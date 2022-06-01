The second season has arrived and 10 different North Shore clubs will be chasing state championship dreams beginning on Friday.
It’s the first spring with a statewide tournament format, meaning that there are five divisions seeded by power rankings. Any team ranked in the top 32 makes the tournament, plus any team outside the top 32 that has a winning record. As many preliminary round games as are necessary to cut the field to an even 32 begin the weekend, followed by four rounds on the road to the state final.
There are no longer North sectionals, so opponents can come from all over the Commonwealth. Peabody High finds that out first hand when it takes the North Shore’s longest opening round trip to Algonquin Regional (106 miles there and back) for a Division 1 play-in game Saturday at 2 p.m. The Tanners (10-10) qualified by winning their last two games and are seeded 38th in the 43-team draw.
Algonquin is also 10-10 but, supposedly, played a tougher schedule and is ranked 17 spots higher in the final D1 power rankings.
No. 13 seed St. John’s Prep (13-7) is one of the hottest teams in Division 1 and enters the playoffs with five straight wins. The Eagles will host Lincoln-Sudbury (13-9) in a first round game sometime next week with a trip to No. 4 Shrewsbury likely on the docket should they advance.
Northeastern Conference Dunn co-champion Beverly is back in Division 1 for the first time since 2009 with the state’s re-alignment. The Panthers (13-7) are ranked No. 23 and will host former league foe Revere, who was 57th in the final power ranking despite a 13-7 record. Beverly hosts the Patriots Friday at Brother Roberts Field at 4 p.m. with the winner going on to face No. 10 Braintree next week in the Round of 32.
In Division 2, NEC Lynch champion Marblehead (13-7) drew the highest local seed at No. 14. The Magicians will host Canton (9-11) Monday at Seaside Park at 4 p.m. and their bracket includes another potential NEC foe in Danvers, which could create a rematch of last year’s semifinal between the two with two tourney wins.
Danvers, the Dunn co-champs, faces its first obstacle Friday at home against No. 35 Quincy (11-11). At 12-8, the Falcons are ranked No. 30 and will play at Twi Field at 4:30 pm. A win would place them at No. 3 Mansfield (14-7), with the winner of that game facing the Marblehead/Canton winner in the Sweet Sixteen.
Masconomet (11-9) will start its postseason journey Saturday at home (4 p.m.) against Greater Boston League foe Somerville (13-7). The Chieftains are seeded at No. 26 and would advance to face Plymouth South (15-5) with a victory.
The Division 3 draw sees Swampscott at No. 20 despite a 13-7 season. The Big Blue travel to face Oakmont (15-3) Monday at 4 p.m. for a first round battle.
Bishop Fenwick (11-9 but 9-11 for seeding purposes) comes in at No. 22 and hosts 43rd ranked Belchertown (9-9) for a 202-mile round trip prelim contest. A win would send the Crusaders to Dighton-Reheboth (14-6) for the next round.
In Division 4, a resurgent Hamilton-Wenham (11-9) has the highest seed of any local squad at No. 4 overall. The Generals await the winner of Littleton and Mamonides, who play Thursday, and will host the Round of 32 at Patton Park either Sunday or Tuesday.
Ipswich makes its return to the state tourney for the first time since 2009. At 6-14, the Tigers drew the No. 19 seed and will travel to Bay Path (14-6) in Charlton (a 164-mile round trip) for the first round action.
The power rankings were particularly kind to the Cape Ann League in D4, with Amesbury the top seed, H-W at four, Manchester Essex at No. 5 and Ipswich in the top 20. Georgetown (2) and Rockport (16) got high seeds in D5 with Newburyport (10), Pentucket (16) and Triton (24) seeded highly in D3. North Reading is 27th in D3 and nine of the CAL’s ten teams qualified.
Out of the NEC, nine of ten teams are also in the field. Gloucester (14-6) is No. 8 in D3 with Saugus (10-10) at No. 28 and Winthrop (10-10) at No. 24 in D4.