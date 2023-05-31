Many baseball players want the state tournament to begin as soon as possible, since waiting to take the diamond is a lot like waiting to open gifts on Christmas morning.
That wish surely came true for Danvers High.
The Falcons will be on a bus at 11 a.m. Thursday to make the 60-mile trip to Kingston to face Silver Lake on the first day of the Division 2 statewide tournament. It's a 1:30 p.m. first pitch for the No. 34 seed Falcons (11-9) against the No. 31 Lakers (9-11).
Those sorts of long trips are a feature of the statewide playoffs, and several Northeastern Conference schools drew opponents from far and wide across the Bay State when the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association drew up the brackets Wednesday.
With coach Matt Mello making his playoff debut, Danvers will be hoping for good things at the plate from Steve Reardon (.417) and Aris Xerras (.390) in this one along with pitchers Mike Moroney and Evan Currie.
Remaining in Division 2, the top local seed went to NEC Dunn co-champion Masconomet at No. 11 with a 15-5 record. The Chieftains will host a North foe in No. 22 Woburn (11-9) in Boxford on Monday at 4 p.m. Led by sluggers Braeden O'Connell (.508, 33 RBI) and Logan Keune (.412), Masco also has a frontline pitcher in Jacob Shirley (7 wins). Should they advance, they'd likely travel to No. 6 Westwood (13-7).
NEC Lynch champion Salem enjoyed its best regular season since 1990 with a 16-4 mark but drew a No. 25 seed and will hit the road for first round action. The Witches will make a 90-mile round trip to face No. 8 seed Holliston (14-7) on a day/time to be determined; No. 9 seed Plymouth North may loom for the winner.
Jack Doyle (.470) is the leader for Salem, which boasts three pitchers with at least four wins: Riley Fenerty (5), Rocco Ryan (4) and Sebastian Cruz (4).
Marblehead won't have to go far to its preliminary round action, hosting Somerville at Seaside Park Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The No. 29 seed Magicians (12-8) get the No. 36 Highlanders (10-10 and the last seed in the bracket), with the winner going on to visit No. 4 Hopkinton next week. Shane Keough (.518, 3 homers) is Marblehead's top threat at the plate, and senior ace Ian Maude boasts seven wins on the hill.
Up in a 42-team Division 1 draw, NEC Dunn co-champion Beverly (15-5) is seeded at No. 22 and will take a 120-mile round trip to Milford (12-8) for a matchup with the No. 11 seed, likely on Monday. The Panthers are coming off a walk-off win over No. 12 Andover in their regular season finale, so they certainly feel capable of topping a top dozen ranked foe.
Recently named NEC Player of the Year Noah Guanci (8-0, 79 strikeouts, 0.80 ERA) leads the Panthers while Logan Petrosino, Ian Visnick and Noah Staffier are the big bats to watch.
The area's other Division 1 contender is St. John's Prep, which drew the No. 10 seed after a 12-8 regular season. The Eagles, who won four of their last five and seven of 10, will host the winner of Thursday's preliminary game between Billerica and Everett either this weekend or early next week. Cam LaGrassa (.459) and Nic Lembo (23 hits, 23 runs, 15 steals) are enjoying great seasons for St. John's, which could see arch rival B.C. High in the Round of 16.
Bishop Fenwick got the highest seed among area teams with the No. 9 ranking in Division 3. The Crusaders (15-5) won their first Catholic Central League title in 10 years led by CCL all-stars Costa Beechin, Nick Villano, Mike Geissler and Jacob Behn. They'll host the winner of a preliminary game between Fairhaven and Diman sometime next week.
Also in Division 3, Essex Tech earned a playoff berth with a 10-10 record and wound up seeded No. 39 in the 43-team draw. The Hawks, led by captains Harry Lynch and Chris Itz, will visit No 26 Dedham (8-12) Friday for a 3:30 bout, with the winner going on to battle No. 7 Weston (17-3) in the Round of 32.
Division 4 features the most familiar matchup of local squads with rivals Hamilton-Wenham and Ipswich meeting at Patton Park Friday at 4:30 in first round action. The Generals (11-9) are seeded No. 10 and beat the 23rd seeded Tigers (6-12) twice this spring by scores of 7-1 and 10-7. H-W, however, has lost four in a row heading into the playoffs and will rely on the bat of Connor McClintock (.369) and the pitching of Tate Fitzgibbons and Gian Gamelli to turn things around.
In looking to pull the upset and earn its first state tournament win since 2009, Ipswich will likely lean on Nate Baise and Matt McGowan (.400).
Salem Academy (9-9) got the No. 42 and final seed in Division 5. The Navigators will travel to Mount Everett Regional (a 328-mile round trip) Friday at 4 p.m. for a preliminary round bout.