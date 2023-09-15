PEABODY — Everybody knows that athletic trainers are the secret weapon behind every great high school sports program. So it shouldn't be much of a surprise that it was a pep talk from trainer Sarah Wardlaw that helped the Peabody High football team get going on Friday night.
"I was in my own head," said senior captain Eli Batista, whose team trailed visiting Lynn Classical by seven going into the fourth quarter. "Talking to Sarah calmed me down ... made me want to come back out and try to take over the game."
That he did. Batista scored three touchdowns over the final ten minutes and the Tanners answered the bell with 24 fourth quarter points to overcome a very good Classical team, 31-14, at Coley Lee Field.
"There's no way I could've done what I did without the offensive and defensive lines stepping up," added Batista, who caught five passes for 111 yards and two scores while adding a 35-yard rushing touchdown and picking off a two-point conversion pass for good measure.
"And it would've been four touchdowns if we didn't take a penalty on (Batista's) punt return," head coach Mark Bettencourt noted. "There are so many ways Eli can hurt you. He's so elusive and so fearless. We're lucky to have him."
Trailing by one, the Tanners (2-0) took a bad personal foul call that led to Classical QB's Brian Vaughan's scramble to paydirt for a 14-7 lead with 58 seconds left in the third (Batista intercepted the conversion pass to keep it a one score game). Heavily penalized to that point in the game and teetering on the verge of an undisciplined finish, Peabody turned to its captain and arguably the most skilled player in the Northeastern Conference.
Isolated at the numbers, Batista saw a lot of space in the middle that told him Classical was probably blitzing. He signaled sophomore QB Luke Maglione for a slant, ran it to perfection and darted upfield for a 28-yard TD to tie the game at 14-14.
Two plays later, junior defensive end Alex Jackson disrupted a Classical toss play and caused a fumble that Anthony Silva pounced on. The turnover set up senior Dom Scalese's 38-yard field goal with 9:05 to play to give Peabody its first lead, 17-14.
Vaughan (124 yards passing) and outside threat John Nasky (9 catches, 77 yards) gave Peabody fits up to that point. Once the Tanners got the lead, the pass rush picked up its intensity and forced six straight incomplete passes for back-to-back three-and-outs.
"We felt like we had to keep blitzing. Just keep playing downhill and take their time away," senior captain Alex Silva said. "Defensively, we just had to do our thing."
Defensive tackles Matt Mastrocola and Jaden Cautillo pushed the pocket backwards and Jackson and opposite end Corey Dooley both batted down passes. They also created a lot of space for senior Don Cavanaugh, who had two third down sacks and a pass defended.
"The biggest thing was we got our hands up. We're 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4, and when we get the hands up it's 6-6, 6-7. That's hard to throw over," Bettencourt said.
Batista took a short pass 36 yards to the end zone with 6:03 to go, breaking away from a tackler that had a hold of his jersey to make it a 24-14 game. After another Classical punt, he lined up in a Wildcat formation on third and short, found a seam and sprinted 35 yards for the night's final touchdown.
"When I get some space, it's hard to get me," Batista said. "As a team, we told ourselves that even though we were down, we can't let the scoreboard change our mindset. We had to keep confidence in each other and make plays."
The early part of the game was a defensive struggle as both teams made sure tackles and timely plays to keep it 0-0. Nasky ripped a 72-yard punt return up the visiting sideline with 2:02 left in the second quarter to set up Vaughan's 5-yard TD pass to R.J. Faessler to give the Rams an 8-0 lead at the break.
In the third, emotions ran high as Batista had a 51-yard punt return called back on a penalty. Alex Silva took the first handoff after the infraction 53 yards to the end zone for Peabody's first touchdown and he finished with 117 yards rushing on 20 carries.
"We were penalized more times in a half that I thought we could be all year. I wasn't happy we lost our cool a couple of times," Bettencourt said. "We had to clean it up, and we did. Classical had some real weapons and we had to raise our level of defense to prepare of Vaughan."
Maglione threw for 113 yards on 8-of-17 passing attempts. Scalese, a senior, missed from 38 yards on the opening drive but connected with the game on the line in the fourth. He was also 4-for-4 on extra points and is now 9-for-9 on the year. That gives the three-year kicker 106 career PAT's, breaking the previous school record held by Steve Mirasolo (104) since 1997.
Classical had negative rushing yardage at halftime thanks largely to junior captain Jimmy Festa's play at middle linebacker. The Rams only attempted 12 rushes on the night and almost all their 39 net yards came on a 34-yard scamper by Javon Clayborn that set up Vaughan's go-ahead keeper in the third.
Peabody 31, Lynn Classical 14
at Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Lynn Classical (1-1);0;8;6;0;14
Peabody (2-0);0;0;7;24;31
Scoring summary
LC- R.J. Faessler 5 pass from Brian Vaughan (Javon Clayborn rush)
P- Alex Silva 53 run (Dom Scalese kick)
LC- Vaughan 9 run (pass failed)
P- Eli Batista 28 pass from Luke Maglione (Scalese kick)
P- Scalese 38 FG
P- Batista 36 pass from Maglione (Scalese kick)
P- Batista 35 run (Scalese kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Lynn Classical — Javon Clayborn 3-34, Julius Patterson 5-1, Brian Vaughan 4-(-5) ; Peabody — Alex Silva 20-117, Eli Batista 1-35, Caio Santos 2-15, Kyle Moura 1-0, Luke Maglione 4-(-2).
PASSING: Lynn Classical — Vaughan 15-28-124-1-0 ; Peabody — Maglione 8-17-113-2-0.
RECEIVING: Lynn Classical — John Nasky 9-77, R.J. Faessler 3-30, Ryan Buth 2-16, Patterson 1-1 ; Peabody — Batista 5-111, Jaiden Roman 1-1, Jayce Jean-Pierre 1-1, Silva 1-0.