SALEM — The best way to hold off a hard-charging visiting basketball team is by creating easy buckets.
Salem High's boys kept their distance from Medfield in the Division 2 state tournament Friday night by converting those open looks within a foot or two of the hoop — but calling them easy buckets really doesn't do justice to the degree of difficulty on the passes that made it happen.
Junior guard Jack Doyle had six assists in the third quarter and four Witches scored in double figures to send the partisan crowd home happy via a 73-63 over Medfield at Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse.
Senior Treston Abreu led the No. 10 seed Witches (now 18-3) with 19 points plus five assists of his own. Fellow senior Jaren Romero handed out five dimes. All together, the hosts had 22 assists on 27 buckets to illustrate the intelligent, patient way they broke the press and broke down the Big Blue's defense.
"The passing certainly was the key to keeping that steady lead," said Salem coach Tom Doyle, whose team never trailed in the second half. "Every time they made a run, Jack in particular responded with a great pass. When Medfield put the pressure on, we found a way to get someone an easy bucket."
The Witches now face No. 7 Norwood (18-2) on the road on Monday night at 7 p.m. in the Sweet 16 round.
Medfield (14-8) had a height and strength edge in the paint. Senior Nate Baacke was a handful underneath, scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Big Blue got within five points a couple of times in the third quarter but the younger Doyle made some eye-popping passes through traffic to create layups for Abreu and junior Chris Qirjazi (six points).
Salem kept the lead around a half dozen and Medfield was within striking distance throughout the fourth. That is until freshman Brayson Green canned a 3-pointer with 3:30 to play that pushed the lead to 11 and effectively clinched the opening round victory.
Green had 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds in his tournament debut with nine of those points coming in the latter half of the fourth quarter.
The first quarter was a different story. A back-and-forth affair unfolded with six ties and eight lead changes; neither team could create any distance until the second, when seniors Darlin Santaigo (17 points) and Angel Tejada splashed back-to-back 3-pointers.
Salem never trailed again and the hot shooting of their seniors was a big reason why. The Witches had an 8-1 edge behind the arc in the first half, and a 12-3 advantage in triples on the night. Santiago made five and Tejada made a pair to finish with a dozen points plus four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
"Angel really stepped up. He saved his best game for what's probably his last home game," said Tom Doyle. "He does a little bit of everything: defends, rebounds and hit some key buckets for us."
Between Tejada and Green, Salem had a 28-9 advantage in bench points that surely helped put the Big Blue away.
"It was different guys at different times," Doyle said. "Darlin and Treston carried us in that first quarter and then in the second half it was really Angel and Brayson."
A 13-3 second quarter run helped Salem take control for good, although Medfield had a 10-3 run towards the end of the frame that tightened things up. Santiago, a senior enjoying big minutes in the playoffs for the first time, beat the halftime buzzer with a triple to push the lead back to eight.
"For most of our guys it was their first tournament but they've played a lot of competitive basketball together," Doyle said. "We had a good game plan, worked it hard this week and the boys were able to execute most of it."
A packed fieldhouse helped the Witches retain momentum in the fourth quarter, too. Doyle drew a loud ovation when he jogged over to retrieve a broom to wipe off the court after a couple players went tumbling after a loose ball.
"What a great home crowd and playoff atmosphere," the coach said. "If that's the last home game for our seniors, what a way for them to end it. It was a tremendous night."
With 18 wins, Salem has earned its most victories since 2016 and second most in the last dozen seasons. Now they head to Norwood for a Monday night tip-off and a chance to advance to the Division 2 Elite Eight round in this new statewide format.
"Norwood played Medfield twice so we've seen them on tape now," Doyle said. "We'll get right to work on it (Friday night) and (Saturday). They're a great team and we'll have to be at our best."
Salem 73, Medfield 63
Division 2 first round
at Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse, Salem
Medfield;16;13;17;17;63
Salem;18;19;14;22;73
Scoring Summary
Medfield: Katsikaris 3-0-6, Lawson 0-3-3, Baacke 10-3-23, Cronin 2-5-10, Lawless 3-5-11, Iovino 3-0-7, Gipson 1-0-2, Anderson 0-0-0. Totals: 22-16-64.
Salem: Santiago 6-0-17, Qirjazi 3-0-6, Romero 0-0-0, Abreu 6-5-19, Doyle 1-0-3, Green 6-2-16, Tejada 5-0-12. Totals 27-7-73,
3-pointers: M, Lawless, Cronin, Iovino; S, Santiago 5, Abreu 2, Green 2, Tejada 2, Doyle.
Halftime: S, 37-29
Records: M, 14-8; S, 18-3