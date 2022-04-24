ROCKPORT — The Bishop Fenwick softball team brought its bats to Rockport High School for Saturday's non-league game.
The visiting Crusaders scored a run in every inning, belting out 12 hits en route to a 12-5 victory to move to 4-2 on the season.
Fenwick got things started right away with two runs in the top of the first inning. Emma Burke, who set the tone for the Crusaders lineup by reaching base five times on two hits and three walks and scoring four runs, scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a walk and stealing two bases to make it 1-0. Meg Birkinshaw, who had two hits on the morning, later came around to score on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Haley Russell, who drove in three runs in the game.
The Crusaders added another run in the second and another in the third before putting the game away with a four-run top of the fourth inning. Arianna Costello got the rally started with a RBI single scoring Burke. Costello also had a big game at the plate with three hits and two runs scored. Russell added a two RBI single and Fenwick got another run on a wild pitch to take a commanding 8-1 lead.
Rockport (4-3) hung around a bit in the middle of the innings, managing to score three runs without recording a hit thanks to some heads up baserunning from Kylie Schrock, who scored three runs on a hit and two walks on the game.
Kelsea Anderson got Rockport's first hit of the game in the sixth inning, a triple to deep left center field that sparked a two-run rally in the sixth inning. Schrock also had a RBI single in the frame with Amelia Lucas driving in another run on a groundout.
Gigi Aupont picked up the win for Fenwick allowing three earned runs on three hits and 10 strikeouts.