2-1-5, Lomasney 1-2-4, T. Bettencourt 2-0-6, Bloom 5-2-12, Abby Bettencourt 6-2-15, Ally Bettencourt 0-1-1, I. Bettencourt 3-1-8, Martinello 1-0-2, Richards 3-0-6. Totals: 23-11-61.
Halftime: Peabody 29-20
3-Pointers: LC — Hennessey, Wilson: P — T. Bettencourt (2), Abby Bettencourt, I. Bettencourt
Records: LC- 16-5, P- 18-3.