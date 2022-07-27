Kirk Hanefeld, the former director of golf and instruction at Salem Country Club, three-putted the final hole, enabling defending champ Dale Abraham of Cape Arundel to win his second straight New England PGA Seniors championship at The Woodstock Inn and Resort.
“I had an incredibly bad putting tournament and really hurt myself by three-putting on the 36th hole when I was looking at a sudden-death playoff and a shot at the win,” Hanefeld, the usually steady competitor with the blade, lamented. He had won this event in 2015.
Abraham finished with a four-under-par 68-68-136, Hanefeld 67-70-137. Gloucester native Dan Gillis of Nabnasset Lake finished 67-71-138, followed, among the locals, by Todd Scarafoni of Bass Rocks at 46, Far Corner’s John O’Connor at 150, Kernwood’s Frank Dully at 151, Salem’s Kevin Wood at 161 and Hatherly’s Chip Johnson at 162.