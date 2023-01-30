It was the tenth and final event of the second meet of the season ... but for the Beverly High boys track team, it was 31 years in the making.
Leading Northeastern Conference kingpin Peabody by five points back in December, the Panthers’ 4x400 relay needed to win its race to avoid a meet tie. The foursome of Ryan Dunleavy, Evan Wong, Misha Krygin and Ryan Whiting delivered ... and the resulting 48-38 win sent Beverly on its way to its first indoor league championship since 1992.
“I’ve never felt as jittery as I did that day stepping up to the starting line as the first leg of the 4x400. I knew this race would define our season, and the pressure was on me to give us a good start,” said Dunleavy, one of Beverly’s four senior captains. “As soon as that gun went off, all the fatigue and nerves disappeared and I just ran as hard as I could.”
That meet was at Gloucester High, and that final relay was one of the most exciting races of the season. The Panthers’ time of 3:48.6 came in just 8/10ths of a second ahead of their rivals’ mark of 3:49.4.
“That relay felt surreal. I got the team together to line the track and everything else was kind of a blur,” said Shane Barker, another Panther captain. “I remember after the race seeing coach (Sean Dunleavy’s) reaction and how much it meant to him.
“At that point, I don’t think I could have been more proud of the team.”
Still, that monster meet came before Christmas, with nearly two months left in the season. The Panthers had six more meets to win, knowing if they stumbled at all they’d have to share the coveted NEC crown. With steely focus, Beverly ran the table and finished with a perfect 9-0 record after sweeping two duals at the New Balance Track last weekend in Boston.
“We knew that we had to keep the train rolling and not let down,” said Krygin. “We had a big meet in the next couple weeks against Marblehead but we also ended up winning, which added to our confidence.”
Sean Dunleavy, the head coach who also engineered the end of a long boys cross country title drought in 2019, felt this year’s Panthers were a deep team capable of big things. A total of 29 athletes scored at least one point in a meet this season, and 16 recorded a first-place finish.
This wasn’t the sort of team that dominated one facet of its indoor meets, but rather could pick up points in any phase from sprints to distance, hurdles and the field events.
“This team is super special because we have at least two or three really strong runners in every event, which makes it easy to move people around depending on the upcoming meet,” said Barker, a strong sprinter whose favorite event is the 4x200 relay. “We’re also a really tight-knit group; basically just a large family at this point.”
Leo Sheriff was Beverly’s leading scorer this winter, racking up 88 points in the high hurdles and high jump. A first-place finish garners five points and he scored 10 (being a double winner) in an impressive 8-of-9 meets.
Krygin, a versatile distance man who can slide between the 1000, mile, 2-mile and relays, notched 53 1/2 points. A soccer player as well, Krygin is hoping to run track in college and is thinking about studying marine science or criminal justice.
“I love our team’s energy,” Krygin noted. “Everyone comes to practice wanting to work hard. Our team has been setting PRs every single meet for each person’s event, and that makes the growth of the team obvious.”
Ryan Dunleavy, who was part of the ‘19 cross country champs as a freshman and specializes in the 600 and relays indoors, had 50 1/2 points. He’s thinking about studying international relations in college and relished seeing the cross country squad mesh with the other indoor athletes to form a championship core.
“A lot of the distance guys carry over from cross country, so it’s already a tight-knit group. And I think it’s really unique how these runners can come together with the kids who do other sports in the fall to make one solid team,” he said. “We all have trust in one another that every single runner will put forth their best effort in their events; that’s all you can ask for of your teammates.”
Brendan Brophy, another captain who is a three season distance runner and plans to enter a pre-med track in college, felt the team’s cohesion bred a lot of its success.
“My favorite part of track is definitely the people. Doing this difficult, and sometimes exhausting, work every single day, season after season, you form bonds that are different, forged by that joint experience,” Brophy noted. “You share all of the pain and joy and victories and defeats with these people, so even though you come from all sorts of friend groups and social strata outside of track, those delineations melt away completely.”
Sprinter Dan Conant had a solid season with 39 points while Barker, another soccer player, racked up 31. Miler and relay man Ryan Whiting (the anchor) had 38 1/2 points, Ray Kwiatek scored 32 1/2, distance man Riley McGoldrick had 29 (with five straight wins to end the year), sprinter Devon Smalls scored 28, and shot putters Colin Burns and Lucas Tremblay both had more than 20.
That’s exactly the sort of depth that made Beverly feel it was capable of sweeping the league for the first since the program three-peated from 1990-92.
“Winning NEC wasn’t even something I had thought about at first. Once we had begun to win meets and I saw how dynamic and how strong our lineup was, the idea that we could win the NEC began to creep into my mind,” said Barker.
“Being the first team to win in 30 years 100% became a motivator for our team. I remember in practice we would joke about getting a 2023 banner and how the realization that our hard work would earn us a spot in history finally set in.”
Now the Panthers turn their focus to next Saturday’s Northeastern Conference championship meet at Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, followed by the state championship meets in mid-February.
No matter what happens at those more individually centered events, Beverly will always be proud of its team accomplishment in 2023.
“Ending the 30-year drought was really the cherry on top of this season,” Ryan Dunleavy said, “And there’s no group of guys I’d want to have shared it with more.”