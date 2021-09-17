SWAMPSCOTT -- Sometimes it’s difficult to pinpoint one key play that leads the way to a win on the football field. That was not the case Friday night in Swampscott, a 41-14 Big Blue win over Lynn English in the sixth annual Jeff Blydell Cup.
Just seven seconds after his mates tied the game up with Lynn English at 14-all on a Xaviah Bascon score; Swampscott junior Nick Pacheco-Paradise pounced on a fumble at the Bulldogs 4-yard line, giving the hosts a chance to get right back into the end zone. Big Blue quarterback Cam O’Brien took the ball in for six on the next play for the eventual winning score.
Xaviah Bascon ran for four touchdowns en route to a 146-yard performance on the ground for the winners, who are now 2-0 on the young season.
Pacheco-Paradise said it was just one play of many good plays his team made on the evening.
“Our guys hustled. We’ve been prepared to play since Week 1, ready to go. We just wanted to get the win (tonight)," he said. "We came out and flew down the field and were able to make a play. “That’s what you’ve got to do on kickoffs, you’ve just got to fly down there and get the ball.”
Swampscott’s first touchdown came on a 29-yard pass from O’Brien to junior Chris Ferragamo, answering an English touchdown pass from Jesse Maggs to Shea Palmer. After surrendering a score on the opening drive, the Big Blue outscored Lynn English 34-7 the rest of the way.
Swampscott and English compete for the Blydell Cup on the gridiron to honor the memory of Jeff Blydell, who has ties to both high schools. There was no game in 2020 because of the pandemic, and Blue coach Bobby Serino was thrilled to have his hands back on the trophy after English had won the previous four meetings (2016-19).
“I didn’t mention anything to the guys for the past week about the Blydell Cup," Serino said. "I said to them before the game that coach Blydell, Jeff Blydell, would not care about us praising what he did in his lifetime; he would just want all 22 guys on the field to play hard.
"Every time we come out to play Lynn English with the Blydell Cup on the line, both teams play hard. It’s great for our guys to have it back.”
Serino said that even though his team was up at the half, with one TD in the bank, Bascon (who had a 78-yard TD run taken away in the first half because of a Swampscott penalty) told his coach he wanted the ball in the second half and got it, scoring three times after intermission to ice the game.
“X said he wanted the ball in the second half, so we gave it to him," said Serino. "Our offense was solid, but coach (Peter) Bush’s defense was the story. That fumble recovery really deflated them, and our defense made some big stops when they were trying to come back. Certainly we’ll enjoy this for a little bit and then get back to work.”
For first-year Bulldogs head coach Mackenzie Charles, he was disappointed his young team faltered a bit as the game wore on.
“We were soft, soft in the second half. That’s not the kind of football I want to coach, but we’ll learn (and) get better,” Charles said. “That’s a good program over there, good players, good coaching staff."
Swampscott 41, Lynn English 14
at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott
Lynn English (1-1);7;7;0;0;14
Swampscott (2-0);7;14;13;7;41
Scoring summary
LE-Shea Palmer 14 pass from Jesse Maggs (rush failed)
S-Chris Ferragamo 29 pass from Cam O’Brien (Aydan Wulf kick)
LE-Maggs 14 run (Maggs rush)
S-Xaviah Bascon 5 run (Wulf kick)
S-O’Brien 4 run (Wulf kick)
S-Bascon 4 run (Wulf kick)
S-Bascon 2 run (kick failed)
S-Bascon 1 run (Wulf kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Lynn English — Wesley Chandler 17-105, Jesse Maggs 6-17, Limbert Thomas 2-9, Kevin Pena 2-6; Swampscott — Xaviah Bascon 20-146, Cam O’Brien 9-78.
PASSING: Lynn English — Maggs 26-14-127-1-0; Swampscott — O’Brien 8-6-88-1-1.
Receiving: Lynn English — Shea Palmer 7-82, Josh Macdonald 4-30, Chandler 2-12, Marlon Cano 1-3: Swampscott — Chris Ferragamo 2-34, Cole Hammernick 2-33, Jason Codispoti 1-19, Bascon 1-2.